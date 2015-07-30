Aliens and Humans Square Off In The H.P. Lovecraft-Inspired 'Starspawn'

Starspawn

Logline:TV journalist Jo Danforth travels to the outback with her camera crew to interview a group of survivalists who are preparing for some kind of apocalypse, only to uncover evidence that ancient aliens who once ruled the planet are plotting to return.

Elevator Pitch:TV current affairs journalist Jo Danforth heads to the outback with her camera crew to interview Byron Green, the enigmatic leader of a group of survivalists. At first the survivalists seem like harmless cranks — that is until Jo learns of a mysterious book called the Necronomicon, which foretells of an imminent invasion by ancient aliens. Hunted by survivalists and terrorized by aliens, Jo and her crew escape into the desert and join forces with an alcoholic farmer and his rebellious teenage daughter to warn humanity and stop the aliens from taking back the planet that once belonged to them.

Production Team:



Writer/Producer/Director: Travis Bain (“Throwback”, just released on DVD across the US).

Executive Producer/Actor: Vernon Wells (“Mad Max 2”, “Commando”, “Throwback”).

About the Film:I’ve been reading the stories of cult horror author H.P. Lovecraft since the 1990s, when I was a teenager. I’ve always found most film adaptations of his work disappointing, which is why I decided to make a Lovecraftian film as my third feature, with the hope of doing justice to the work via old-school practical creature effects. My previous feature “Throwback” was made for only $4,000, and many reviewers felt that I could have delivered a better film if I’d had a bigger budget. “Starspawn” will have a bigger budget, so hopefully it will show everyone what I’m truly capable of achieving as a director.



Current Status:We’ve successfully raised $30,492 on Kickstarter and we’re now in pre-production, preparing to shoot some proof-of-concept footage to attract investors.

