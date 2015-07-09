Bishop T.D. Jakes Is Joining the Daytime Talk Show Circuit

Bishop T.D. Jakes will be shifting from the Sunday pulpit at his 35,000-member non-denominational Potter’s House mega church in Dallas, to the secular small screen, as he is set to take on the daytime talk show circuit, with a daily talk show that he describes as a "Dr. Phil meets Oprah sort of thing," adding, "I’m absolutely excited about it. We’re going to deal with everything – some of the pitfalls we get into – ,but more importantly how do we get out of them? It’s an opportunity to reach a lot of people with hope and encouragement and excitement. And it’s fun for me to be able to be on a platform where I can talk about everything."

The hour-long weekday show will initially debut for a trial run on four TEGNA stations starting August 17, including WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland from 2-3 p.m.

"It’s nice to be challenged again at this stage in my life. I’m 58 years old and I have the opportunity to do something new and fresh and exciting," Jakes also said, adding that he has no plans to preach on air: "People tend to define you by how they met you and they tend to incarcerate you by how they define you. But I am a kind of guy that breaks boundaries and likes to talk about everything and likes to enjoy life and have a lot of fun."

It’ll be an hour-long afternoon talk show that he says will challenge the current daytime talk show regulars: "There are not that many people on television who are saying anything that is hopeful anymore… and to be encouraging and positive and uplifting and help people work through tight places in their lives is what I do anyway. So to do it on television and reach other people is really a calling for me."

The T.D. Jakes show will run for 4 weeks, kicking off on August 17 through September 11, 2015, in Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Cleveland. And if it’s a success, expect that it’ll expand to other territories.

He’ll be joining an overcrowded talk show circuit. Quite frankly, we don’t need anymore. His 2pm-3pm time slot will put his show just before Steve Harvey’s, which starts at 3pm daily.