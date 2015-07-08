‘Twin Peaks’: Why We Should Be More Careful About The Word ‘Reboot’ (Even if Season 3 Won’t Be Back Before 2017)

UPDATED: A popular expression here in the Indiewire offices is something we humbly borrow from the first season of "True Detective" — "time is a flat circle." We use it in a lot of different ways, but most often it has to do with another quote from a great TV show: "All this has happened before. All this will happen again." Because following the TV news lately, it’s hard to escape that feeling.
Take "Twin Peaks." Since the official for-real announcement that Lynch would be back on the series, what’s been fascinating is how many details about the show’s return are reminders of its original run. Frequent Lynch collaborator Angelo Badalamenti is returning to do the music. They’re shooting in the show’s original locations, including the Double R Diner — home of some damn fine coffee — which is being restored just for the shoot.
And notably, "Twin Peaks" will run for 18 episodes, equivalent to an old-school season of network television (which, let’s remember, "Twin Peaks" originally was). I’d bet money that those episodes will get split up into multiple seasons and thus spread across multiple years — it’s been over a decade since Showtime ever aired a season of a scripted show with more than 13 episodes — but it still reflects a certain way of thinking that speaks to Lynch’s roots.
All of these details add up to this: The more we hear about the upcoming return of "Twin Peaks," the more we regret ever using the term "reboot." But to be fair, it’s been a legitimate struggle, lately, to figure out the proper terminology to address all these shows that are coming back. Do we just call next year’s return of "The X-Files" Season 10? (Or even Season 11, given the officially licensed series of comics?) And, I ask you, what about "Coach"?
"Reboot" is not the word for those projects, it appears. "Reboot," as we’re going to define it going forward, indicates a lack of continuity with the original series; real creative reinvention is the new standard for the term. "Rebirth," meanwhile, does two things: Indicates a once-thought-dead project is now alive, and it’s returning with the same creative team — which is really key and fortunately what’s happening more and more.
The reason this matters is that if we’re going to lean into this new era of television, where everything old is new again, the fact that networks aren’t just shucking aside the original talent behind the camera has real meaning.
The 2004 "Battlestar Galactica" is at this point the gold standard for a proper reboot; completely reinvented, top to bottom, with a new cast and new creative talent behind the scenes. History is littered with far less successful achievements. But as much as we might complain about how these shows returning might indicate a lack of creativity on the part of the networks, the fact that keeping the original talent involved means time is a flat circle.
And when we think about 18 more episodes of "Twin Peaks"… Yeah, that’s a good thing.
UPDATE: One catch to "Twin Peaks": With there being 18 episodes (potentially) as opposed to 9 — not to mention that it took over six months for Showtime to officially lock down David Lynch’s contract — it’s looking like Showtime won’t actually be airing the episodes until 2017, according to co-creator Mark Frost.
On the plus side, they are (according to star Kyle MacLachlan) confirmed to begin shooting the new episodes in September of this year. And Agent Dale Cooper is a man you can trust. (Maybe.) But by 2017, nearly every other "rebirth" mentioned above will have already premiered. So who knows what kind of cultural landscape the new "Twin Peaks" will be met with? Maybe we’ll have a whole new "re-" word ready to describe its return.
It’s definitely season 3. Just like last year, when we had season 9 of 24, even though it also went by the title Live Another Day. To me, it was still season 9, and even the producers acknowledged it, given it also allowed for them to promote the 200th episode, which otherwise would never have existed.
It was never a reboot. At all. This was widely covered. If you guys actually cared about the subject matter, or weren’t born only 25 years ago, you’d know what you were doing.
Why, oh why, does Indiewire suck so badly?
Reboot does not mean restarting your computer. A restart is separate. It involves shutting down all software and systems safely. A reboot is when an error or power failure occurs and the system is not shut down "safely" so unsaved work is lost. The TV shows that have had revivals are not reboots because they did not discard past work. Like any superhero reboot.
Revival is better.
X-files is RENEWED for season 10. Twin Peaks has been RENEWED for season 3. Sliders and Brisco County Jr have been RENEWED for Seasons 6 and 3.
If the shows aren’t changing creators or cast, merely just coming back, RENEWED is the word they’d have used back in the 80’s and 90’s – let’s keep it that way.
I don’t think anything that creatives such as Lynch do as going to the "Hollywood ATM" to collect on a remake and enjoy the new Lamborghini..although I do want that he have a good ride based on his usual fine contru.
The terminology is irrelevant. All I want to know is when are they going to "rebirth" Firefly?
But that’s computers, Dan… we’re talking TV shows here. The term reboot has always referred to a complete restart of an existing work, not a continuation or follow-up.
Wrong, all of you. The word Reboot is only now being used correctly with Twin Peaks and X-Files. The word reboot originally refers to restarting one’s computer. The SAME computer, not a brand-new one. So a series like Twin Peaks, which is technically being restarted with the same cast and producers, is in fact being rebooted, or restarted. What we’ve been incorrectly referring to as reboots are different shows completely, with new casts, directors and producers. Those have been incorrectly referred to as reboots, and maybe should be referred to as remakes, or retreads in some cases. Futurama, Arrested Development, Twin Peaks and X-Files should all be considered actual reboots.
Thank you! "Return" also works… but yes, reboot is completely wrong.
The article wasn’t all that bad, but it did harp on "reboot" too long, when that term hasn’t been used for many months.
What it really needed was some new info about Twin Peaks 3. Ms. Shannan Miller and the editorial board should get some contacts on the inside of the production. Lynch and Mark Frost are just now putting together their production team. Surely Indiewire has Industry contacts that will steer them to where that’s happening.
What’s required here is some enterprising, investigative Entertainment Journalism.
I concur. Only the foolish have ever referred to the new series (s) as a reboot.
Kudos to Indiewire for caring enough to ensure accuracy in their reporting. Seriously, this is a pet peeve of mine. All these media "journalists" keep throwing the word "reboot" around without even understanding what it means, causing quite a bit of confusion in the process. There’s a big difference between continuing a story and starting it over again.
New Star Trek movies? Reboot. BSG? Reboot. Doctor Who? Not a reboot (though non-fans might be forgiven for thinking that it is). Twin Peaks? Definitely NOT a reboot.
It was never a reboot.
Once again, Indiewire brings up a problem that doesn’t exist. Just as you’ve fretted about the continual use of the term "mublecore," when, in fact, nobody continues to use it, you here fret over they use of the term "reboot" when, as Leonard rightly says, nobody but you has been using it. It’s a return after a long hiatus. This example does bring up an interesting question. Is anything ever cancelled anymore or is it better to say, "production indefinitely suspended?"
No one involved with this project ever called it a reboot. It’s always been billed as a third season. What’s the confusion here? And what’s the point of this article, other than to clarify something that was never confused?
This was never going to be a reboot, it’s always been presented as a continuation from where Season 2 left off.
I think that the author of the piece is irritated at the misuse of the term ‘reboot’ across journalistic practices. And, yes, Twin Peaks has been invariably described as a reboot almost everywhere. I, too, grow annoyed at the misuse of the reboot terminology. The term was first used — as a narrative metaphor, at least — in 1994 to describe comic book series, The Legion of Superheroes, which was rebooted following the events of Zero Hour: Crisis in Time. Following Nolan’s Batman Begins, the term mushroomed and became used incorrectly across journalistic sites and spaces. To the person who claims that no one uses the term as with Mumblecore — that is incorrect. The term is being marshalled to describe The Gilmore Girls (not a reboot); Twin Peaks (we all know that’s not a reboot); Star Trek Discovery (not a reboot); Ghost in the Shell (not a reboot); The Force Awakens (not a reboot); Terminator Genysis (not a reboot). So, yes, I do think we need to keep on challenging the popular usage.