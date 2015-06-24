Kit Harington & Dakota Fanning Replace Robert Pattinson & Mia Wasikowska In 'Brimstone'

For the past little while, the western "Brimstone" has been putting together a pretty solid ensemble, and there was promise in the movie that would’ve reunited Robert Pattinson with his "The Rover" co-star Guy Pearce, and "Maps To The Stars" player Mia Wasikowska. But as production gets underway, two of those three names have been swapped out.

Variety reports that Kit Harington and Dakota Fanning have taken the roles previously assigned to Pattinson and Wasikowska. Martin Koolhoven is directing the movie — which also features Carice Van Houten and "Wetlands" star Carla Juri — that follows Liz, a young woman on the run from her past and a deadly man known as The Preacher. Harington will play an outlaw.

While there’s no reason given for the exits of Pattinson and Wasikowska, it probably comes down to scheduling, with both actors starting production on new movies in August: James Gray‘s "The Lost City Of Z" and the WWII drama "HHHH," respectively. So, a slight bummer, but this cast is certainly not one to sneeze at either.

Update: Producer Els Vandevorst said the following to Screen Daily about the cast changes in a statement: “Mia Wasikowska left the film due to unforeseen personal circumstances and Dakota Fanning immediately jumped into the leading starring role. Kit Harington was so consistently passionate about the script that his enthusiasm and total creative commitment made him a must for the role which had been lined up by Pattinson.”