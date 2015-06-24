Kit Harington & Dakota Fanning Replace Robert Pattinson & Mia Wasikowska In ‘Brimstone’

For the past little while, the western "Brimstone" has been putting together a pretty solid ensemble, and there was promise in the movie that would’ve reunited Robert Pattinson with his "The Rover" co-star Guy Pearce, and "Maps To The Stars" player Mia Wasikowska. But as production gets underway, two of those three names have been swapped out.
Variety reports that Kit Harington and Dakota Fanning have taken the roles previously assigned to Pattinson and Wasikowska. Martin Koolhoven is directing the movie — which also features Carice Van Houten and "Wetlands" star Carla Juri — that follows Liz, a young woman on the run from her past and a deadly man known as The Preacher. Harington will play an outlaw.
READ MORE: 22 Classic Westerns We Love
While there’s no reason given for the exits of Pattinson and Wasikowska, it probably comes down to scheduling, with both actors starting production on new movies in August: James Gray‘s "The Lost City Of Z" and the WWII drama "HHHH," respectively. So, a slight bummer, but this cast is certainly not one to sneeze at either.
Update: Producer Els Vandevorst said the following to Screen Daily about the cast changes in a statement: “Mia Wasikowska left the film due to unforeseen personal circumstances and Dakota Fanning immediately jumped into the leading starring role. Kit Harington was so consistently passionate about the script that his enthusiasm and total creative commitment made him a must for the role which had been lined up by Pattinson.”
Comments
Guy Pearce just tweeted that they had finally wrapped filming on Brimstone, right before Christmas. Pattinson was signed onto film Good Time for the Safdie brothers, beginning in early December. So that’s evidently the reason he had to drop out of Brimstone–he couldn’t make both films at once, and at the time, he didn’t know GT filming would be moved to January. I didn’t keep up with Brimstone filming news over the summer, but he worked on The Lost City of Z for a couple of months, so that also could have been the conflict. Koolhoven also tweeted that he would love to work with Rob in the future, so there were no hard feelings in any case.
How easy to find out which comments have been written by stans of kstew.Old grannies who can’t move on.
You could not pay me enough money to see Brimstone without Pattinson. Kit who, that 5ft 4inch curly haired guy? Zero..
Neither of his roles in MTTS or QotD is a "cameo," they’re both supporting roles, and from the reviews coming out of Berlin, he’s the highlight of QotD. Pattinson worked on MTTS because he said he would do anything Cronenberg asked of him. He knows how to express gratitude and loyalty is one of his best qualities. Unlike some of his co-stars who go around betraying people like it was their job. Too bad Kristen Stewart’s butthurt fans don’t know what a cameo is. They should look at her less than 2 minute performance in Jumpers–that was a cameo, not even glorified. It doesn’t matter if he makes one film a year or 5, he will always have a better reputation than she does. I guess that’s what bothers her fans so much.
Now you’re just trolling. The role in Desert is supposed to be fairly small, maybe a cameo as defined, but Maps is a supporting role, no question.
He had a "glorified" cameo in Maps To The Stars and also in Queen of The Desert
Dakota Fanning?….ugh. no, no, no! Kit works though !
Gia, where did you get that Pattinson was dumped? I don’t see it from the producer’s statement. It sounds more like a selling point for Kit. It’s producer’s job to highlight any changes in the cast in the best light possible. As far as Pattinson concerns, it is most likely a schedule conflict because they’ve moved the start of the shoot for this movie, and Pattinson has other obligations. I believe he begins to shoot Lost City of Z this summer.
Kristen Stewart fans again embarrassing themselves in the comments section. They seem to forget that Stewart is the one who had 3 projects fall apart following her cheating scandal with Rupert Sanders. Cali, Focus, and The Big Shoe–remember? Pattinson has never made a cameo in his life, unlike Stewart did in Jumpers. Too bad her fans can’t get over him leaving her. She’s happy with her girlfriend, Alicia Cargile, why can’t they be happy for her and leave Pattinson alone? So immature.
Koolhoven director said: Nobody just get’s axed. Mia had to pull out for pers. reasons, so everything changed. This stuff happens.
Joke of the year: He left for scheduling conflicts.
LOL, the guy only has a cameo in another project to shoot this year. Other actors can easily manage 4 projects per year, with some leading roles, but Pattinson apparently can’t manage to shoot 2 cameos without "scheduling conflicts" lmao
If he’s sleeping with directors, he is just terrible in bed and they fire him afterwards.
Kiss that project goodbye….
It doesn’t matter what role Pattinson takes next, we all know he won’t have gotten the part by sleeping with the director. Schedules change that conflict with other projects, there are lots of reasons for people to drop out of a film. With three films premiering this year, Pattinson will have a full plate as it is, especially with The Lost City of Z filming in South America. Brimstone is going ahead, but the loss of both Wasikowska and Pattinson will be felt.
I’m angry right now as this was such an awesome role for Mia. My interest in this project is gone. I really hope that there’s a legitimate reason for her departure.
hmm are you sure Pattinson will still be in Gray’s movie? His movies are disappearing one after another, things are announced but later disappear. I’d think after last year his career will be better than ever, instead it’s becoming less and less impressive.
When you kstew stans will leave Rob’s alone?You haters are so transparent.
So Mia Wasikowska left the project voluntarily, while Rob Pattinson was dumped.
I know that Mia and Rob have the same Willian Morris agent. I wonder if that’sgot something to do with them both leaving before even getting on the set. Too bad I was looking forward to this film with the original cast.
Scheduling=falling into bushes
Producer Els Vandevorst issued the following statement to Screen about the cast changes:
“Mia Wasikowska left the film due to unforeseen personal circumstances and Dakota Fanning immediately jumped into the leading starring role. Kit Harington was so consistently passionate about the script that his enthusiasm and total creative commitment made him a must for the role which had been lined up by Pattinson.”