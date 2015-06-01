Virgil Films Acquires Rights to Chris Farley Documentary

READ MORE: Watch: This Rob Ford/ Chris Farley Mashup Is Basically The Best
Virgil Films has acquired U.S. rights to "I Am Chris Farley," the first feature-length biographical documentary about the late comedy legend. The film tells the story of Chris Farley’s life from his youth in Madison, Wisconsin and rise to fame on "Saturday Night Live," to his days as the star of comedies like, "Tommy Boy" and "Black Sheep."
The film features friends and colleagues of Farley including, Christina Applegate, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, David Spade. Farley’s four siblings, including his brothers, Kevin and Tom Jr., who wrote the biography "The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts," are also featured.
Directors Brent Hodge and Derik Murray, ("A Brony Tale, I Am Evel Knievel") announced that they will release "I Am Chris Farley" nationwide by the end of summer 2015. It is slated to debut on Spike Monday, August 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and later available for streaming on Video-On-Demand.
CEO and President of Virgil Films, Joe Amodei, and Derik Murray, Founder and CEO of Network Entertainment negotiated the acquistion. Amodei claims that the film "reveals the real man behind the comic genius – and poignantly reminds us of the great work that went left undone."
READ MORE: Watch: Trailer For ‘Rob Ford: The Movie’ Starring Chris Farley
Comments