Matt Damon Explains How ‘The Martian’ Is “Totally F***ing Different” Than ‘Interstellar’

In Christopher Nolan‘s "Interstellar," Matt Damon plays an astronaut stuck all alone on a distant planet. In Ridley Scott‘s "The Martian," Matt Damon plays an astronaut stuck all alone on Mars. So, basically the same movie right? Well, Damon himself had some concerns about starring the upcoming sci-fi flick, though he makes it clear in a chat with Yahoo, the aforementioned pictures are each distinct ventures.
“I went in to meet [Ridley Scott], then I signed on really quickly. I went in and I said, I really love this script, but my only hesitation is I’ve just done ‘Interstellar’, in which I played a dude stranded on a planet, it might be weird if, after taking a year and a half off, I played another dude stranded on a planet," Damon said. "I explained ‘Interstellar’ to him, and he said ‘The movies are totally f***ing different, this is going to be f***ing fun. Let’s do this!’ He was so infectious, I couldn’t really say no to him.”
Based on the book by Andy Weir, and penned by Drew Goddard ("World War Z," "Cabin In The Woods"), Damon goes on to explain that "The Martian" is unlike any previous Mars adventure movie. “One of the biggest differences is it’s primarily me on my own for a lot of it,” he said. “That’s the big challenge. It has all the bells and whistles of NASA and the b-side of the story, the rest of the world trying to get this guy back. But the other half of the movie is me and Ridley on Mars, so that part’s different. You start there, there’s that mystery-what happened, how did he get left there? The mission part is the b-side, trying to figure out how to get back. So, structurally it’s different to [anything] that’s ever been done.”
READ MORE: Watch: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, And The Crew Of Ridley Scott’s ‘The Martian’ In First 3-Minute Promo
It sounds like something unique and 20th Century Fox certainly thinks this one has potential, recently moving the film’s release date up to October 2nd. Let us know if you’re ready to go to Mars below.
Comments
Loved the book, although I wished for illustrations, a few line drawings so I could better envision the equipment, the Hab, the rover, etc. The book is very technical (but readable), but if you don’t have a background in space exploration equipment, it’s hard to visualize exactly what Watney is doing. So I look forward to the film just to see what he was constantly modifying. What saves the book is that there is other action besides Watney–NASA & a crew in a space vehicle, so it’s just not a one-man show like Tom Hanks and his basketball on an island.
I’m there.
It’s obviously at LOT closer to Gravity!
I love the scene when the pathfinder blows apart. oh wait. spoiler
I’m reading the book now, the stories really are nothing alike so I don’t think it’ll be an issue.
I dunno, man…when someone involved so intimately in a project comes out like this and has to swear up and down that their project/product REALLY IS radically different SRSLY GUYS! REALLY! DIFFERENT! That is just…so rarely a good sign. And more’s the pity, because to me the movie looks pretty good; and I wasn’t at all unsettled by the similarities between it and "Interstellar"…the Nolan flick concerned itself for the SPACESHIP crew, not the Damon stranded. Good enough for me, so long as the script is good and the character(s) interesting.
The book is so GREAT! In some ways it’s a total wonkfest, but it’s also flat out funny. Watney is such a great character, and it looks like Damon really nailed the performance. I’m soooooo excited! Pleasebegoood, pleasebegood, pleasebegood, pleasebegood….
And how are they different again. I don’t think he really proved his point. Sounds like this could easily just be what Dr. Mann did when first arriving at the planet.
The movies are more related than you think, because Mark Watney is Dr. Mann – Here’s how it happened…In 2032, Cooper is born. In 2035, Mark Watney (41 years old) embarks on the Ares III Mission. In 2037, Mark Watney returns to Earth. Unbeknownst to Watney, the potatoes he was eating had transferred to him a virus from the Martian soil they were grown in. This virus had no effect on humans, however he quickly became the Typhoid Mary to all plant life on Earth as he begins to spread this virus, which man would later call Blight. In 2038, to reduce the stress on Mars astronauts, and to provide an emergency capability in the event an entire Mars crew became stranded, NASA begin developing Cryogenic Sleep. In 2040, Watney’s name now goes hand-in-hand with Blight. Mark changes is name to Dr. Mann in an attempt to protect him so he can keep teaching at the astronaut training program. In 2042, it becomes obvious that he cannot hide his identity. As Blight continues to get worse, the world is in an uproar. NASA tries to prove that Watney/Mann is no longer contagious, but the world insists that Watney’s sheer existence is making Blight spread and demands that he is exiled, quarantined, or killed. At (48 years old), NASA agrees to place Watney in cryo sleep as a form of quarantine. In 2055, Watney is awoken from cryo sleep. He is offered a chance to redeem himself and save the world by participating in the Lazarus missions. History has continued to resonate the name Watney, however the name of Dr. Mann, and the reason he was in cryo sleep was a mystery to most of the current generation, so he stuck with Dr. Mann. His unparalleled knowledge of space exploration and survival techniques in even the most harsh environments is impressive enough to get 11 other astronauts to sign up for the Lazarus missions. In 2057, the Lazarus missions launch. In 2057, Cooper flies Ranger for NASA. In 2060, NASA is disavowed, text books are re-written to state that all space exploration missions were a hoax. In 2063, being stranded on Mann’s planet is much different than being stranded on Mars. On Mars, the whole world was working to get him back. With this type of support, it was easy for Watney to keep his spirits up, and to fight to stay alive and survive. Mann tried to maintain the same attitude again, however this time there was no communication back to Earth, and he knew that no one was ever going to come for him. Completely demoralized, with nothing left but sheer survival instinct, Dr. Mann sent up the beacon that his planet was inhabitable. In 2067, Cooper launches toward the wormhole in the Endurance. In 2092, Cooper lands on Mann’s planet. Because Dr. Mann was in cryo to Saturn, spent several large periods in cryo on Mann’s planet, and was in close proximity to Gargantua, Dr. Mann awakes at approximately 52 years old. His original plan was not to hijack a ship, but to give an Earth colony that was passing-by to another habitable planet a reason to stop and pick him up. Only after he learned that there was no colony and no other survivors did he decide he would commandeer Cooper’s ranger.