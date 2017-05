Check Out the Cool UPA Stylized “History Of Jazz” Sequence Created For IFC’s “The Spoils Before Dying”

Musician/animator Steve Belfer recently produced a 2-minute piece, in retro-cool UPA style, about the history of jazz for IFC. This “What Is Jazz?” sequence appeared on episode 3 of, played towards the end of the episode.

“It was such a fun and cool project but went basically unnoticed,” says Belfer. “I hired a small team of animation pros and did it in only a couple weeks for Picture Mill.” Picture Mill is a Burbank based title house. Check this out:

Spongebob Squarepants. In 2014, he started Belfer worked for Warner Bros. for a decade directing most of their online cartoons, as well as games, websites, and mobile content. He’s also a four time ASCAP award winner for his instrumental music in. In 2014, he started Steve Belfer Creative Inc. to create animation, music, and other original content.