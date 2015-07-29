Diane Keaton Books Her First-Ever Series Regular TV Gig in HBO-Produced 'The Young Pope'

Diane Keaton’s films have grossed over a billion dollars at the box office. Now it’s time to see what kind of ratings the "Annie Hall" actress can draw on the small screen. Keaton will star in "The Young Pope," an eight-episode series produced by HBO, Sky and Canal Plus. Keaton will portray Sister Mary, an American nun living in the smallest country in the world: Vatican City.

The series will focus on a fictional US-born Pope, Pontificate of Pius XIII — AKA Lenny Belardo (Jude Law). Sister Mary helps raise Lenny and influences him from behind the cloistered walls of the Vatican. Variety describes Pontificate of Pius XIII as "a complex and conflicted character with great power [who] will face losing those closest to him and the fear of being abandoned, even by his God." He’s already being compared to Tony Soprano and Walter White. We’re eager to hear more about Keaton’s character, though, and just what kind of influence she has on the world’s most eminent religious leader.

"The Young Pope" marks Keaton’s first-ever series regular TV role. She’s already an Academy Award winning actress as well as a director, screenwriter, producer, author, real estate developer and photographer — so why not add TV star to the list?

The series will film in Rome, the Vatican, Africa and right here in the US. We’re assuming that the drama will air on HBO.

[via Variety and The Hollywood Reporter]