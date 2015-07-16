First Look at Alexandra Shipp as Storm in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ (Pics)

The last 12 months for Alexandra Shipp have certainly been busy for the young actress. After starring as Aaliyah in Lifetime’s contentious biopic, and then starring in VH1’s "Drumline" sequel, both last year, Shipp was cast as Storm in the next "X-Men" movie – "X-Men: Apocalypse" – earlier this year.
You might recall when, last September, "X-Men" writer Simon Kinberg answered fan questions about the recent "Days of Future Past," as well as the next installment in the franchise, "Apocalypse," revealing that "first-wave" characters like Storm (as played by Halle Berry thus far) would have to be recast in the next film.
"It’d be very hard to do, because Halle, Famke, and Jimmy and others have done such wonderful jobs of bringing those characters to life," said Kinberg. "But I also would have said before ‘First Class’ that there would be no actors who can stand alongside Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart."
I should also note that, perhaps encouraged by the success of its current hit TV series "Gotham," which is set in the world we’ve all come to be familiar with via the Batman movies (although many years before the Dark Knight became the Dark Knight), as well as Disney’s plans to exploit its own Marvel superheroes on the big and small screens, Fox is also considering an X-Men live-action TV series.
No deals had been signed as of the time of the announcement, which was in January, but word on the street was that there was definite interest, with THR adding that "Star Trek 3" writers, Patrick McKay and JD Payne, had been hired to pen the script, with the producers of a previous Fox series, "24," lined up to produce.
Given how early it was in discussions, there weren’t any details available on potential story (or stories) – like whether producers will look to existing X-Men comics for inspiration, what specific X-Men characters will be included, etc. My guess is that, the most popular of the X-Men (those who’ve been appearing in the X-Men movies) likely won’t be starring in the TV series. It could be that Fox may use this as a testing ground for future X-Men character movies. There’s an entire library of X-Men characters for Fox to exploit on screen – at least 5 dozen of them, based on the Marvel Wiki.
By the way, the next installment in the film series, "X Men: Apocalypse," will be out May 27, 2016.
In the meantime, meet your next Storm – Alexandra Shipp. Entertainment Weekly has a few more pics of other members of the film’s cast that you can look at.
Comments
no wolverine ?????????????????????????????? seriously??????????????????
From the first movie, Xmen has been a mess. I don’t care how much they try to switch it up, it still fails. Stick to the storyline, or get off the pot. As for the Mohawk on Storm, I like it. Just again, wrong storyline for her hairdo. Should be after fighting Callisto during Morlocks tunnels. Give Xmen back to Marvel people! Or just start over fresh plz with a new director. Thanks.
@Jonesy, seems like you’re already stone faced drunk and on drugs with this POST! Grow Up, ignorance isn’t a sign of maturity.
THIS IS HORRIBLE! WTH IS MARVEL THINKING!? IS STAN LEE SUFFERING FROM DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S??? AND THIS CHICK DID A TERRIBLE JOB PLAYING AALIYAH SO HOW IN THE HELLIS SHE GONNA PULL OFF STORM!ONLY THIRSTY STUPID PEOPLE WHO KNOWS NOTHING OF XMEN WILL GO SEE THIS TRASH! I WILL HAVE TP BE STONE FACED DRUNK AND ON SOME TYPE OF DRUGS TO EVEN CONSIDER WATCHING THIS TRASH!
If anyone is paying attention Fox has dropped the ball on the X-Men series they have never done any of the movies right read the books and then let me know if they haven’t completely destroyed the entire franchise
God damn it, it’s a outrage! Zoe Saldana should of played her, she’s browner.
LMMFAO @ JDUB ^^^ fair-skin ^^^ Really?
Folks on Twitter and Facebook all mad about this because she’s fair-skinned and they want Lupita instead. What folks don’t get is that she’s supposed to be a younger version of Halle Berry which is what she looks like. So if you wanna be mad, be mad at the casting of Halle Berry in the first place. Don’t shit on Alexandra Shipp for being cast.
another bi ethnic actress for 100% from African Storm WTF? If there is evera live action CAptain planet and Gaia isnt African I am goiing to be pisssssed.
I’m not interested in this flick, but I do want to see what Arch-Angel is going to look like. @ STORMFAN What’s wrong with Mohawk Storm? If you know the XMen cannon she wore a Mohawk for a period (just google Storm Mohawk), although it may not have during the Apocalypse years. Straight white hair or straightened Mohawk, neither is natural Black texture. IG-88 I agree we need our own.
NOOO!!! No Mohawk Storm!!!! Going to have to boycott this movie.
The last movie was great. This one I’m not interested in; they mixed it up too much.
Damn, I’m gonna have to miss this. Keep on regurgitating the same feces marvel. Maybe milestone will get off their a$$ and give us what we need. Black avengers! You real comic book buffs know what I’m talkin bout.
