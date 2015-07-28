Charles Aidikoff Screening Room Shutters: End of an Era for LA Critics?

Sad news for LA film press: Now run by the 100-year-old Charles’ grandson Josh, the Charles Aidikoff Screening Room closed Tuesday night after a press screening of "The End of the Tour." Whether the closing is permanent remains unknown, though sources told TheWrap that "the popular screening venue is shutting down due to a court order. While details remain vague, the problem involves the lease…"
Will the Screening Room—also a popular invite-only platform to debut films during awards season—reopen? (There’s word of two new rooms coming soon across the street on Rodeo.) The venue’s website has already shuttered. Charles Aidikoff, a famed projectionist who’d been screening films for press and industry insiders since 1967, tweeted a picture of himself (and Arnold Schwarzenegger) with the message "I’ll be back."
Ask any Los Angeles Film writer and they’ll have something sweet to say about the Screening Room (amid complaints about the rake, which made reading subtitled foreign films difficult). Always complimentary parking, water, Red Vines and a colorful candy basket made this a homey place to watch films, which were screened both digitally and on celluloid. The poster for any given film has always been nicely displayed in the wall-to-wall red corridors leading you into the theater. And you can usually stop in and chat with the projectionist while in the bathroom line.
The last film I saw at Charles Aidikoff was an emotional screening of "Amy," which now bears more sentimental heft knowing it may have been the last time I’ll see a film in that comfy room.
Here’s an NPR story from 2012 on the venue’s history.
Comments
I was proud beyond words to know and love this great Hollywood legend. He treated me like a "legend in sound" a by gone era for me as well selling our beloved company in 2010. One of the last things I had the honor of doing at Klipsch. Was being his official sound provider. My good friend and employee Chuck Mulheran My son and his partner , had many brand events in Beverly Hils. I always stayed in my swite around the corner, and headed over to see him. Not before 11 am , or well if another real celebrity was there catching a private showing. We would flirt. Oh yes. He was quite the flirt. But he was THE projectionist and perfect ladies man. Certainly legends never die. But stay always where they belong. In the perfect harmony of our minds. JLK
My dear friend Charles saw the industry evolve from the first talkie The Jazz Singer (he then was a projectionist in New York) to High Definition Video systems and finally to Digital Cinema / 3D / Dolby Atmos / HFR High Frame Rate / HDR High Dynamic Range and the future of 8K projection. Charles was a visionary. He had seen well over 38,000 pictures, and his recall is faster than a super cooled super computer.
I had the pleasure of being a partner with the Aidikoff Screening Room that started our rewarding friendship in October 2000. The Aidikoff Screening Room then located in the William Morris Building at 150 S. Rodeo Drive became the first HD and D-Cinema private screening room in the city. Our technical facilities were an extension of the studios. Our first major event was the screening of the Japanese version of Kill Bill for Quentin Tarantino and the Japanese investors. Our screening room offered D5 and HD-CAM VTR’s in house in addition to 35mm interlock and studio reference projection. This huge investment outside of the major studios differentiated the Aidikoff from all other private screening rooms.
The superlative technical infrastructure was welcomed in 2002 when REAL-D, the world leader in 3D projection technologies, completed their R&D and industry roll out at the Aidikoff. Investors, major directors and producers, studios and distributors from around the world attended demonstrations at the Aidikoff. 3D images and the audience experience were further enhanced with the use of the advanced Leader Hollywood Format(tm) LHF(tm) sound system that had been installed during 2000. This massive system was frequently referred to the Steven J. Ross Theater (Warner Bros. Studio lot) but wow here in Beverly Hills. REAL-D’s Josh Greer together with Michael Leader crafted a unique sound track to follow the visual dimension that 3D imaging would ultimately result in the 3D world-wide success of Chicken Little (Disney 2005). Many firsts occurred at the Aidikoff, advanced 3D projection and 3D sound to include “double system” interlock between Tascam digital dubbers and film, VTR’s and D-Cinema Servers.
Charles was indeed an industry icon. Charles humor sparred with the best. Over the course of his career, Charles raised millions upon millions of dollars for charity. He would attend major fund raising dinners for societies and organizations such as the: American Liver Foundation and The American Heart Association. Live on stage, Charles would conduct a live auction to have the lucky bidder to share an evening with a first run feature with 50 of his or her friends to include cocktails and refreshments at the Aidikoff. The bidding would reach upwards of $ 15,000 to over $ 20,000 per event. On one occasion, the Master of Ceremonies was Jay Leno. Jay welcomed Charles to the stage. They banter . . . the audience is in stitches of laughter. It is to be Charles “show”. Jay however lets say overreaches. Charles quips “Jay, you are stepping on my lines!” The audience is howling. Jay leaves the stage. The bidding starts and hits $ 22K. “Sold” proclaims Charles. The loosing bidder at $ 21.5K yells…what about my bid? To which Charles responds, “Give me $ 100 more and you will have a years supply of tickets to my Sunday screenings for my friends in the industry. What a talent what a guy what a super professional.
Charles….. I miss you….. We all miss you…..Thank you for your silver screen and making our stars shine with cinematic radiance.
Michael K. Leader
President
Leader Cinema Systems America