Nollywood Is a Genre of Nigerian Film & Not the Entire Nigerian Film Industry (Watch Al Jazeera's New Documentary)

“Nollywood,” a new documentary that premiered on Al Jazeera English yesterday, July 28, 2015, is now available to watch in full online. It provides an insider look at Nigeria’s prolific film industry, which makes more films than Hollywood – 50 a week. Only India’s Bollywood makes more. Contributing to the documentary are leading Nollywood directors like James Omokwe, Kunle Afolayan, Mildred Okwo, Obi Emelonye, Stanlee Ohikhuare, Tunde Kelani, and Udoka Oyeka, as well as acclaimed actors Bimbo Manuel, Genevieve Nnaji, Joke Silva, Kiki Omeili, Mercy Johnson, Olu Jacobs and Ramsey Nouah. The documentary is embedded at the bottom of this post.

I don’t know if you have read Femi Odugbemi’s “Is Nollywood Documentary?” published in the catalogue of the 10th Abuja International Film Festival last year and also published in the first edition of the internationally circulated NOLLYWOOD MIRROR®. Mr. Odugbemi’s critical analysis of what Nollywood has done and what it represents actually defined Nollywood as a genre as many others have in fact compared it to the popular genre of Onitsha Market Literature based, because of the social and cultural perspectives: “Every form of storytelling is really trying to articulate a culture. Nollywood is authentically documenting Africa for the world. For non-Africans Nollywood’s stories are establishing a counter-narrative that proves that the story of Africa doesn’t start and end with wars and poverty and corruption. Yes, there is wealth under the ground but also there is a wealth of talent and progressive ambition that is changing the face of our cities, the strength of our governments and the capacities of our various peoples to be strong voices and influences in this age of global technology, invention and competitive commerce. For Africans living in the Diaspora, Nollywood has for long represented much more than entertainment. It has been their link to the homeland. Nollywood films have been the ready references to their children and neighbours of the details of their cultural identity. How else can they describe what it means to be an Itsekiri, Zulu, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo or Swahili? How better can they explain the way we dress, the way we speak or for that matter the values that we hold dear that stand us different from their host communities in Europe, America or Asia? Nollywood has proven much more than cinema. It is Africa’s voice to the world, a raised standard taking hold of our own representation to correct decades of misrepresentation. It is beyond entertainment, It is about identity.” ~ Femi Odugbemi

Nollywood has become synonymous with the Nigerian film industry, but Nollywood is more of a genre of the Nigerian film industry developed out of necessity when Nigerian film makers could no longer afford the costs and technical challenges of making movies on 16mm and 35mm film cameras in the late 1980s caused by the downturn in the economy. They found a solution in the availability of the affordable Sony Betacam SP, Panasonic VHS, JVC Compact VHS camcorders and other video recorders that made the veteran Nigerian filmmaker Chief Eddie Ugbomah to call them “videographers” and not filmmakers since they are simply shooting straight to video and for video players and not on film for the cinemas. To film purists, “videography” is not cinematography, but to Nollywood filmmakers, “videography” is “the equivalent of cinematography, but with images recorded on electronic media instead of film stock”. And with that they have gone ahead to make their genre the second largest movie industry in the world by the number of features produced annually regardless of the format.