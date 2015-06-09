Nicole Perlman to Adapt Hugh Howey's Sci-Fi Bestseller 'Wool'

Nicole Perlman, co-writer of "Guardians of the Galaxy," has lined up her next project.

Perlman will adapt Hugh Howey’s self-published runaway bestseller "Wool," in which a few rebellious inhabitants of an underground dystopia decide to discover for themselves what else is out there, especially aboveground. The project is out of 20th Century Fox.

Perlman will rewrite former drafts by a different screenwriter, and if this first film is a success, Howey’s trilogy could end up becoming a film franchise.

Perlman is also at work penning the upcoming Captain Marvel movie with Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote Pixar’s (brilliant) "Inside Out."

Here’s the book synopsis for "Wool":

"In a ruined and toxic landscape, a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Sheriff Holston, who has unwaveringly upheld the silo’s rules for years, unexpectedly breaks the greatest taboo of all: He asks to go outside. His fateful decision unleashes a drastic series of events. An unlikely candidate is appointed to replace him: Juliette, a mechanic with no training in law, whose special knack is fixing machines. Now Juliette is about to be entrusted with fixing her silo, and she will soon learn just how badly her world is broken. The silo is about to confront what its history has only hinted about and its inhabitants have never dared to whisper. Uprising."

