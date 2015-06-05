Review: Why ‘Sense8’ Season 1 Is Netflix’s Most Baffling Series Yet

If you value originality in your entertainment, it’s hard to not root for "Sense8." The brainchild of "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski and the legendary Wachowskis, Netflix’s newest series (and maybe its first true genre effort, especially if you ignore "Hemlock Grove" the way most people do) features a young, talented cast and metric tons of ambition.
READ MORE: ‘Sense8’ Star Daryl Hannah Explains Why The Wachowskis are Real-Life Sensates
Here’s the deal: Eight strangers, living very different lives in very different places all around the world, find themselves suddenly linked together. A Mexican movie star blinks and finds himself looking at a Korean businesswoman. A Chicago cop is suddenly in the same room as an Icelandic DJ. A transgender hacker finds a bus driver from Nariobi in the driver’s seat. An Indian scientist sees way more of a German criminal than she ever wanted. They don’t know why, or how, this is happening. But there’s an evil corporation who wants to track them all down, and they’ll need to work together to escape it.
And that, right there, is the best I can do when it comes to explaining this show in broad terms. Because "Sense8" feels, at times, deliberately complicated. The concept of creating a larger mythology out of nothing is always exciting, but the key to doing it successfully involves a lot of world-building and rule-making. Meanwhile, "Sense8" is so stripped down that some of the fundamentals become hard to grasp. It takes a while for the details to sink in, about what is happening when and where, and what it means for the people involved.
Part of the problem also involves the fact that the filmic devices used to communicate how characters are remotely shifting into different locations are pretty bare-bones. Much of it boils down to just having actors suddenly appear in scenes, without the viewer really understanding who else can see them and what interactions they can have with their surroundings. You do eventually figure out the rules, but it takes time. It’s not spoon-fed, which is one of the best things about the show, but also one of the worst. "Sense8" makes you work.
The show’s aversion to exposition borders on shellfish allergy, to the point where you suspect that "Sense8" deliberately counts on confusion to serve as intrigue. The mysterious Jonas (Naveen Andrews) is the show’s primary mouthpiece when it comes to explaining what it means to be a "sensate," but his appearances throughout the show are minimal. After a quick tease of insight in Episode 2, the first real blast of exposition comes midway through Episode 4.
Of course, the counterargument is that until that point in the story, the characters are as confused as we are, as to why they’re suddenly floating around the lives of people who are theoretically strangers. The reason they’re clumsy in their interactions with their fellow psychically-linked compatriots is that they have no idea what’s going on, so the show reflects that.
But even then, the first action sequence that feels like it really, truly utilizes the promise of the premise comes in Episode 8. The sequence is surprisingly thrilling as a result, given that what is happening — a woman sneaking away from the cops — isn’t what you might define as an action set-piece. The thrill comes, instead, from watching characters you’ve come to understand well cooperating in harmony, rescuing one of their own.
Pacing is a problem here, but that’s in part because of the show’s deep commitment to character-building. Many episodes take a moment to sit down and just let the characters talk about their pasts and their presents, using both real-time conversation and flashback to reveal first loves, first kills, first blowjobs. Despite the underlying threat of Mr. Whispers (Terrence Mann) and the evil corporation that’s out to track down and/or lobotimize the "sensate," "Sense8" has a fondness for letting its characters take time-outs and bask in the moment — especially if the moment involves romance.
A snarky response to "Sense8" might be to compare being a "sensate" to joining a psychic version of OkCupid. While Nomi (Jamie Clayton) is in a committed relationship with Amanita (Freema Agyeman), and Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) is also in love when the series begins, two new couples emerge during the course of the first season, and, well, let’s just say that you don’t want to watch Episode 6 in an office with your co-workers around. Let’s just say that Episode 6 takes things to a special place we might call "the orgy zone."
But the show’s love of love is not at all shocking, given how the Wachowskis have always had a profoundly romantic streak — never forget that the ultimate climax of "The Matrix" boils down to Trinity telling Neo, "So you see, you can’t be dead. You can’t be… because I love you." And there are a few hints that loving your fellow "sensate" can lead to problems which the show might dig into in future (potential) seasons.
The show lets itself have a little fun with the setup. The next time I get 4 Non Blondes’ "What’s Going On" stuck in my head, I’ll assume it’s because someone else in my "sensate" cluster is singing it at karaoke. But it might be things like that which make it hard for "Sense8" to come together. For example: Doona Bae plays a corporate executive at her father’s company who is also an underground kickboxing champion. That, on its own terms, feels like the premise of one of the Jean-Claude Van Damme movies that Capheus (Aml Ameen) loves, but that premise, genre-wise, feels out of sync with the more intimate stories being told, like Kala (Tina Desai) struggling with the pending marriage to a man she doesn’t love.
The Wachowskis are credited with directing most episodes, and their tone leans towards the super-serious, which clashes with the elements that might play better with a touch of camp. You can tell those involved with the production believe, with all their hearts, in what they’re doing, but it could have used, perhaps, a little more distance.
Overall, the first season of "Sense8" doesn’t quite work the way it should. But it’s hard not to step back and say, "Goddamn — the balls on that show." It’s the pole-vaulter who knicks the bar with her ankle on the descent. And here’s the thing: I like a show with diversity. I like a show with ambition. I like a show with balls. I like these characters. I like "Sense8." And I am 100 percent interested in seeing what happens next.
Grade: B
READ MORE: ‘Sense8’ Co-Creator J. Michael Straczynski on How Netflix’s Show Changed Him, and Could Change Television
Comments
Tendai, I personally was confused originally for the first few episodes but that is deliberate and it does become clearer. Try again with Sense8 and follow one simple rule for understanding what is going on in any given scene:
The Rule: If you are stuck, don’t give up or get confused, just pause, think about the scene and consider a few factors before continuing:
Factor 1: Who is the anchor?
– At least one person is (or was if it is a flashback) actually in the location where it is being shot at any given time. That person is the anchor of that scene and that scene is ultimately about them. Everyone else is either ‘visiting’ (having an out of body experience and moving their mind to be with the anchor character), ‘sharing’ (sharing emotions and experiences with fellow sense8’s), ‘travelling’ (moving their body to physically be with the anchor character), or ‘borrowing’ (a sensate psychically inhabits another sensates body and uses their own skills and knowledge).
Factor 2: who else is in the scene and are they sharing, borrowing, travelling or visiting?
Factor 3: Is the scene set in the present or is it a flashback?
Don’t give up, it is well worth finishing.
Personally, I think Sense8 season 1 is truly incredible viewing for emotional, cultural and visual reasons. It is visually spectacular from Hindu festivals in temples of Ganesh in India to the wilds of Iceland in the middle of the winter.
It shows the diversity of life in the world from the culture of the roughest area of Nairobi in Kenya to the culture of the LGBT+ movement in the USA and yet how we are all so similar in many shared hopes and dreams of finding love and try to make a better life for ourselves and the people we care about.
It shows the extremes that people will go to in love and in hate, in romance and in violence, for career and for reputation.
It shows what the human body and mind are capable of when pushed.
I personally felt that it had a a gripping fast moving plot, with rich diverse characters and an incredible musical score which takes one from the experience of being immersed in a live symphony orchestra performance to the sensation of being lost in crowds of people immersed in deep house in a club in London.
And whilst it is officially fiction, it is more than that.
It is social commentary.
And I personally saw the connections not as flawed but as beautiful at some times and terrible at others. I felt that the conversations between Lito, Nomi and Will about love and relationships showed a similarity between then that transcents race, culture, gender and sexuality. I felt the experiences of blackmail through smartphones and the conversations between Bug and Nomi about the role of surveillance and hacking were particularly hot topics for my generation. Overall, I felt it is essential viewing for breaking down stereotypes about people of cultures, genders and sexualities other than our own.
By far the best Wachowskis production I have seen, better than their Matrix Trilogy, better than V for Vendetta and dare I say it better than Cloud Atlas.
And whilst the series has an incredibly dark beginning that may put many people off continuing further, push through, it has an incredibly beautiful end. One of the most intelligent, funny, non-judgemental, tolerant, open-minded productions I have ever seen and a beacon of how love can be found in the unlikeliest of ways. Well done Wachowskis. Well done.
I JUST began watching & am looking for all reviews.I don’t wanna waste my time.So far, I’m thinkin it isn’t worth it.Am I wrong? Someone please comment before I waste anymore time.Thanks
J. Michael Straczynskiwi will always be a hack.
I binge watched this show a few days ago. I didn’t think it was baffling, in fact, it was a refreshing series that tackles on the mysteries of being human. We are in this world to relate to one another, and Sense8 is doing its best to delve on the intricacies of the human psyche on a deeper level which sometimes we cannot fathom. I love it and I’m looking forward to its 2nd season.
Truely Awesome! Had me pacing the room, cheering, crying. So much more enjoyable than a mindless laugh track sit-com. Just buckle up and enjoy the roller coaster ride.
I dont understand why people are finding this programme so difficult to keep up with.. It’s quite simple if you actual watch it and listen to what the characters are saying. Yes, you may have to ‘work’ slightly harder at this from, lets say the first to the third episode but who wants a series where you are spoon-fed all the information? Don’t you want something that makes you use your imagination and question the storyline? It provokes discussion and creativity!
I have to admit I kind of lost interest when it seemed it was more about being homosexual than being Sensate. I have no problem at all with Homosexuality but the story doesn’t seem the least bit complete or understandable. The only thing that seemed to be explained was how awesome it is to be Gay and how horrible people behave. I don’t argue either point but I’d like to have this as part of the story rather than an agenda explored more fully and faithfully than the story itself. I just didn’t enjoy the delivery at all and I am a huge fan of all those involved. I wanted art and the creative story telling I expect from J. Michael and instead I felt like I was getting a not so subtle 5 step program for Heterosexuality.
wow unexpected comments.This show has me hooked from the beginning. it’s refreshing to watch a show that I can’t guess what is going to happen next yet keeps me wanting to figure it out. I can agree that Netflix doesn’t have a lot of what I generally look for but the originals are awesome so far. I have watched more of those than shows I thought I wanted to watch. I finished season one in record time. Amazing.
Sense8 is not confusing. Does it take an open mind? Yeah just like any fiction story. The rules and "world building" that this author complains about were reveled to us as they were to the characters. Almost as if we were part of the cluster experiencing their lives and new experience along with them. I honestly don’t see why so many people are saying the show is confusing.
It’s my favourite show ever! the last sentence of each characters scene is the perfect start to the following scene. Granted it’s unusual, but for those studying oneness (like Lana Wachowski), look for connectivity below the surface. Brilliant writing, brilliant acting and incredible how they tie the 8 characters together.
Just finished watching the series and enjoyed it immensely gritty violent romantic and visually brilliant,thankyou x
This is the most compelling ,well written entertaining and thoughtful story with spellbinding suspense,action,fight scenes and drama…along with some of the most beautiful eye candy anywhere…you’re simple wrong! So wrong it hurts to read the trash you’ve written.
A critic saying something doesn’t quite work is just a less self deprecating way of saying she almost gets it. The series is an art form and this one is a masterpiece. It builds complex characters and relationships in a beautifully simple way. It comments on society, religion, race, gender, sexuality, and art in all it’s myriad forms — from Mexican wrestling to cinema to sculpture to costume to stage plays to children’s fiction and more — in a voice that is honest, inclusive, powerful, and mostly human. The “orgy scene” is a comment on and a celebration of more than just getting one’s rocks off. Wolf’s passive response to it all show that it’s about more than feeding the beast. People who see is as an orgy just don’t grok what’s going on.
Hey, Marc, I thought House of Cards was ones for the best ever series I have watched on TV. And Sense8 is thoroughly entertaining. We are watching at least 2 episodes every night. It might not be the best thing ever, but it is well worth the time and effort.
how unfortunate that there are people too dense to grasp the concepts of the show. it’s really not that difficult to follow, as if flows so naturally. you say that the differences in the characters stories make it feel out of sync, but that’s what makes it feel real. these people are from all different countries and cultures and environments, so no duh they lead different lives. it’s amazing to see a sic-fi show that actually grasps elements of real life that regular shows refuse to do.
I think the clash of genres is intentional and a big part of the appeal. The Kala storyline is a Bollywood romance, sometimes shot like it’s Bollywood, and the Max Riemelt bits like a Eurothriller; the clash of styles adds to the clash of lives, and personalities. The Nomi bits are like an espionage show. True it’s confusing – each director seems to have a different way to portray the interaction between Sense8s or there’s no consistency over whether the Sense8 is occupying the other’s body, standing next to them, so you can at moments think "how did they pick that up – or was that them in the other’s body picking it up?" but it’s moving and fascinating and I’m not exactly sure why.
I absolutely loved it. I found it clever and different – not something I had seen before at all – for a change! And I cannot wait to see where the story goes.
I agree that it takes time to get invested in this show. For me, it was episode 10 before everything finally clicked. But I have found that it is usually the case that a really good book series is difficult at the outset because of all the necessary character development and scene setting. LOTR is brutal for the first hundred pages. Game of Thrones is also a challenge to get through at first.
I think Sense8 is similar in this regard. I’m glad that I stuck with it and I hope hope hope that they create a season 2!
sense8 was awesome. I am definitely a customer who wants this instead of mindless shows and movies…
The show is fresh, truly international, addictive and thought provoking. I’m stunned at the comment that it was crap from one posting who only wanted more movies. Eatch the movie channels & let the rest of us watch the growing evolution of alternative programs.
House of Cards is no good? Really? Sense8 may be the most unusual and provocative series I’ve ever seen on television. It’s The Matrix for TV, but better.
I think series was the best I have seen in a long time. Stimulates the imagination, makes you watch it, and then you get sucked in and wanting MORE! Granted, you have to actually watch it, (nice)! Marc S and Tendai should stick to shows they can understand. There are plenty of "Reality shows" out there for them. Seriously, this is the most original and creative show on Netflix. Please renew this contract!
Very good review of the series. My wife and I just finished watching it last night, and are anxious to see the second season. The show isn’t perfect, but still very entertaining. We enjoyed trying to figure things out, and learning more about the connections among the characters at the same time they were discovering them. Our biggest critique is that some of the scenes where the members of the cluster overcame overwhelming odds seemed a lot like Kill Bill. Other than that, it was a lot of fun. Agree with your grade (B) and buy in on next season.
I really want to like it, but it seems to be just one big long sex scene where half of the world is not hetrosexual.
And yet, and yet, despite streaming shows like this and failing to provide the "right" kind of movies, Marc Schenker continues to fork over $7.99 every month to what is obviously for him a waste of money. Here’s a tip, Marc: if you don’t like something, you don’t have to keep buying it. There’s only about 1 billion other things to entertain you on the Internet.
If you cannot figure out Sense8 then you should watch a series that is predictable and boring. I believe the term lazy comes to mind. It is the best series since LOST that I have watched to date. Perhaps it is not predictable enough for society. We Americans are a lazy bunch, even our television has to be predictable and that is why I don’t watch much television because it is not only predictable but boring and a waste of intellect.
Sense8 is exceptional and phenomenal! We all are entitled to our opinions. Which brings to mind what they say about opinions and everyone has one.
I love sense8. Sure I might have used the concept a little differently but all in all its a very good show. Works better is you binge watch it. I could see it working in a normal weekly release.
Finally a show that doesn’t spoon feed you the plot in episode 1. This show does require you to think…not sure why some people think that is a bad thing. I think Netflix has done a brilliant job with Sense8 and with House of Cards. I can’t wait for the next seasons of both!
The self-induced editorial vomit coming from all corners of "cultural" publications can stop any minute now… It’s almost funny observing the critics, feverishly turning to each other, hoping for some all-knowing edict as to whether this is good or bad, smart or inane, admissible or intolerable. Meanwhile, the Wachowskis create, and audiences engage. Yes the myriad plots can be unwieldy, yes the writing a bit heavy-handed, but the emotional payoff and the intellectual questions that Sense8 unravels in spectacular fashion redeem the work tenfold. Any art that’s worth its salt will leave critics scratching their heads, but again the Wachowskis prove that audiences are fully capable of both responding to and engaging with their craft. This is by far the most original and thought provoking show that I have come across in a very long time. I hope the Wachowskis continue to put their faith in audiences, while throwing critics and profitability schemes to the wind. I’ll certainly keep a close eye out for their next season.
Wow, Sense8, I must say is one of the best shows I have watched so far. It’s smart, sophisticated, very brilliantly made. You can see that the creators, producers and directors put a lot into these series. It is rich with experiences of different cultures and countries. It’s just amazing how they could produce something so unique. I just hope Netflix renews it for season 2.
It took us a few episodes to start grasping what was going and and were very much into it. We loved how the connection between the 8 started growing and the story started unfolding. We were a bit confused on the ending. They were trapped in Iceland mountains. The Police officer shot something in his arm and they wake up on a boat away from danger. WTF! can someone please explain?
It works just fine, all you have to do is watch, adjust and accept. If it makes no sense to you it’s not the programmes fault.
It took a few episodes to get to know each individual characters, but I love it n totally understand people when they say they don’t understand any of what’s goin on, as my partner hasn’t a clue, even when I try explain to him, so I watch it on my own , but in later episodes can even be predictable which characters are going to come into a certain scene out blue, cause their talents are needed to help another sensate… What hemlock grove as in comparison to this I don’t know , totally different, I love hemlock grove too .. ???
I love this show, I don’t think it’s really that hard to understand. The show was okay when I just started watching it, but after a few episodes in, it got a lot better, quickly. I really recommend that you give this show a chance; after several episodes in it gets much more interesting and a lot easier to understand, if it was difficult in the first place. I really hope that there is a Season 2 coming out soon, or else I will probably die.
This is a wonderful series, I’m so on it that I cant wait to see 2nd season. I really hope do not shot it down. Pleeeeease!
The serie is spectacular!, cant believe what i read before, obviously you need more of two fingers in your forehead to understand IT, and that is what really matters
People need more series like this one!!!
Maybe it’s just because I watch a ton of horror and sci-fi, but Sense8 never confused me in a way that didn’t feel intentional. By that I mean that there were moments when I was like "what’s going on," but those moments never felt like a lack of direction so much as, "I’m not supposed to know what’s going on yet, this will be important later, remember it." I honestly prefer that method of storytelling to the episodic and linear stuff most shows go for, so I loved the way Sense8 rejected the anthology model of television storytelling completely.
At the end, while I did have questions about where the story would go in season two (WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF RILEY RUNS OUT OF SEDATIVES OH GOD), I didn’t end the season feeling as though there were any major plot threads that hadn’t been explained satisfactorily.
I think a lot of people are used to shows that are more anthology than mytharc. There are very few shows that go full mytharc; most build the overarching plot on the back of self-contained episodes (examples: every police procedural ever, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Buffy, Angel, Supernatural, The X-Files, the Stargate franchise, Grimm, Daredevil, Person of Interest, etc).
They ease people into the long game with short little bites of stories that are entertaining but that usually add very little to the overarching story. And those are fun, but that format can get a little stilted after a while and feel way too contrived.
With Sense8, there is no episode of the week. The way it’s structured really just feels like you’re "visiting" these people during random moments of their lives, starting from the day they become sensate. It immerses you in the story if you stop expecting it to follow the pattern of a network TV show and let it.
I know there are some discrepancies in how their abilities work, but that is the joy of entertain afterall. We’re supposed to abandon some logic. The premise is enough to keep it going and if they don’t do a season two then I will be left with this feeling of incompleteness. There is so much left for them to explore!
Great idea, interesting concept… Poorly
This show is not bad at all. It can be confusing at times, but only the beginning. Once you understand it (if you have the mental capacity), then you will enjoy it.
It took me two episodes to figure it out. But it’s a GREAT series and I am looking forward to season 2.
This show has balls, im waiting at least 3 more seasons. My favorite
Oh.. btw, I didn’t mention that the story is unfolding like a book would, a visual book, if you like. The characters have to inform the audience of their backgrounds, in flashback format or by telling other members of the cluster. Nomi’s rant, about episode 8 or so, for example, is one such that is done in both formats. Perhaps this is Lana W’s way of clearing a lot of emotion from her own background, but you can bet your life that there is more than a grain of truth in it. This is the sort of thing what makes a series like this so absorbing. We can see these things happening to those who are different.
Can’t wait to see the next season….
Wow.. so little understanding from so many. This reminds me of Joss Wheddon’s Firefly, innovative and original, but not linear story telling so it becomes unintelligible to the masses. Pity so many people are raised on rubbish, they cannot recognize serious intrigue when they see it.
Great visuals, powerful ideas embedded in good storytelling, best thing the Warchowskis have done for a while. Really looking forward to series 2… or will it suffer the same fate as Firefly?
right now i am watching episode 5 it’s so crazy but i can’t stop watching it! i need to know the name of the song they all sung in episode 4 i can’t shake the melody!
I thought sense8 was fantastic, if convoluted. I’m hoping they get the 4 more seasons they have planned. It’s brilliant.
What in the world are you critics talking about? Did we watch the same show? His was a fabulous show and I loved all the characters. Can’t wait for Season 2.
I think Marc was mostly talking about the unnecessary gay scenes from the shows. Like, wtf, why does that even have to be in a show I’m going to watch with my parents.
great show ! "self conscious" that people can rerun the episodes ! fortunately I recorded them. The sci fi plot is dense and interesting; love the temerity, gay, transgender, drugs and orgy, it’s quite unusual for sci fi stuff
I’ve been watching movies and TV shows for decades and the shiver that went up and down my spine throughout SENSE 8 was not a sign of confusion. Risky, yes, but not the up-for-grabs sort of show this Indiwire critic describes. Miller’s main complaint is SENSE 8 isn’t like all the other episodic shows out there. She’s complaining about the show because it doesn’t fit a prefab formula; she’s writing about what it isn’t, ignoring completely what it is.
Exposition? Yes, there is explosion. There are eight different stories and their past action is etched in immediately. How these eight different stories interconnect, that’s another story. We’re meant to DISCOVER, along with the characters, that part. And it’s there to be discovered. You find it in the dialogue, yes, if you pay attention. But mostly it’s conveyed in the way sequences are cross cut. If Miller had any sense of visual story telling craft, she would understand this. If she knew anything about film history, she’d recognize the similarity between this and a little gem from 1916 by D. W. Griffith called INTOLERANCE.
What good is a critic if they don’t bring a little more to the table than the regular viewer? The points criticized in this article are so unfounded, I’m shocked to be reading them here. It’s disgraceful, actually.
The narrative in this show is defined by two things: one is the constant state of discovery the characters (and therefore the viewers) experience; and the other, how almost every movie and tv genre is quoted, mixed together, and finally blurred. In fact, anyone with an eye for what’s actually happening on the screen – instead of using current trends as the critical yardstick – can see the show is about breaking down boundaries; all boundaries: race, culture, sexual identity, religion, and national identity. As the show progresses, we discover these eight characters are different and the same. They share the same problems, the same emotional responses.
I’d say most people get it. I understood what was going on by the end, which anyone with a bit of intellect can see is where the dramatic progression is to be discovered. I thought it was one of the most extraordinary things I’ve ever seen on TV; certainly better then most of the American made movies out there.
As far as Mr. Schenker’s diatribe is concerned, I won’t argue personal taste. I do not share his, at all. But his critique of Netflix business couldn’t be more off the mark. Netflix presents a wide range of movies that most of us, in the United States, would never get to see; they have also started to produce shows that studios and networks would never mess with, and if they did, given half the chance, they’d ruin. Netflix seems to be operating like United Artist did in the 1960s and 70s. What they’re doing is glorious, just like the show I’m talking about.
Best show of 2015. I do not know what the critics were talking about. But if you go to other sites people who have watched the whole series are dying for more. Not sure what you did not understand. The show is intriguing, emotional, action packed, and it really draws the audience into each and every character.
This is a kick ass review of the serie. Well concluded and pinpoints the shortcomings. My hat of for you.
Personally I thought Sense8 was purely awesome. Thinking of every other lightly consumed tv-program that airs today we’re far better of with something that takes time to comprehend. Sense8 challenges the norm for all tv-series, every genre of all time, and is a step forward in the evolution of tv-shows.
The show moves slowly but for a reason. Pace aside the topic is interesting. Only problem I had was the excessive time devoted to sex of both kinds. IMO the show suffered because of this flaw. If season 2(if there will be one) remains fixated on sex then it will ruin the overall content and turn people off.
What’s so confusing about it? I found the show very easy to follow and I loved it. Can’t wait for season two.
I love love love this show. I could capture the original idea and really enjoyed how it has unfolded. Can’t wait until the next season!
Although complex and confusing in the beginning…when I finished watching the entire series it all made sense. So hard to find unique entertainment that keeps you engaged. Sense8 is sheer brilliance. …a master piece. Can’t wait for next season.
My hubby and I just finished all 12 episodes and both of us love it. There better be more. Best show since "lost"
House of Cards rocked, what are you even saying, Marc?
"… makes you work"? I found the exact opposite. There was so much clunky, forced exposition that I couldn’t make it through the first episode. Every single time something happens the line is like "But I went to school to gain an education and here’s my entire life’s story again" or whatever. They just violently bludgeon you over the head with every scene.
I’m not saying there isn’t room for constructive criticism but when it comes to art and entertainment I’m thankful for what Netflix is doing. Haters gonna hate I guess. Of course it’s not as formulaic as traditional broadcast TV. I loved Sense8. I enjoyed the mystery because I felt l could identify with the characters. And as the plot unfolded I had no trouble following it. I haven’t enjoyed anything this much sense perhaps Fringe, Lost, or maybe House of Cards. I can’t wait for season 2.
I honestly thought the show was fantastic. Yes it makes you think and yes it is a bit hard to understand at times, but that is what makes it interesting and gives it, it’s flare. Also the shows broad arrangement of characters from sexualities to race is refreshing and adds to the interest. This show has a lot of potential and the first season was pretty amazing, I cant wait to see what else they come up with.
I didn’t find it difficult to follow at all – you make it sound like ‘Primer’ or something.
I am definitely intrigued. Just finished the first season and it really kept my interest. I like how it has people from all over the world. The scenes from the different countries is really worth the watch. I am excited for Season 2!
Halfway through Episode 2 and I bailed. Felt that there was a bit too much effort spent trying to ‘normalize’ the non-traditional relationships and the characters in them. I don’t mind that this type of content exists – I just don’t wish to watch it. I had hoped for something more – but since Lana has stepped forward, everything the W’s have been involved with since has not been the least bit interesting to me. Same goes for Sense8.
Catbird, you might be better off sticking with shows like Sense and Sensibility, if you’re so easily offended. Such a shame you won’t be able to venture into the real world to play with the big kids. Spence Roberts, I’m sure the GLBT feel the same way about seeing your “heterosexual agenda” that’s in nearly every show on TV and in nearly every movie. Obviously this show is too intelligent for you, stick with Axe Men or Duck Dynasty, more your style by the sound of it. Docnate, usually when someone utters “I’m not a homophobe/racist/bigot, but…” it usually means they are. If you can’t get passed your own bigotry to see what a wonderful show this is, it’s your loss. I wonder though…did you have the same issue with the two girls together, or just the two very hot latin lovers? :D
I loved the show for it’s originality, diversity and character development and the production value was top notch. Thank you to the Wachowskis and Michael Straczynski and to Netflix for making this compelling programming.
I’m seeing all these bad reviews and wondering if you’re watching the same show I am! Amazing show, had me hooked from the first episode. Yes, it starts slow and yes, it is intricate and involved and needs you to pay close attention. Such a wonderful change from all the usual brainless drivel that is normally thrown onto our TV screens. This is what’s called intelligent TV and I’m so glad that, for the first time in a long time, sci fi fans have been given something they can sink their teeth into. I for one (and there are many who feel the way I do) can’t wait for another season.
A lot off about the show but more than worth the time. Just below Daredevil, Orange & Marco
The first 3 episodes of Sense8 are slow and, yes, confusing. But in my opinion that has a lot to do with the directing which all 3 were done by the Wachowski’s. Episode 4 starts to feel more balanced. Not as chaotic and all over the place. I knew by episode 5, I’d love it. Here’s to season 2!
Liz, sweetie, you totally missed the point of this show. You poor thing. Go back to watching Dancing with the Stars.
This series is awesome, I love it.
Sorry but the show works very well, just because you may not like it, doesn’t mean its bad… Sorry but watch the show rather than reading someones bad opinion.
The naysayers seem to be turned off by 1. complexity 2. GLBT "agenda" 3. slow-pacing or pretentiousness or 4. simplistic character "cutouts". I truly can’t see how any of these things is true. It is not all that complex. If you are a prude or a bible-thumper, please stay away from the show. It has a pace of its own, which usually builds from slow to gripping, just like its opening theme. I don’t know how "pretentious" is defined but it seems like the critics here think it means "wordy and over-my-head". Sure, there are some cliches which are tapped into as a shorthand for some of the character assumptions, but I would say far fewer than most ensemble shows. And to the guy who said that there are weak female characters… I think he must be watching a different show. The men AND women have moments of weakness, but they are all pretty strong characters, made even stronger when they team up.
I actually LOVE this show! It’s so confusing that it makes me think about what im watching and I love that!
I started watching the show, and from the beginning I was instantly hooked. The characters are complex so this tank a little bit of intelligence to follow the story in the beginning, but once you get the hang of it it is such a dynamic show when it comes to genre TV shows because it doesn’t have much camp, it does have a serious tone but its one that keeps you involved with the story. totally can’t wait for season two
I totally love this show. Smart, beautiful, complicated, who doesn’t want to have telekinesis, telepathy, and some version of synesthesia? It’s got real sex scenes. real ones – and characters that are dynamic. It has a dark side but resides in the power of friendship and love so it’s not cynical which is so refreshing. Plus just a pinch of humor and cheesy to make it all work. You all are too much in your head, and can’t just watch a television show. Enjoy it! it’s got so much more to share.
Very well said Gray. I agree 100%, the people who don’t understand the show arnt paying attention lol
I think this show is just great.. and if you cannot understand what’s suppose to be going on then I don’t know what to tell you. I get it just fine. And it’s a breath if fresh air a show like this. Very different and original. All I can say for those who don’t understand is maybe try paying attention more. It’s not rocket science guys. An keep in mind there are things that we sent suppose to understand just yet..which makes the premise of the show so interesting. I wouldn’t want to understand every aspect of the show yet..not fully understanding is half the intrigue
This is a great series and I am glade to see J. Michael Straczynski is a creator too. It means this is planned out and things will be reveled by the characters so sit back and enjoy the stories and the beutiful scenes whether its the orgy or the most births in 10 min segment. This move is not hard to follow at all and the character switching works well if you let it. By the last episode you should be able to guess what character will come in control of action before it happens. And dont blame the creators if you cant…you just are not paying attention.
I thought this was the best series that I have seen in years! Don’t know how people couldn’t love it. It had something for everyone. I laughed and cried.
Was intrigued at first but then came the homosexual agenda…I am NOT a homophobe but DON’T shove it down my throat…no pun intended.
I agree with many points in this article, but I feel it is a bit exaggerated on how confusing the show is. Of course a lot of the show’s appeal relies on the intrigue and mystery, but if it’s really so confusing that you can’t even watch it, you must be dense. The actors are absolutely refreshing and brilliant. I haven’t been this fascinated with this show in a while, it is a 10/10 must see.
I think the author of this article missed the point of this series and quickly dismissed the pacing as the problem rather than the point. The entire first season is simply the setup. And not spoon feeding the information DOES make the series much more intriguing. Most of the story was relayed through non-verbals and interpreting emotions.
The only potential flaw I can see coming down the road is if real life ceases to exist for these eight outside of their own cluster. If that happens, then it will become less interesting and one dimensional. However, there is still a lot already setup that still has to play out. Does she marry or not, how does son get out of jail and deal with her brother. Will van dam rejoin with the drug lord. Will moni continue to get chased, will Will continue to be drugged, and many more.
I didn’t think it was bad at all. Weird yes but I found it very interesting.
Just finished the series and had some quizzical looks on my face after the first 2 episodes, but the story really gels and isn’t that hard to follow. the second half of the series really got me and found myself up late at night trying to jam all the episodes into one night.
the show deserves your undivided attention and has a real edge that can’t be captured on network tv. The Wachoskis lost me after Matrix 2, but have totally sucked me back into their world with this series. looking forward to season 2 (PLEASE RENEW THE SERIES!!!!!!)
I happen to think that Sense8 is a phenomenal show. It does start off a bit confusing and slow to understand what is actually happening but as it goes on you learn more and more. They show enough background of each character for you to become truly invested in them wholeheartedly and it is presented so differently, like no other show I can recall. I came across it on a whim, desperate for something to watch, and it was an extraordinary pleasant surprise. Like no other show out there, with intricacies and an array of characters from all over the globe, shot on location in all of the world places… Seoul, Mumbai, Berlin, Chicago, Iceland, San Francisco, Nairobi, Mexico City and so amazing to see these places and their customs and how this connection between the 8 people have an effect on each person is so interesting and original. I never saw The Matrix movies or The Cloud Atlas and The Wychofski’s (prob spelled wrong) were the creators of all of these movies and of Sense8. I am ashamed to say that I being a huge SciFi fan am just now catching up to these movies and I can see the similarities in idea in all three. They are the same idea in all three. Each episode gets better and better and the last episode of season 1 leaves you breathless and satisfied. I haven’t been this excited about a 2nd season of a show since Game of Thrones started and I cannot wait to see more of Sense8! It is by far one of the best shows I have ever had the pleasure to be confused by, touched by, enlightened by, and thoroughly entertained by. WATCH IT… YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT, BUT, PREPARE YOURSELF TO BE IN THE DARK ABOUT SOME THINGS.. THE ANSWERS WILL COME. You learn how their abilities work along with them and it was a fking amazing ride!!!! 10/10 STARS in my opinion! Thank you Netflix and the creators of this show! You guys have BEAUTIFUL MINDS! Cheers, Kat
I found the show fantastic and I must disagree with you don’t know how can see and who can’t. It becomes rather obvious very quickly with scenes were one of them keeps disappearing each time the camera changes. which makes the viewer realise that the person isn’t really there.
I’m sorry but of this show is confusing than maybe you ate slow. ..
I’m in love with all the characters and the story. I’ll be excitingly waiting on season 2. My me favorite Netflix original series.
I’ll admit when I first began watching "sense8" I was not pulled in at all, I was so confused and didn’t understand anything in the first 4-5 episodes. listen, for me this show is such a breath of fresh air after watching so many repeat shows with the same lame ass storylines this show right here is outstanding. You definitely have to have patience to watch. People who need action to draw u in the begining dont waste ur time. For those like me who use their brains to put things in perspective this show is for u. Can’t wait for season 2. Sex action, drama, suspense and more this show has it all.
To the people who is question your own intelligence i have to say only this: you dont like sifi series or just like mindless series, giving up on the 4th episode isn’t fair… with any series, like GoT of HBO for example, however i liked sense8 from the very begining.
It’s beautiful, moving, intelligent, poetic even. After watching all 12 episodes, I am left wanting more.
All I had to introduce me to the show was the trailer a week before it debuted, and I had no trouble understanding what was happening. As you pointed out, the only time you don’t know exactly what is happening is when the characters themselves don’t know. Pacing in Netflix shows is less important because most people will binge-watch to some degree, and so I actually respect the way that Sense 8 lets the plots and characters unfold gradually. It reminded me of a less robust version of the first season of Heroes- where you spend a lot of time meeting new characters and discovering who they are before they really get a chance to interact and have meaningful scenes together.
Also, the first action sequence was definitely Sun helping Capheus get his "Van Damme" monicker early in the show, not the police escape much later (which had a pretty awesome score driving the action).
I do find it odd that they would spend so little time holding your hand through the early part of the season, only to smash you over the head with the character roles later ("I am a liar. I am a fighter. I am a hacker.") I felt these things were clear through the plot and didn’t need to be underlined so repetitively with the same line.
i tried. i really did. i got to the 3rd episode then deleted the rest. THIS IS HORRIBLE PRETENTIOUS GARBAGE.
While I have to agree that it’s not perfect, this show just has a fire to it that I can’t help but love. There is a lot of passion in every scene, and the honesty in each character is truly beautiful. I am happy that many seem to agree and love it as much as I do. I will happily criticize the things it does wrong, but there is much more that it has done right.
Yeah…It doesn’t work because it sucks. Newsflash, its only hollywood that thinks the rest of society cares about and wants to see the advancement of the gay/lesbian/transconfused agenda. Outside of all that nonsense the show actually…what’s that word….oh, yeah S|_|cks.
I personally liked it and feel as if the "negative" arguments used in the review are forcedly inflated. the show flows nicely, and unlike most of the shows really involves you. the characters are well-built. but that’s just me.
I love this show. I googled it to see when they will have more episode. I enjoyed every minute of it.
sorry if you didnt get it, but it was very clear and understandable. It is nigh brilliant. Perhaps if you have no psychic scifi reference you might not get it, but if you have a modest amount, you would probably wander why such a brillian amazing idea has not been attempted before now. Complexity? What complexity? it took but few scene to establish how things woked and some dialog to clairify the over arching meta info. I loved it and hope they go on with a second season.
Wait a minute…I thought the show was original, the characters amazingly diverse, the intrigue and mystery drew me in, and the heart of the what these characters shared really came out. You felt like you were part of the family of "Sensates." I loved the cast they assembled for this, they had the perfect mix, that, blended together made you feel for each of them. Yes, its confusing, as we, and the characters were dropped right into the middle of these eight lives. Bring on the second season! Good for you Sense8!
Im at episode 9 and have not found the show confusing at all. The plot has been done, but this presents ideas and concepts that are modern and possibly ground breaking. If this show is difficult to understand, maybe the Housewives of New Jersey should be your show of choice.
I was excited by the potential of the series and thought it might be similar in quality to the House of Cards. It was the pointless, tasteless, naked lesbian love scene (one reviewer says "transsexual", but how is anyone to know for sure?) and the indelicate disposal of the colorful strap-on-penis device that chilled my enthusiasm. We won’t be able to continue with this thing. Sorry. The pay-off, whatever it may be, just could never be worth the moral cost of the optics. I am very disappointed with Netflix over squandering the opportunity of Sense8.
This is a great explanation. I really enjoyed lots of parts of the show but am not sure about it as a whole.
I’m surprised by all the positive comments about this show. Weak helpless female characters. The men remind me of the good guys and bad guys out of a 60’s Western. All that’s missing are the white or bad hats but you don’t even need those to pick out the good guys and bad guys. The bad guys are about as evil as Boris and Natasha from the Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. If you are looking for a laugh it got those. A male gaze so powerful it can control the 8. And the second tampon scenes was hilarious. A use tampon can stop a federal agent in hot pursuit of a suspect dead in his tracks; who knew. Season 2 should be cheap to make. Instead of hiring actors they can just use cardboard cut outs of people.
Phenomenal show, this review completely underrates its. On;y piece I agree with is that it is notspoon-fed. Which, for those who enjoy complexity and well thought out plots, is a boon. Also glad to see Netflix still tackling controversial topics
Marathoned Sense8 and don’t know why everybody’s hving issues with it; made perfect sense from the get-go. ‘Course, U’ve watched a lot of sci-fi and psychic ability does seem to run in the family…
For a show that "just doesn’t quite work" it’s interesting that the author is left wanting more. Maybe it does exactly what the writer and directors want it to. I’m excited to see where it goes. I thought it was beyond fantastic….watch it all the way through and it will come together like a puzzle being filled in….and then…it ends just when you are ready for more….for the main story to begin.
At first, I was confused. But I can’t stop watching. Each episode is better than the last. Each episode everything makes more sense. I’m really enjoying it! I wouldn’t listen to peoples reviews without giving a chance yourself. They’ve tried something risky, my opinion is that it works!
The show is unusual and that’s a good thing. Yes, Netflix could try to obtain more popular movies to add to it’s streaming, but still, I never have trouble finding something to watch. With the original series that these companies are coming up with, series aimed at originality for the most part, I find the money I pay monthly to be more than worth it. I love how weird the show is. I just finished all 12 episodes and the only part I dislike is having to wait another year to see more.
I am on episode 6 and I really like this show it took a couple few shows to try and figure it out but I love it. I really hope to see another season. I hate getting into something just to see it cancelled
I’m astonished to hear House of Cards referred to as crap. Based in that bizarre review alone, I can’t wait to see Sense8
1. Marc is a complete idiot.
2. I just finished watching the first season. I absolutely loved it. And this review gives a pretty good explanation of what the show is and how it feels. I don’t expect many acting awards or anything for this show, but it should get something for cinematography, I mean god-van-damme! It is so beautiful I can’t even describe it.
3. Tendai, keep with it. You will understand it by the end. Don’t give up.
Honestly, I’m having a hard time understanding what’s so confusing about it. Sayid actually explains everything flat out. Is it so hard to not know the details until they’re presented in a way that’s organic to the story?
i’m four episodes in and loving it. Great characters and a good premise. Interested to see where they go. I think I will watch another two tonight!
Its not that hard to understand how things work and evem if u didnt it wouldnt be that hard to tell wats going on. It was an AMAAAAAAAAAAZING SHOW in my opininon XD
Excuse the bad grammer, typos and weird sentences on my earlier post. I was posting this comment on my phone and really could not see what I was typing. But I think you’ll get the idea.
I love Netflix’s television shows. They are far beyond superior to all network television and best HBO as far as the shows I have seen. I got hooked when I watched Daredevil. Daredevil was exactly how Marvel movies or television were supposed to be unlike Agents of Shield or Arrow. They are made for all audiences and Marvel comics are really dark and violent in nature. Daredevil finally presented this way and did the comic jusyice. It had heart and was well made but it was violent with killer action scenes especially for a television show. I’m on the edge of my seat for season two, it blew my expectations away. Another good example will be Deadpool, that’s the perfect example of what a Marvel movie should be. It will be the best movie they’ve made yet simply because it’s not rated PG-13. As for Hemlock Grove, I don’t know what this Mark guy is talking about. It’s awesome, the best in it’s "genre." The werewolves were actually wolves and not this zy CGI love fest giant monster. And the opirs don’t glitter in the sun or melt in the sun. It was bold and put itself out there.I binged watch the first two season, I freaking loved it. One of the best shows I’ve watched in a long time. As for Sense 8, yeah it makes you think. God forbid you have to use your brain and try to figure out what’s going on. Americans are spoon fed crap and there is a reason why we are one of the worst countries when it comes to education. It’s different and tries something new and that’s why I will continue to watch it. As far as new. As far as Netflix not making every movie available on streaming well that’s simply business. Netflix is not just a streaming service, streaming is relatively new to their services as they DID start as a DVD rental company! It’s a low price streaming service that has some decent film, television series, and anime for all audiences.but if you want everything, all the new releases, the entire Netflix library you have to pony up. It’s people like Mark who are just too cheap to pay $10 more a month for DVD or blu-ray rentals to get to see what they want to see. If you honestly want to bitch about it cancel your streaming service and get dvds or blue-ray discs. But see that is the point this man is upset that he actually has to pay more for what he wants. Do I make a ton of money a year? No. But I understand that to get what I want sometimes I have to pay a little extra. I can save money elsewhere. Get off your damn high horse, stop being cheap and pay for what you want. No streaming service offers what you want. You have to pay for it!
just started it but I like the show so far��
This is one of the first shows that I have seen in ages that the storyline and scenarios are not completely predictable as in so many shows. The originality has to be applauded, and I for one can honestly say that I am thoroughly enjoying this show. Yes, it is slightly confusing to see where each character belongs within the story, but I feel that that is the point. We are taking the journey with each character as they develop their own awareness to the situation that they are finding themselves in. Well done on actually thinking about the audience! It takes guts to take a risk, and that’s what filmaking is all about. I am hoping they get the chance to take the series further.
I think it’s great. The scene change moments are awesome and simple. Not sure what you’re all complaining about.
I absolutely loved this show. Yes I totally agree for the first 2 episodes I was a bit confused about what was going on but by the third episode I was hooked like an addict and ended up with a full living room that included my husband, two teenage daughter’s and a few of Their friends. Normally we are outdo and about on a beautiful sunny weekend . Not us we were all so wrapped up in this show my daughter even watched it from her phone at work. Please make a season two. We need to know what happenes!
I liked it, a lot. Episode one was confusing but once you get invested in the 8 it becomes a very interesting and unique show.
I loved it. So far I have loved all of the Netflix Original series. I can find ways to watch other movies, but if these originals keep coming, that is how I’m going to stay hooked with Netflix.
I love,love,love, Sense 8…it’s one of the best I’ve seen, it makes all kind of sense. Its thrilling,works well and you find yourself right there with each of them. I love house of cards but love sense 8 even more. Please continue !!!!!
It is confusing, still not sure why the senate are connected. We know as of episode 4 that Nomi must be saved or something bad will happen to all of them.
Thoroughly enjoyed this show.I want to write an essay about all the points that made it work for me. The characters, their interactions and their lives, which person was going to come to the rescue and what skills they could offer. I could do with less soft porn. other than that I loved the multi-cultural aspect. If you watch a few more foreign films you might open your mind up and come off the american junk series drip people are usually fed with. You’ll find the pace may be slower but the characters are more full and complex. This buys into the genre, though adds a twist.
Can’t wait for season 2! From the beginning I was confused, and although I thought of giving up a few times, I kept watching, I am happy I did. I love the unusual, and to be honest, a big part of why I continued to watch Sense8 was because I found it as intriguing as a good puzzle, frustrating at times, but at the end, the result is a stimulation of the mind and you can’t wait for the next puzzle. Enjoy :)
I have seen all of Sense8 and loved it. It is character driven, a bit odd, has a fantastic cast and is very entertaining. I highly recommend it if you want to have a fun time with a show.
Sense8 was actually good once you see the whole series…I think this critic seems to have issue with wachoswski’s in general since he seems to be taking about pace and other film terms that a critic should even be using since they are not film makers and whose job i to solely critic the work of others as if they themselves can do a better job….
It has shock effect, but that’s all. Kinda senseless incoherent chic. Begging the question if you have to ask what it means, then you just don’t get it. I don’t get it so I guess I am stupid and not with it… Otherwise just about everything else from the W’s has been great and thought provoking. This has simply been thought numbing.
Rory did you really call "the flash" a quality show?????
I also watched 4 episodes right now and i think its the most interesting show i ever saw. Otherwise it would be just another show with superhumans and a lot of action. Nice to have something think about without just watching brainless Gunfire. So stop complaining and come on… if you compare the netflix series to the shit abc shows for example? Netflix is another league and you dont have to buy it if you dont like it.
Took too long to get to the story.It could have been avoided it by cutting some of the sex scenes, really dragged it out.
Please tell Marc Schenker he’s out of his mind! House of Cards, Peeky Blinders, and most of the other Netflix originals are Great
But Sense 8 is a Flop!
I just finished watching Sense8 in one day and it was amazing and whoever says its horrible or that it sucked are all stupid, this show is for people with open minds and clearly if you didn’t understand it or didn’t like it cause you think it was horrible, clearly you couldn’t catched up with this amazing season and you guys SUCK. I support a season 2 i want more cause the characters were amazing.
I can’t even get through the first episode. I wanted a science fiction show, not the garbage I saw in the first 30 minutes. All the garbage about the gay lifestyle coupled with a live sex scene with sex toys was absolutely stupid, totally disgusting, and totally unnecessary. It wouldn’t matter if it was gay or straight, it destroyed the show for me since it had nothing to do with the premise. This show is totally stupid and anyone who watches it expecting a quality Netflix show like House of Cards or Flash, should complain to Netflix or cancel their subscription. Idiots.
@MARC SCHENKER, you sound like a piece-of-shit troll. "99.9% of Netflix original programming has not worked"? HBO’s a "bastion of shit"? Where are you getting this stuff?
I enjoyed Sense8. I laughed and cried and got hyped. I can’t wait until 2 nd season.
I just finished the whole season on sense 8 and I absolutely loved it kept my attention through every episode I love the characters and all there backstories especially Wolfgang and Riley I loved the show and I want a second season
I’ve watched the whole season. It’s really good if you keep up. As the review says, when you see the team in harmony is when it really shines.
huh weird, I do agree with the overall sentiment: It’s got amazing potential, and it’s still pretty good but something’s just missing – however I disagree with a lot of your points. I like the transitions, the character expositions, the relationships and think the campy elements compliment the weirdness of it all. I honestly think the whole issue is pacing and the way the story was constructed. It just needed better structure and overall plot development. While I appreciate experimentation, I feel like the show’s subject could have been balanced better by a neat and common narrative structure. In any case it’s still tremendously enjoyable and the characters make everything worth it.
I think it is an excellent show. The Wachowski’s are known for complicated plots, plots that make you want to re-watch a movie or show after you have seen it and do so in a whole new light. I love the way their mind’s work, and this show, not unlike their other works makes your brain work 10x more than it would watching some crap show like Friends or Seinfield. I applaud them for their diversity in thinking, and this show had me hooked within 3 episodes.
It took a while to understand the dynamic of the characters but it is an awesome show please make more, would love to see the story continue.
Marc… Netflix resurrected Arrested Development to critical acclaim, created Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards… to critical acclaim…. brought back Trailer Park Boys for two more seasons… now stuck its money where its mouth is with Sense8. I could go on. I think you’re in a minority when you refuse to acknowledge just how seismic a force Netflix has been in the movie and television industry. They effectively removed the concept of schedules and introduced the concept of truly "on-demand".
I for one am glad there is some creative disruption in the industry… We get gems like Sense8!
I actually quite enjoyed the show, it’s a netflix series which might explain the slow build (not reliant on pilots or first episode view counts), but it comes together quite well. I binge watched the show and at episode 12 it still leaves you wanting for more. Probably because the Wachowski’s want a 2nd season ;) (And so do i)
It’s like a crossover among X-Men, Bourne identity and NBC Heroes. Not too shabby for Netflix. I recommend starting watching Sense8 in Episodes 10 or 11 and you will want to watch the whole series for sure.
I think the "problem" with Sense8 is -I feel- it is not TV in the traditional sense of structured TV: it works as a very long movie divided into episodes.
The cliche challenge, in this review and many others, of trying to explain the plot of Sense8 and inevitably failing because it’s sooo confusing, is frustrating and sad. I don’t know what to say or think of reviewers who hand down their feelings of confusion to readers. I guess, I’m asking: what exactly was so confusing? And when does hard plot mean anything to the quality of a movie or show? There’s so much more about Sense8 than factual plot points that a review can dredge up for audiences.
I am just on episode 8 and the first few episodes are very confusing but someone advised me to stop trying to understand it and just experience it, you are supposed to be confused, struggling to comprehend everything just like the characters. The confusion you feel is part of the experience even if you understand the premise you are not going to get all the nuances and subtle interactions all at once it comes to you bit by bit. You struggle with it just like the characters. Not everyone is going to get is but stick with it by episode four the pieces start to fall in place and you are pretty much hooked. Plus the cast is strong, sexy and quite intriguing. Looking forward to season 2
I understand this show and absolutely love it! Yes you have to work for it, but what’s wrong with that? I am seriously hoping there is a Season 2
I binged watched the whole first season, and like Tendai, by episode 4 I was saying "this better start lifting off, or I’m out". It did, and was worth watching until the end. I’m willing to go for Season 2.
You’d have to be retarded not to know what’s going on. Great show.
Im loving it
Lol if you can’t wrap your head around the premise, very close to the beginning of the series, you should probably go back to reading rainbow fish. It’s really not difficult and I found it to be a fantastic show..and you can’t really call it slow paced when it’s aiming to be as much character development as it is action.
You say that this serie is crap ? I fking loved it !!! It’s new it’s deep ! What is crap is all that comercial shit without any art that they try to make us see to washes our brains ! This serie is a masterpiece but maybe your minds are too blured by the crap you use to see ands that’s why you can’t "sense" it…
Sende8
Just finished Sense8 and pretty much agree with everything the author stated. Being predisposed for this sort of sci fi genre, I enjoyed the show but it didn’t exactly work. The Korean karate kid / Mr. Miyagi storyline felt very much out of place. Regardless, I’m a fan and will watch season 2 when it arrives.
So far though Daredevil remains my favorite Netflix series.
I thoroughly enjoyed this show. Watched the whole 1st season in 2 days. Love the characters, and Will reminds me of Mark Wahlberg.
Keep seeing people call this show pretentious, but I don’t see that at all. It was slow paced, but frankly that’s what made it so good. It was designed to be binge watched, and unless you’re watching it while cooking pasta or something you shouldn’t find it overly confusing. Unless maybe you’re just very new to genre shows.
I didn’t find it baffling at all; Sense8 made perfect sense to me from the beginning. I loved everything about this show–seriously I think I must be psychically connected with the writers myself–and I think maybe I even like it more than OITNB, which I loved. Also you forgot to mention the spectacular cinematography (those wide shots!) and soundtrack.
Everything about Sense8 works for me. I can’t wait for more.
I actually love the show, the complexity is intriguing.
I just competed what I felt was one of the best shows I’ve ever watched. Yes, it was complicated, but wow did it all come together like a fine work of art., I cant remember being as moved as many times in so many different episodes, as I was with this show. One of the best shows ever. Powerful, emotional done at perfection Wow, I was blown away. Thank you!!! I need more and missing them already.
readhy.
Just finished all 12 episodes and I have to say we really enjoyed it the only thing that got in the way of loving it is the uncertainty that many questions posed will ever be answered. I really hope it gets renewed I want to see where it goes! Such potential but it will just go over many peoples heads because it attempts to do so much at once. Fingers crossed for season 2!
I’ve watched the first 8 eps. While ‘muddled’ is a good word to start it out, it’s coming right along. This show is not for the short of attention span. Takes a bit of concentration to keep track of things. Other than the fact the creators tried too hard to fit ALL cross-sections of humanity into these 8 characters, and stereotyped incredibly in doing so, I have faith/hope that the storyline is going someplace interesting enough in explaining why these people are linked.
I have to agree with Jeff, Marc Schenker has NO idea what he is talkin bout. I havent gotten around to watching Sense8 yet but I applaud them for tryin out original stuff. Keep giving us quality programming.
this is one of the best original serie i ever seen to make sense from it is pretty hard until episode 4 but after you watch episode 4 everything you have seen before starts to make sense
episode 6 and season final was personally mine favourite 2 episodes
This show is just sublime, the reason Netflix exists, and evidence that our critics have lost the plot. The ONLY way to decipher criticism these days is to head towards the divisive. 3 episodes in and whatever Sense8 is, it’s a joy and a ride.
Absolutely love this new show!! I personally didn’t find it hard to get my head around, and knew when they were each speaking to another sense8. Can’t wait for another season…
I just watched through the whole and I enjoyed watching every episode. It was most fun seeing how the characters help each out, especially at the end.
I really really hope this show gets a followup season.
Liz, I get the feeling you were only half-watching the series, doing something else while watching, or you were tired. You say the first action sequence that utilizes the premise of the show occurs in episode 8? The gang/kickboxing fight in episode three pretty well explains the premise pretty well. And to suggest a touch of camp be added to this otherwise serious show, imo is way off base, to the degree that I feel I can’t trust your movie opinions at all. That being said, I would’ve preferred a 3 act arc throughout the season, like many shows so there is some sort of resolution to a conflict at the end, but something in me likes that the creators didn’t resort to the same old trite devices.
Grade: A
"House of Cards" IS crap now. Last season it started going off the rails, with tri-sexual liaisons and blatant crimes against the state that even Dick Cheney would find reprehensible… well, maybe not. Kevin Spacey may be TOO good an actor — Francis Underwood makes my skin crawl, and, if anything, Claire is worse. Please, Netflix, kill off this show — perhaps a good ending would be that the Underwoods and their slimey mercenaries all got run over by a coal truck.
Marc??? are you kidding me? House of Cards? Orange? Bloodlines? Daverdevil? Netflix has been killing it with originals. Puts HBO to shame. With that said, Sense8 SUCKS. It’s horrible. A true misfire. Watched four epsiodes thinking I was going to have a great reveal and….nothing. Just more pretentious BS. Yes, money was spent, but damn, this is such a mistake. Please Netflix. Lick your wounds and move on. Don’t waste recourses on more seasons.
This is just EPIC in so many different proportions!! Absolutely love it!
Very long article, but it can be easily condensed: sense8 is simply boring and pretentious. Don’t bother with it.
I’m enjoying it so far (2 eps in). The draw for me is the characters – I am enjoying getting to know each one and I like how each one exists in their own sort of story (Bollywood type romance, Berlin-based action-thriller, Telenovela, etc.) Also, the show looks beautiful.
I saw all the 12 hours. Simply put: fantastic! When the 8 souls emerge as one single person we see what means a cluster, the power of having so many diversity in skills and knowledge mixed up in a single person.
I rank it 10/10 and it is the best thing Netflix has done yet.
Oh and, MARC SCHENKER, you’re talking out of your ass. Stop being so cynical and all ‘hating the man’ attitude. Newsflash, no company of a large enough size can pay attention to all of its customers. Netflix isn’t perfect but they aren’t bad relative to other companies. You make claims that you can’t back up. HBO is hugely successful but you call that a bastion of shit. Good luck with your life
I hate that they tried to sound all science-y and failed at it. Limbic Resonance and DMT as a metamorphic ancient language? I hate the forced dialogue and awkward scenarios. You introduce your friend to someone and they immediately recognize her as a political blogger and start spewing hate on her ideas? I hate that the show is over-ambitious and it under-delievered. It’s just all over the place, like Cloud Atlas was. At least Cloud Atlas had interesting stories
Aww Marc, you are so clueless. House of Cards is an award winning show and has brought so much new business to Netflix. Maybe the company just doesn’t pander to Duck Dynasty-loving dunderheads like you?
House of cards is a sublime piece of TV. Daredevil was pretty amazing for a Marvel thing. I like how Netflix is more than just a streaming service and is trying to create new stuff.
And bravo for Sense8 I have no clue what it’s happening but it’s fun finding out.
Hemlock Grove was interesting in that it’s the first time I’ve heard dialog in a TV show, and thought "did he really just say that?" So bad.
Wow, Marc Schenker has no idea what he’s talking about. House of Cards is supposedly crap now?
Was starting to question my own intelligence, 4 episodes in and i am still trying to make sense of it, i give up.
How unusual. A Netflix series that doesn’t work right. This is what happens when you start being a corporation that ignores its customers and produces original crap like this and House of Cards instead of buying the movies customers want to seen in streaming. Instead, you can look at the streaming section and see what you get. 99.9% of Netflix original programming has not worked in any way, shape or story. Great work, Reid. You’re almost in the same league now as HBO, another bastion of shit.
I love this show. So many reason’s to list, but found that I could binge watch it. I like the diverse cast and cultures being brought together to share each other’s strengths in their time of need. Can’t wait for season 2. Why do we have to wait so long in between seasons? Having to wait is the only way I may lose interest.
i think this is a science fiction series for people who does not like science fiction a bit like battlestar galactica reboot. maybe it should be considered as a drama series. i also think it’s a bit pretentious which tend to be a common feature of th watchoski and j mike
Except for the explicit scenes, i like the show… but! i think im going to spot watching it. The explicit scenes has nothing to do with the essence of the show… whats the point of show a nasty dildo falling off the bed? or to show tons of bloddy pu**ys giving birth?? WTF!!!!
Can someone explain that to me??
Does no one realize that this entire show is about people who break social norms being punished?