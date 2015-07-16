First Look at Alexandra Shipp as Storm in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (Pics)

The last 12 months for Alexandra Shipp have certainly been busy for the young actress. After starring as Aaliyah in Lifetime’s contentious biopic, and then starring in VH1’s "Drumline" sequel, both last year, Shipp was cast as Storm in the next "X-Men" movie – "X-Men: Apocalypse" – earlier this year.

You might recall when, last September, "X-Men" writer Simon Kinberg answered fan questions about the recent "Days of Future Past," as well as the next installment in the franchise, "Apocalypse," revealing that "first-wave" characters like Storm (as played by Halle Berry thus far) would have to be recast in the next film.

"It’d be very hard to do, because Halle, Famke, and Jimmy and others have done such wonderful jobs of bringing those characters to life," said Kinberg. "But I also would have said before ‘First Class’ that there would be no actors who can stand alongside Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart."