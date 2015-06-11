Mumbai Film Fest Reinvents Itself

The Mumbai Film Festival has locked in Reliance Jio Infocomm and STAR India as key sponsors for its 17th year, which runs October 29 to November 5.

After losing American Express in 2013 and Reliance Entertainment in 2014 as sponsors, the festival nearly collapsed last year. But its founding organization, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, saved the day via crowd-funding, and by corralling a primetime celebrity TV personality. Variety critic Anupama Chopra will serve as new festival director alongside chairperson Kiran Rao and a board of trustees that includes Indian cinema stalwarts Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane, actor Riteish Deshmukh, actress Deepika Padukone and more.

Earlier this year in February 2015, the MAMI team brought TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey and Vice President of Production Natalie Lue to conduct a series of workshops that no doubt helped to reboot the festival’s profile.

While Fox-backed STAR India is a leading pay-TV group in India, Reliance is a mobile Internet provider with ties to DreamWorks.