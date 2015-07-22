Trailer Watch: FBI Trainee Is Accused of Terrorist Attack in New ABC Drama 'Quantico'

Protecting her country has always been Alex Parrish’s (Priyanka Chopra) dream — which is why she could never have predicted the day when she’d find herself accused of "the most devastating terrorist attack" on American soil post-9/11. ABC has released a trailer for its new drama "Quantico," which centers on an aspiring agent who gets more than she bargained for at the FBI training academy that is "the toughest bootcamp [and] grad school all rolled into one."

Alex knows and accepts that Quantico is meant to push its trainees beyond their limits, but things take an unexpected turn in the aftermath of a bombing. In the intense, fast-paced trailer, the FBI suspects the attack was an inside job, and that Alex is the one responsible. But the young agent, who must prove her innocence, at least has one advantage on her side: She’s been trained to think just like them.

Follow Alex on her high-stakes mission to clear her name when "Quantico" debuts September 27 at 10/9c on ABC. And thank god the network took a page out of Shonda Rhimes’ clearly winning playbook and decided to feature another woman of color at the center of one of its primetime shows.

Johanna Braddy ("UnREAL"), Aunjanue Ellis ("The Mentalist") and Yasmine Al Massri ("Crossbones") costar.

[via TVLine]