Revisiting Taye Diggs’ Overlooked 2006 Canceled ABC Series ‘Day Break’

Taye Diggs began performances last night in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," the 2014 Tony Award winning Best Musical Revival. Diggs plays the title role for a limited 12-week engagement at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. Google searches for Diggs that have led searchers to this blog have seen a spike in recent days (likely because of his return to Broadway), with some searching specifically for his past work in film and TV, including "Day Break," the 2006 action-drama series in which Diggs starred in.
I actually didn’t watch the TV series when it originally aired 9 years ago (I really don’t recall why; I just didn’t). Eventually I would watch it, 6 years later, after I stumbled across it while browsing through Netflix titles. I ended up watching all 13 episodes over that 2012 weekend, as I remember.
It’s not often that a major TV network like ABC airs an action/suspense/drama series, featuring a black man as the central figure (especially at the time it originally aired). So, I had to check it out, if only to satisfy my curiosity.
And I must say that I actually enjoyed the series, although I may be in the minority given the overflow of negative reactions to it that I eventually would read.
In short, in "Day Break," Taye Diggs stars as Detective Brett Hopper, who, let’s just say is having a really bad day – one that keeps repeating, over, and over, and over again, as he works feverishly to uncover a vast political conspiracy, with him at the center of it all.
Accused of killing Asst. D.A. Alberto Garza, he does have an alibi, but no one believes him. When he realizes that he has been framed, he tries to run but has to stop when he learns that his loved ones are also in danger. But the next morning, he wakes up and relives the same day over again… and again… and again.
To put an end to the tedious repetition, as well as solve its mystery and return to a normal life, he must find out who framed him.
Caught in this vicious, seemingly never-ending cycle, are his girlfriend Rita Shelten (Moon Bloodgood), her ex-husband and Hopper’s ex-partner, Chad Shelten (Adam Baldwin), Hopper’s sister, Jennifer Mathis (Meta Golding), Hopper’s partner, Andrea Battle (Victoria Pratt), gang leader Damien Ortiz (Ramon Rodriguez), and other co-conspirators – each with their own secrets that are all connected to Detective Hopper’s attempts to uncover the truth, free himself, and see tomorrow.
The series’ seemingly complex structure gradually comes together with each successive episode, and I must admit that I was engaged. The first episode didn’t immediately hook me, but I decided to stick with it, and see how it all would unfold. And I’m glad I did, because it got better with each episode.
The audience is Hopper. We know what Hopper knows; As he discovers new truths with each repetition of the same day, we also discover the same truths, and it’s almost as if we are all working together to get to the bottom of it all.
So there was enough intrigue and suspense to keep me watching, and the entire production was well put together, notably the acting – Taye Diggs as an everyman Joe-cop, caught in a wide, messy web of names, faces, actions, words, trying to link them all together; it took a couple of episodes for me to start believing he was this "Fugitive"-type tough guy character, likely because I’d never seen him in a role like this prior; but eventually, I bought his performance. Also the show’s production values, the writing, etc are mostly tops.
It all worked for me. But apparently, it didn’t for those who watched it when it originally aired, because ratings for the series reportedly rapidly declined with each episode, and it was canceled by ABC after only 6 episodes; the remaining episodes were subsequently made available online at ABC.com.
Viewers for the show averaged 6.5 million, which wasn’t super, but not shabby either. By comparison, Shonda Rhimes’ "Scandal"Day Break’s" 6.5 million be enough to keep it on the air today? We are, after all, both shows existing in entirely different content distribution/exhibition landscapes.
Interestingly, TV One picked up the series, and aired all 13 episodes from March through April, 2008 – including the remaining 7, which had never been seen on television, since ABC canceled the series after just 6 episodes (the rest aired on ABC’s website).
The season wrapped up quite cleanly, so I didn’t immediately see what they could’ve done with a second season, if one was greenlit, had the show been a bigger hit for ABC. The mystery gets solved, Detective Hopper’s "Ground Hog" day drama ends, as he eventually wakes up *tomorrow*, and all seems to have returned to normal. There were a couple of loose ends, but I’m not sure there was enough meat in them for another 13-episode season.
However, maybe the creators already had ideas for a season 2, just in case the series was indeed renewed.
But, as I said, I dug it. Nothing mind-blowing, but good enough to hold my interest. It’s certainly much better than NBC’s stale "Undercovers" was. Definitely more edge, and, overall, better-written and acted.
Maybe watching for the first time, 6 years after it initially aired, made some difference.
If you skipped it like I did, I say give "Day Break" a look; it’s unfortunately no longer streaming on Netflix. But it is available on DVD for rent and for sale.
And if you did see it – whether only 1 episode, or all 13 – what did you think of it?
Here’s a look (I believe this was the intro for episode 7):
Comments
I just finished watching this on Hulu. I really enjoyed the show.
I did not realize that it had came out that long ago.
I was hoping to Waycross season 2and find out who the man was at the end of the show. I thought it would be Rita’s dad. They would have been a great season 2
The first episode did seem to be cliche, with all the usual dozen of police type cliches of a cop being set up….but after you get to episode 3, somehow you get hooked. First, the stakes are high and the show pretty much puts its foot to the pedal the whole hour. I think audiences might have seen the first episode and not given it a chance or watch the promos and thought it was just another routine cop thriller. But, the writing really picks up as it goes along and is really stellar. The most stellar is the cast who really deliver. It’s the ultimate show for binge watching and I’m really surprised that I liked it so much because it looked like another really cliche cop show. It’s really a shame….plus, networks seem to be more and more impatient…they’ll yank anything off the air. Seinfeld and Cheers would not have been the hits they were if they were as impatient as they are in the last decade. However, I don’t see how you can continue this in a second season….are you going to have him repeating the same day or a different day over and over again. Strong season though.
I watch the entire series when it first aired (the rest online when available). I actually preferred it to "Lost" which I began to find disappointing with all its new mysteries that I found too impossible to ever be explained or connected.
I love it watched all the episodes….. bring the show back for season 2!!!
It’s still streaming on Hulu, where I initially saw it and fell in love with it. I did a paper on it in college in 2010 (pre-Scandal), talking about the diverse, "honest" representation of Southern California society in the cast, the semiotics in each key visual cue, and the near-perfect plot utility of the time loop in police procedural/mystery fiction. I’ve rewatched the series at least 3 times, and since I’m used to the average length of anime series, I’m actually glad that they were able to wrap the story in just 13 episodes.
It’s definitely under appreciated. I saw it when it aired and continued watching when it moved to online only. Just binge watched it and finished it today. It was a really good show agree with previous comments and sadly, I think it was just a bit ahead of its time and the networks work panicking and pulling shows left and right when this happened. A lot about the final episode doesn’t quite add up for me. My strong hunch is that the finale was written AFTER the show was pulled. They knew it wasn’t likely to see a second season, so they did their best to tie up all the loose ends as best they could.
I found it in a discount bin at an entertainment store. Binged-watched it, as well, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Just finished binge watching the season. Interestingly, I didn’t watch it either when it aired and I partly want to blame it on marketing, too. The Groundhog Day promos for it never hooked me enough to watch it. But after watching it now, its clear that this was a damn good show. Sad that it got prematurely cancelled. The writing was clean, the plot just kept twisting and the actors really showed up for their characters. Which I can’t say for many actors on most shows today. Scandal could definitely take a lesson or two from it. Not sure where the second Day Break season would’ve gone but honestly, I was surprised with so much during this first season that I’m convinced the second season would’ve been just as captivating.
I think we are all in agreement, the shows marketing was the guilty party. However, what ABC should have done was suspend the series, run a strong marketing campaign and then re-launch.
I thought the show was very interesting when it first aired. I was disappointed when it was canceled. Even renting the series from Netflix shortly afterwards was upsetting because only the first 6 episodes were on the dvd.
I’ve always loved this show and consider it one of the great underappreciated series. (Bought the original 4-disc DVD set at Suncoast right after it ended!) It was cool having a POC lead, an interracial couple, Taye’s performance is so good and the What-if-I-change-one-thing conceit of each episode is engaging. And the cinematic photography predated Breaking Bad; the episodes look like movies. (Was it one of the first widescreen broadcast series?) I actually found this article because I looked up the DP, Bill Roe, who shot 80 X-Files eps. Groundhog Day meets procedural and really well done; search it out, folks!
I have never understood why the show was cancelled, Taye Diggs Brett Hopper was a strong, believable character, the show had a great premise and supported by three superb supporting actors, Adam Baldwin, Mitch Pileggi and Victoria Pratt. My belief is the show was not marketed correctly, as like many I only discovered Day Break by accident and is my belief in the fullness of time will become a cult classic.