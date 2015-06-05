The 15 Most Romantic Period Movies

"The Age of Innocence" (1993)
Based on the 1920 novel of the same name by Edith Wharton, Martin Scorsese’s "The Age of Innocence" tells the story of a respectable New York lawyer named Newline Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) who finds himself emotionally trapped when he falls for Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer) and not her cousin, May Welland (Winona Ryder), to whom he is engaged. In the midst of his marriage to May, Archer’s love for the Countess Olenska grows as he becomes more and more attracted to her independent values and unconventional views. Currently in the in the process of divorcing an abusive and unfit husband, Olenska has become a pariah in high society circles. Despite being somewhat of a step away from the norm for Scorsese, "The Age of Innocence" still has distinct elements of his style and writing. Beautifully shot by Michael Ballhaus, this film brings 1870s New York, and the societal expectations that come with it, back to life.
"Atonement" (2007)
Keira Knightley has been the undisputed queen of romantic period pieces for the past decade (see "Pride and Prejudice" below, plus "Silk," "The Edge of Love," "The Duchess" and "Anna Karenina"), and her work in Joe Wright’s Oscar-winning "Atonement" not only proves why she’s become the go-to romantic period love interest, but it also ranks near the very top of her best performances to date. Wright may bask Knightley’s Cecilia in gorgeous halos of light throughout much of the film’s first act, but Knightley refuses to let the character become an angelic, passive love interest for James McAvoy’s alluring Robbie. While embracing Cecilia’s ethereal femininity (her poise while wearing the famous green dress is one of the film’s definitive moments of elegance), Knightley proves resolute and commanding as the world denies the two lovers the chance to be with one another. The passion between Knightley and McAvoy shows that the will to love is worth it no matter what life-changing obstacles stand in the way.
"Bright Star" (2009)
Putting the chemistry that expertly grows between Ben Whishaw and Abbie Cornish aside, the real romance of "Bright Star" comes directly from acclaimed writer-director Jane Campion. As director, Campion takes the love story of English poet John Keats and Fanny Brawne and realizes it as a visual Romantic poet herself. The way the handheld camera creates intimacy between the leads and how she captures the delicate beauty of 19th Century Hampstead (a field of purple flowers becomes a simile of blooming love) is as breathtaking as it is involving. Campion’s talents also shine through in the screenplay, which transcends the cliches of a "love story" by observing the meticulous ways chemistry grows between two people. The film is one constantly evolving relationship that resonates through history, and the way the two leads navigate the seesaw desires of their characters makes "Bright Star" a definitive entry in the genre.
"Brokeback Mountain" (2005)
"Crouching Tiger, " (2000)
Oscar-winner Ang Lee has established himself as one of the most versatile and adaptable directors when it comes to period films (see "Sense and Sensibility" below), and his millennium sensation "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" is certainly no exception. The film set records in terms of how far a foreign film could go in the United States at the domestic box office, and it put Chinese actors on the map for future American productions. Creating a tragic love story between Chow Yun-fat ("Hard Boiled") and Ziyi Zhang ("Memoirs of a Geisha") that unfolds during the Qing Dynasty in 19th century China, the film dazzles on both a personal level and an eye-popping visual one. Lee’s ability to maintain focus on the relationship between his stars within such an epic scope contributes immensely to the film’s watchability and cements his status as a filmmaker who knows how to successfully integrate style and substance for dramatic effect.
Emma Thompson’s version of Sense and Sensibility was not may favorite at all. The BBC mini-series was far better. The BBC version of Emma was wonderful but after disliking the Emma Thompson version of Sense, I hesitated to watch the Gwyneth Paltrow version of Emma. I truly enjoyed it. Surprise!
Firelight was wonderful!!! Maybe not a subject some would like but the love was intense!
"Gone with the Wind" was pro-slavery propaganda. I would replace it with "Belle". Also, "The New World" was an awful movie. Surprised it’s on anyone’s list for anything positive.
If you love costume dramas, you’ll want to have a look at The Period Films List from Willow and Thatch, with hundreds of period films sorted by era and theme. Enjoy!
Susan..yes! Soooo true. I refuse any other Pride and Predjudice, Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth , definitive perfection of all actors and actresses this is my favorite romance ever. Also love The Illusionist and Somewhere in Time.
This was a superb list. Everything I expected. Well done to the author of this!! Bright Star & Atonement surprised me in the greatest of ways. I thought to myself no wayyyy they’ll get those on here. But you did. Great work
The 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice is crap. Totally awful. Watch the 1995 Colin Firth version and get back to me. Also, any list of this kind without Brief Encounter is absurd.
No I don’t agree. The chemistry between Matthew McFadyen and Kiera Kn was amazing even though it wasn’t 100% the story. And that’s what people watch. The 2005 was wonderful.
Great list, but the synopsis of "Crouching Tiger" is incorrect — the romance at the core isn’t between Chow Yun-fat and Ziyi Zhang, but between Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh’s characters.
I agreed with all the movies on this list except I’d put Out of Africa in there instead of Shakespeare in Love
