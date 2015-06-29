Watch: 'Love' is Graphic Sex for Gaspar Noé in NSFW Trailer

Marking his first feature film since 2009’s "Enter the Void," "Love" finds writer-director Gaspar Noé taking intimacy to a graphic third dimension. Starring Karl Glusman and Aomi Muyock, the drama centers on an American in Paris as he falls in love and experiments with drugs and a sexual threesome.

Noé debuted the 3D film at the Cannes Film Festival in May to all sorts of wide-ranging reactions, with Indiewire claiming it featured some of "the most hardcore onscreen sex ever to screen at the festival." Alchemy picked up the film for U.S. distribution but has not yet set a release date. "Love" opens in France on July 15.

Watch the explicit trailer above.

