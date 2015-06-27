Terrence Malick’s ‘Knight Of Cups’ Won’t Arrive Until 2016, Austin Music Scene Drama Not Titled ‘Weightless’

Update 7/23: Broad Green Picture is releasing the film on March 4, 2016.

Update 8/9: Broad Green has pulled the film from its schedule and now the film has an unknown TBD date.

Original story 6/27: It looks like the pattern of filmmaker Terrence Malick, debuting a movie at a film festival and then waiting a year for a theatrical release, will continue. In 2013, Malick premiered “To The Wonder” at the 2012 Venice Film Festival and the the Ben Affleck/Rachel McAdams/Olga Kurylenko-starring movie didn’t surface until the following year in the spring of 2013. The same plan is being put into play for Malick’s upcoming film, “Knight Of Cups,” but instead of the nine-month delay between festival premiere and theatrical bow on ‘Wonder,’ we might be waiting over a year.

According to a Thompson On Hollywood interview with Broad Green Pictures distributors Daniel and Gabriel Hammond, “Knight Of Cups” won’t hit theaters until 2016. The movie debuted at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year to a mixed response. TOH says the distributions head said rather than go for an awards run in December, they decided to release the picture the following year. "We want to have the longest run possible," said Hammond, "not for money’s sake, but so we can get as many people to share the experience."

Our educated guess is that this means, “Knight Of Cups,” which stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Cate Blanchett, plus many more cameos and smaller roles, probably will come out in the spring, just like “To The Wonder.” The spring, particularly April, has become the smart indie movie month as it is: see recent releases by “Under The Skin,” “Only Lovers Left Alive,” "Nymphomaniac Part Two," "Locke," "Mud," "Upstream Color," and many more similar intelligent indies that were released in April in the last few years.

In speaking to the Hammond Brothers, TOH also learned that Malick’s next movie — set in the Austin, Texas music scene, and featuring Bale, Blanchett, and Portman again, plus Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, and Michael Fassbender — is not titled “Weightless” despite recent rumors. Currently still untitled, that picture will come next and will be followed by the long-gestating documentary “Voyage Of Time” (narrated by Blanchett and Brad Pitt; the Hammond brothers say Malick’s been working on the film for 25 years).

While that’s two more films in the queue, one must expect you’ll have to wait a few years to see them. Presumably, both the untitled music scene drama and “Voyage Of Time” will follow the recent Malick design: hit the film festival circuit in one year and then receive a theatrical release the following year.

We revealed the music credits to “Knight Of Cups” in February and a Spotify playlist of all of the music has surfaced online, and you can hear it all below.