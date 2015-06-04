You Will Never Not Understand ‘It Follows’ Like This Person Does Not Understand It

Did you have trouble following “It Follows”? Fear not. There’s no way you had as much trouble figuring it out as the anonymous Portland, Oregon reader who wrote the Telegraph’s Tim Robey following his positive review.
To be fair, the author of 1,000-word-plus missive, (originally printed in full here), does seem to have paid careful attention to the film. (There are major spoilers included, so beware.) But he or she — and, having received numerous letter of this kind back in the days when people actually sent letters, we’re going to go way out on a limb and guess “he” — seems to have missed the point entirely. Why does Maika Monroe’s character wear high heels in a movie about a sexually transmitted haunting? Because subtext, silly.
Some of these questions are actually answered in the film, and a few — “What if the couple’s intimacy only consists of mutual masturbation, does that count? Or does there have to be physical penetration?” — indicate that the mystery writer may have thought about this whole thing a little too much.
Anyway, I’m delaying the main event. Read on, and be amazed.
I was alarmed to learn that you gave “It Follows” a positive review, and am concerned that perhaps you didn’t fully examine the film? It seems to me even a superficial examination reveals just how ludicrous the entire film is. It is, in fact, laughable from the very beginning. Why is the initial screen victim running out of her house in her underwear and red high heels? What teenage girl would be dressed like that in her home with her dad? Is this some kinky fantasy the writer/director wanted to put on film? Ask any young woman if — even when scared — she would attempt to drive wearing stiletto heels!
The entire premise of the movie — a creature that stalks you unless you have sex with someone — is ridiculous. How did this sequence of events get started? Where did the creature come from, and why would it be driven to kill the most recently infected person? In order to protect yourself from the creature you have to pay it forward (or “lay it forward” if you will). How did anyone ever figure this out? And why would that work? And supposing that the creature did work its way through killing all of those going back in the chain, then what? What would it do? What would happen to it? Hugh/ Jeff says there is “only one” of these creatures — how does he know? …
The creature can be covered by a sheet to reveal its shape to non-victims, and has to break into windows et cetera to gain physical entry to a locked residence. Clearly this is a physical being that happens to be invisible, not an incorporeal phantom. So why doesn’t Jay try running it over with the car rather than just driving away from it?
If the gunshot to the head didn’t stop it at the beach, why would they think electrocuting it would? And on that note, isn’t it irresponsible filmmaking to teach young people in the audience that they can survive throwing electrical objects into the water the way Jay does?
At the end of the film, Jay doesn’t want to say what form the creature has taken when it enters the pool room. We imagine something hideous. Then we shrug when it turns out to be just a bearded guy. Later we find out it’s her dad. I posit that it would have been more disturbing to know at the time that it was her dad.
On that note, how does the creature know what Jay’s dad looked like? Did it establish a telepathic link to her when Hugh/Jeff put his penis in her? Or is it really good at memorising portraits in the houses it enters, for future reference? …
On a more fundamental filmmaking level, the score by Disasterpiece comes across as intrusive and over-the-top. Worse, it has hokey motifs that jar with the alleged seriousness of some scenes. Furthermore, no attempt is made to give some of the characters names apart from in the credits, and even the protagonist (a woman oddly named Jay for some unexplained reason) isn’t called by name until almost halfway through the film.
And for a horror film, there are surprisingly few deaths. Apart from the mystery girl’s death that opens the film (we never find out how she related to the rest of the characters), the other main on-screen death is Greg, killed in his bedroom. Given that the creature walks toward the victim until it reaches them, how very convenient that it so seldom appears in the middle of the night while the victim is asleep! Where’s the “don’t fall asleep” warning à la invasion of the Body Snatchers and A Nightmare on Elm Street?
With so many lapses in both storytelling and filmmaking, one wonders why anyone could think highly of this sloppy and absurdly illogical film. The only way all of the above could possibly make any sense is for it to have been one of the characters’ nightmares. And of course “and they woke up and it was all a dream” is the lames of storytelling clichés.
"Isn’t it irresponsible filmmaking…" What?? This is so stupid
Just watched the film, and most of the points in that commentator’s review stand – in a way this article demonstrates the problem with film criticism in the age of the internet; i.e. any random viewer can call bullshit on a movie as they’re free of the hype machine, pretension (subtext doesnt excuse the absurdity of that opening scene, as Kat points out) and the corporate aspect of a site like indiewire requiring hit indie films to justify its existence. This isnt a dig at you guys, I love your site, actually, more of an observation really.
I actually agree with pretty much everything this guy wrote. Sam Adams clearly didn’t pay much attention to the film if he thinks it’s Maika Monroe who wears the high heels. And I understand how it can be easy to make fun of something like this, but damn, what a smug son of a bitch Mr. Adams is.
Calling somebody a troll just cause you dont agree is the height of lame ignorance. He made his points very articulately and they all make sense. I would argue that reaching for the tired troll word just shows you yourself lack the power of words.
I can’t see why are you making fun of his questions!
I love the movie, but this letter brings up many of its logical lapses. I loved the soundtrack AND at times it seemed inappropriate. The movie was terrific AND didn’t make much sense. And that’s okay.
Totally agree with everything he said; its just one absurdity after another and its gets way too much by the end of the film. I get that people are notoriously stupidin horror films and always do what no real would do in real life but this film just simply made no damn sense. These friends following her around like slacker protection squad just believing everything she said when in real life theyd just think she was mentally ill. These guys all wanting to have sex and happily take on the curse(she’s not that hot, come on now). One long constant eyeroll.
It Follows is the best horror movie in a long time. For me, the best one since You’re Next. It Follows is not for everyone, as it isn’t the typical fake/jump scare type of film. The movie slowly builds on itself and the suspense builds up until the final scene. The directing, cinematography and all of that is great. The colorful nature of the film gives it a different, much better identity then the more traditional "dark" horror style. The thing that bugs me is that people complain about wanting an explanation for certain things that shouldn’t have to be explained. Like, who/what is following them, why is the main character the recent victim?, etc. It adds to the mystery of the film and it works very well. In the end, will It Follows be an iconic piece of film, in terms of horror (Scream, NOES, Friday The 13th)? Probably not but I could see this starting a "trend" in more arthouse style horror films, would be a great thing.
Horror films are about mood, tension and suspense. It Follows had plenty. Thankfully, audiences are only too willing to suspend their disbelief for this reward. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The 80s synth score implied a certain level of cheesy absurdity.
Nice job, IndieWire — mocking people who don’t like the same movies you do.
This guy should abdicate from his imagination and sense of humor. He doesn’t make any use of them anyway. I wish he could explain Hitchcock’s The Birds to a crowd.
I’m sorry. but this "reviewer" who didn’t like the film obviously paid very very little attention to it. I think this is a problem with many film goers today. We as a society have become too lazy and passive in our viewing that we must be spoon-fed every single bit of information in dialogue or flashy gory death scene. The horror of this film is a creeping sense of dread. It poses the idea that the main character’s may not make it out alive and even if they do… will they want to. Which, really, is true horror at it’s finest. This film was great I thought. Every single problem that is discussed in the complaint was actually answered fully by PAYING ATTENTION to the movie. Sure it poses questions… but also presents answers. Lazy film viewing is the real crime here. Not lazy film making.
it seems to me he pretty much nailed it down. the atmosphere of the film is nice and all, but it leaves a lot to be desired in terms of well, just about everything this guy wrote.
As sad as it is to admit this, the guy makes some valid points, if a film (however ridiculous) has no internal logic it does tend to fall apart, another hugely overrated horror film following hot on the heels of The Babadook
If the purpose of the article was to make fun of the letter…errr, I kinda agree with the complaints, especially since Mitchell overwrites the rules he set himself in the realms of his own supernatural word.
HUGE SPOILERS FOLLOW, so be warned.
The comedy kinda worked and I liked the ending when they are hand in hand and someone is behind them – you don’t know if it’s a real person or that thing.
But the premise is all kinds of wrong and just a lame excuse to have a fu*kfest. After all, the tagging is pretty much useless, since if that person dies, the thing or person – whatever, comes back after you. The CGI was distractingly-bad; that pool scene was ridiculous – WHERE IS IT? WHERE IS IT? Uhmm, don’t know, maybe in that corner where a toaster is floating???
And of course, nerd guy in love with the hot girl who sees him as just a friend until she needs him. And the IT thing is random….sometimes people (apart from the affected) can’t see it, other times they can, some times they are harmed, other times they are not. Indeed, they shoot it and it doesn’t work, yet it can get electrocuted? Silly. I found the acting weak, especially from the female lead. The score made it all more predictable – while it was somehing that would work as stand-alone, there was a specific track when the thing was appearing and another one for when it was a false alarm, so it spoiled the thrills.
As a cinematic experience however, it was pretty cool to hear an entire auditorium gasp when balls where suddenly hitting the window or laugh when the first victim is found with her feet up. But all in all, I thought it was a pretty forgettable affair.
Am I the only one who agrees with this writer? They go a little over the top but point out some valid flaws with the film. To point out inconsistencies and holes in the story is not mad. No matter how ridiculous a universe is, the characters and plot must still abide by the rules of that universe. That’s how movie realism works.
HAHAH they didn’t like ‘It Follows’ HAHAHA what an IDIOT with their legitimate issues with the score and plot holes that they’ve pointed out. They probably don’t like Bergman either. WHAT A DICK
What Kat said… I found It Follows mildly enjoyable but thought it was a definite case of style over substance. And with even a little prodding the premise (that the film itself sets up in not one but two rule establishing scenes) falls apart. Maybe if It Follows were created outside of America it wouldn’t have had to half-heartedly ‘conform’ to genre rules?
So Sam Adam’s point here is that it’s absurd to point out the many absurdities of the film — i.e., to take it seriously or hold it to any standard of internal consistency? The filmmakers will doubtless be delighted to hear the only way their film can be enjoyed is absolute disregard of any pretense of internal coherence. When material dealing with the supernatural won’t even bother to observe the rules set down by it own scenario, perhaps that’s a cheat too much? If there’s a lunatic in the room, it’s the original reviewer who wrote: "He [Mitchell] never cheats, never stretches the premise for cheap shocks." Holy moly! Never cheats?
I ended this film after 13 minutes into it. I’m glad I did.
Lol you got to watch the only good part. The chick at the beginning is hot, the car scene with the red lighting is cool, the broken legs of the aforementioned chick are gory (though the special effects are badly done). Congrats
God help that guy when he eventually gets around to Primer.
This is obviously a troll….but anything for clicks, I guess *eye-roll*
This movie was laughably bad. The guy/girl in the letter demolishes it and this site and some of the comments have absolutely no response, except for cheap ad hominems. Pathetic and laughable. Did I mention the film sucked? Unfathomable how it got the reviews it did. (just watched it now)
Oh and the writer of this horrible article never helped us who supposedly don’t get the movie to “understand” it.
There could be any number of reasons the girl in the beginning was dressed that way. Perhaps she had passed it on long ago and now felt safe and was preparing for a date when the thing showed up. Why does it matter?
A problem that I have with people talking about why characters should have done something differently is that in the heat of the moment, you don’t have time to analyse, or strategize. It’s perfectly understandable that someone in a similar situation would run instead of fight.
As for the attempt to kill it. I took it as them trying to make a last ditch effort to protect her. She had tried passing it on, and that failed, so may as well try. We saw the thing recover earlier, but like I said earlier, in the moment you don’t really think as clearly as you should.
I have no explanation for how it knew what her dad looked like, but then again, IT’S A FICTIONAL MONSTER!
For the rest of the complaints, all I can say is that this movie had me more on edge than any movie in recent history. I liked the score, the pace, the building of drama, and the ending. I started thinking out the best way to avoid death, and kept coming back to the idea that eventually it will come back for you, which is why it’s so scary. Great movie.
Letter writer dude is pretty dead-on
Not entirely sure why I still feel compelled to respond to this film after seeing it so long ago, probably because everywhere I look it pops up on the “GREATEST HORROR FILMS OF ALL TIME YOU MUST SEE” sort of lists I keep seeing. The film is garbage. I explained it thusly to a co-worker: it’s a film about an STD that causes slow-moving ghouls to follow you. “That sounds dumb.” Yes. Yes, it is. A hackneyed premise to set up a bunch of “slow-moving-ghoul-slowly-coming-after-you-(possibly-while-pissing-themselves).” To the extent that the film establishes any internal logic, it blatantly ignores any rules of its own universe, which is the hallmark of any lazy sci-fi/horror. More like Shit Follows, am I right? Props to the letter-writer.
Is IT a metaphor for something? Herpes? Alcoholism? Reputation? Debt collectors? Family legacy? Poverty?
And what’s the deal with all those shots of Detroit’s slum neighbourhoods, and the commentary about “8 Miles”. Is it a reference to Eminem’s movie? Because the lead actress does look a lot like Britney Murphy, RIP, who starred in “8 Miles”.
Why bullying this person? Just because he/she points out all the logical flaws of the film? This is so mean, like when everybody laughs at you because you don’t happen to like the same they like.
I mean, I like the movie, and I think one of its many successes is the vagueness of it all. I don’t need a logical explanation for the monster, nor the course, I just enjoyed the atmosphere.
But, well, this person took it from a (maybe over-)logical point of view, and yeah, it’s true: most of the things he/she points out are right. It’s all so vague, non-logical, nor consistent… it depends on your approach to the film.
Pointing out this with respect is one thing, but publishing the letter for public derision… so mean.