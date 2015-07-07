7 Best Screenwriting Apps to Make Life Easier

Of course, some of the best screenwriters wrote their masterpieces without relying on apps or even computers, but sometimes an app is just what you need to organize your thoughts or streamline the writing process. Below, in no particular order, we list seven apps that aid in the screenwriting process.

Celtx Script ($5.79, iPhone, iPad, Android): Billed as the number one rated scriptwriting app in the the iTunes store, Celtx Script allows you to work on your script anytime, anywhere. Even better, you can sync it with your online studio (if you subscribe to Celtx) so you can share and discuss script changes with your team so they’ll be up to date on the latest draft.

Final Draft Writer ($19.99, iPhone, iPad): It’s not cheap, but if you write using Final Draft software, this is the app for you. Writer lets you write, edit and read Final Draft scripts on your iPad or iPhone. You can also easily move your Final Draft 9 scripts from desktop to iPad or iPhone and back again via e-mail or Dropbox and your scripts will appear perfectly formatted every time.

Fade In Mobile ($4.99, iPhone, iPad, Android): Fade in was developed as an alternative to Final Draft and the app is intended to use with Fade in software. No longer do you have to worry about proper script formatting. The app includes standard script styles and provides tools for quickly selecting character and location names. You can use your Dropbox account to access your work on the go and sync your writing with your computer.

Index Card ($2.99, iPhone, iPad): It’s not a screenwriting app, per se, but it will help you organize your thoughts in one place without worrying about misplacing paper index cards.

Scripts Pro ($11.99, iPhone, iPad): Scripts Pro is handy no matter which screenwriting software you use. It imports, exports and preserves your Final Draft, Celtx and formatted Text files from most desktop script writing software.

Storyist ($14.99, iPhone, iPad): Storyist’s rich text editor makes it easy to create properly formatted manuscripts and screenplays with support for comments, images, headers, footers and style sheets. Another cool feature: You can sketch out a story using index cards and then refine it with customizable plot, character and setting sheets. Even cooler: Storyist can display your index cards next to your manuscript as you write. But you still have to do the heavy lifting!

Weekend Read (Free, iPhone, iPad): Created by screenwriter John August, Weekend Read is really a screenplay reading app, not a writing app. But it will let you easily read screenplays on your iPhone with a choice of fonts and sizes. And best of all, it’s free!

