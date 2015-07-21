Check Out the Cool UPA Stylized “History Of Jazz” Sequence Created For IFC’s “The Spoils Before Dying”

Musician/animator Steve Belfer recently produced a 2-minute piece, in retro-cool UPA style, about the history of jazz for IFC. This “What Is Jazz?” sequence appeared on episode 3 of The Spoils Before Dying, played towards the end of the episode.
“It was such a fun and cool project but went basically unnoticed,” says Belfer. “I hired a small team of animation pros and did it in only a couple weeks for Picture Mill.” Picture Mill is a Burbank based title house. Check this out:
Belfer worked for Warner Bros. for a decade directing most of their online cartoons, as well as games, websites, and mobile content. He’s also a four time ASCAP award winner for his instrumental music in Spongebob Squarepants. In 2014, he started Steve Belfer Creative Inc. to create animation, music, and other original content.
“What Is Jazz?” Credits:
Animation produced by Steve Belfer Creative inc.
Directed by Steve Belfer and Bill Lebeda (Picturemill)
Written by Matt Piedmont
Narrated by Peter Coyote
Designs and Backgrounds by Martin Cendreda
After Effects: Matt Barrios
Animators:
Steve Belfer
Kristen McCormick
Michelle Tessier
James Jacob
Mike Milo
Comments
Love this piece! Steve you are so creative. I appreciate you so much. Can’t believe how talented you are. I keep forgetting you are grown, married, a dad, and enriching the world.
"It was such a fun and cool project but went basically unnoticed." And it’s still unnoticed outside the U.S. as the uploader has blocked it.
I’ll never understand why anyone seeking publicity would limit where something can be seen.
I was watching “The Spoils before Dying” and this cartoon came up. It was so great–the retro cartoon style, but even moreso the words, which were like a manifesto for jazz. I ended up rerunning the cartoon multiple times while I copied the words–starting from the definition of “square.” I think it is a great poem, actually–better, of course, with the music and pictures. I showed it to a friend who also liked it a lot.
I love it !