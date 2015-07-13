Review: 'Masters of Sex' Season 3, Episode 1: 'Parliament of Owls,' Perched on the Cusp of the Sexual Revolution

On "Masters of Sex," the blink of an eye can

herald a whole new era. "Parliament of Owls" opens in 1965, four

years after the conclusion of Season 2. But longtime lovers and professional collaborators

Bill Masters (Michael Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan), in Boston to

publicize their forthcoming book, "Human Sexual Response," have

barely opened the floor to questions when the series fires up the time machine

once more. Though not nearly as delicate as last season’s gorgeous, regretful

triptych "Asterion," the episode transports us to a weekend at the

lake four months earlier, amidst the chaos that erupts when Virginia, Bill, his

wife, Libby (Caitlin FitzGerald), and a gaggle of fast-growing children navigate

the shoals of human sexual response in all its forms.

Introduction to

Intimacy with Bill Masters

From the new season’s very first moments, Bill’s ongoing

apprenticeship in emotional intimacy hits the same old snag — namely, that he

tends to confront the slightest display of vulnerability as though it were an

advancing illness. "You should stop talking so I can fuck you properly

before we try to sleep," he says, as Virginia, nervously frisky on the eve

of the press conference, worries over the caterer and the photographer.

Though the moment initially registers as just another entry

in the series’ continuing play on the phrase "bedside manner," with Bill’s

gruff professionalism transposed from clinic to coitus, "Parliament of

Owls" pursues a much more frustrating gambit, which is to argue that no

one ever changes, not really. Nearly ten years, a career change, an affair, two

children, and the publication of a landmark study later, Bill is more or less

the same severe, intelligent, blinkered, obsessive man he was in 1956,

preferring to swat mosquitoes on the chaise outside rather than share a bed

with his wife. "Two career cards for your father, naturally," Libby jokes

as she takes Bill’s turn in a family board game. "’Life’ imitating

life."

Remedial Parenting

In part, the emotional stasis "Masters of Sex" sees

in the march of time is an outgrowth of the old adage that we all eventually

become our parents, and with its alternately funny and unsettling treatment of

childrearing, "Parliament of Owls" depicts both Bill and Virginia

struggling to escape this pattern.

The former, like his own father, is a disciplinarian, and

the most powerful moment in the episode comes as the camera pauses at the end

of his clenched fist. Bill handles the climactic sequence of events — including

the drunken come-on from Virginia’s 15-year-old daughter, Tessa (Isabelle

Fuhrman), and the sight of his son, Johnny (Jaeden Lieberher), tossing the

galleys of "Human Sexual Response" in the lake — as poorly as you’d

expect. The man is to conflict management as the Hindenberg was to flying. As

addicted to his work as his own father was to alcohol, Bill may recoil at the

last moment from perpetuating the cycle of abuse, but the moment unearths in

him a frightening undercurrent of wrath. It turns out that the worst thing you

can call a guy once ostracized from the scientific community for studying sex

is a "fucker" and a "freak."

By contrast, Virginia’s parenting motto, according to her

son, Henry (Noah Robbins), is "anything goes." This assessment isn’t exactly

accurate, though she does choose to avoid embarrassment with her hilarious

stomping and yelling in the hallway after she catches Henry and a young woman in flagrante. (As an aside, let me

stipulate that the very notion of Lizzy Caplan having a 17-year-old child is absurd.)

Rather, Virginia clearly recognizes her own independent streak in her

children’s choices, whether it’s Tessa’s drag of a cigarette or Henry’s desire

to enlist, and yet she must balance this against the protective impulse. In a

way, it’s the same dilemma she faces in her research. Does being a mother, or a

mentor, also require one to be a role model? Is it even fair to ask?

Advanced Feminist

Thought

The stitching together of the two narrative threads in

"Parliament of Owls" would indicate that the answer is

"no." Shortly after Libby, the consummate housewife, admits to

Virginia that she’s been suffering from anxiety and depression, the episode

cuts to an interlude in the press conference focused on sexual double

standards.

Indeed, "Parliament of Owls" finds "Masters

of Sex" as committed as ever to examining the consequences of sexism.

Particularly in light of an earlier montage, weaving together Bill and Virginia’s

respective preparations for the press conference, it’s striking that she must

hide her pregnancy, defend her scientific bona

fides, and explain the value of sexual education for women to the almost

exclusively male press corps. Similarly, as Libby confides at the lake house,

maintaining the domestic ideal means medicating, rather than mending, her

broken heart. (In neither case is Bill expected to sacrifice much of anything

to achieve success.) For the women of "Masters of Sex," navigating

the double standard means leading a double life.

Seminar in Postwar

American History

"Parliament of Owls" is probably best described as

an episode on the cusp. Toggling between two moments in time, it inhabits a

period of transition from the optimism of "The American Century" to

the looming disasters of the late 1960s. Director Jeremy Webb and writer

Michelle Ashford, the series creator, straddle this middle ground somewhat

uncomfortably when it comes to the lives of the characters, but a pair of

historical details expresses this sense of flux with confidence. In the first,

we catch a glimpse of Eero Saarinen’s gleaming Gateway Arch, a monument to

Thomas Jefferson and westward expansion, which was nearing nearing completion;

in the second, an overheard radio dispatch from Vietnam gestures at the dark

side of American empire, and crystallizes the gravity of Henry’s enlistment.

Extracurricular

Activities

In an episode that portrays the many uses of sex — for

pleasure, distraction, comfort, rebellion, and reproduction — the most telling

moment may be one in which sex comes to seem an intrusion. "Is there not

one square inch of my life you haven’t insinuated yourself into?" Virginia

accuses Bill during a break in the press conference, as they bicker over the

final examination for her degree. "My work. My home. My bed. Can I not

even have a bathroom stall to myself?"

Public Speaking

Though it deserves to be docked a few points for fitting

into Showtime’s promos a little too

perfectly, I still can’t resist Virginia’s piquant retort to the suggestion

that "Human Sexual Response" is no more than the midcentury version

of clickbait. Accompanied by a knowing shot of the assembled journalists

scribbling this potent quotable in their notebooks, the episode’s best quote

also marks Virginia’s most confident moment in an hour that sees her uncommonly

shaken by both personal and professional challenges. "We are the sexual revolution" is a

promise of sorts, and it’s one I hope the series keeps.

Head of the Class

Of the major characters, Libby Masters has always left the

least memorable impression—a Betty Draper figure without the ice in her veins (or

Kiernan Shipka to spar with), she’s regularly been overshadowed by tremendous

guest arcs, including those of Alison Janney, Julianne Nicholson and Betsy

Brandt. Though last season’s steamy kitchen-floor dalliance with civil rights

activist Robert Franklin (Jocko Sims) offered a glimpse of the loosened-up

Libby, it’s here that she finally seems liberated from the character’s

narrative shackles. Popping the antidepressant Serax like candy, landing a wet

one on Virginia, and going absolutely HAM in the hospital waiting room, she may

be a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and she’s all the more

fascinating for it.

Additional Remarks

Much like the latter stages of season two, "Parliament

of Owls" is an unwieldy piece of work, exchanging the streamlined

brilliance of the series’ finest hours for more rudimentary pleasures. "Masters

of Sex" is, and to some extent always has been, a broader, soapier period

piece than its kissing cousin, "Mad Men," and this more melodramatic tack

certainly has its delights. But the season premiere fails to solve the

attendant problems, especially the series’ intermittent penchant for

on-the-nose developments.

Rather than use the four-year leap forward to wipe the slate

of thin subplots clean, Ashford and company simply introduce new ones, and for

all the interest Bill and Virginia’s contrast in style generates, the episode

does little to establish the children as characters in their own right. Johnny,

Tessa and Henry all exist primarily as foils for their parents, rebels without

a cause. (In fact, the episode concludes with a title-card disclaimer that says

the kids are entirely fictional.) "Masters of Sex" may well have

potential as a potboiler of the sexual revolution, and it’s already proven its

merit in the more tightly controlled, darker vein of last season’s exceptional

"Fight." The series runs into trouble when it tries to be both — always

on the cusp of something that never quite arrives.

Grade: B

