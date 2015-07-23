Disney Channel & Disney XD Casting Directors Holding Online Casting Call for Diverse Actors, Age 10-17

FYI parents of children who have demonstrated that they possess the required skills and have genuine interest… with "diversity" being the operative word here…
For the first time ever, Disney Channel will host an online casting call enabling actors age 10-17 to audition via video for casting directors working on upcoming movies and series to be presented on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The search, in conjunction with the Disney Applause App, is part of the ongoing initiative to find, cast and develop diverse young actors, singers and dancers and provide them opportunities to showcase their talent across Disney platforms. The casting call begins THURSDAY, JULY 23 through AUGUST 6.
Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, "While many factors go into casting a role, our goal is to find new talent and make the process accessible to all, whether amateur or professional actors with agents. It also provides parents assurances about privacy and safety online."
The audition is not a contest. There is no guarantee of employment. Minors must receive permission from a parent or guardian. There will never be a fee to audition for Disney Channel or Disney XD.
A brief scene monologue and guidelines for the audition video are available at www.Disneychannel.com/talentsearch. The site also includes tips from young actors Paris Berelc (of Disney XD’s "Mighty Med") and Jacob Bertrand (of Disney XD’s "Kirby Buckets") on submitting an effective video audition.
