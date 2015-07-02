Watch: Nicole Kidman Fearlessly Takes on Sensual ‘Strangerland’ (Exclusive Video Interview)

Nicole Kidman is one of our most fearless actresses, from her Oscar-winning role as a depressed Virginia Woolf in "The Hours" and warbling woman of the night in "Moulin Rouge!" to the grieving mother in "Rabbit Hole," aggressive newswoman on the rise in "To Die For," and sexy turn in "Paperboy." I talked to her on a chilly Sundance balcony right before her latest film "Strangerland" made its debut in the World competition.
"Strangerland" is a gorgeously moody outback thriller shot in Alice Springs about a pharmacist (Joseph Fiennes, replacing originally cast Guy Pearce) and his wife (Kidman) who move to a new town after their sex-crazed 15-year-old daughter has an affair with a teacher. They haven’t had a chance to settle down when the girl and her younger brother vanish during a dust storm, presumably into the desert, spawning all sorts of talk and suspicion as the town police chief (Hugo Weaving) tries to find them before it’s too late. As much a portrait of a strained marriage as a mystery thriller that conjures up "The Killing," "Strangerland" relies on Kidman’s provocative exploration of a sensual woman under extreme duress.
Kidman told me about why she’s willing to take chances on such young woman directors as Australian TV and short filmmaker Kim Farrant. Shooting this film was a blessing, she says, as she was able to be near her father during his last months. She reveals why she knew before walking up the red carpet on opening night at Cannes that "Grace of Monaco" would face some heavy going.
After Sundance she headed off to Berlin for the opening of "Queen of the Desert," about the pioneer Gertrude Bell; Rob Pattinson costars as T.E. Lawrence of "Lawrence of Arabia" fame. Kidman loves shooting in the desert, pale as she is, and adored working with the inimitable Werner Herzog.
Comments
Great interview Anne. Always a treat to see Nicole talking about her craft. She sometimes seems to not get enough credit for her fearless film choices.
I am not normally a Nicole fan and am certainly not a publicist. This interviewer was good and it brought out a nice side of Nicole. Agree with Happy Girl.
Happy Girl, I don’t believe they were saying anything about Nicole.
Nicole Kidman is one of the greatest! I’ve been a big fan of her for years….even if her career has been pretty disappointing in those last years, she has always given us excellent performances…she’s a real actress!
Obv I don’t know her personally (even if I would love it!) she looks so nice, humble and smart…
Hope to watch this Strangerland soon….
The Kidman haters are here! They just can’t stand it when people say good things about Nicole, it’s hilarious. "Joe Realism"/"Ishmael", have you watched the video? What do you think of Nicole Kidman in it? Don’t you find her charming, intelligent and down-to-earth? If not, why? What is your problem with people liking this great woman and actress? Jealousy? Envy? Anger? Unhappiness with your own life? Superiority complex? Or just pure meanness?
Apparently Kidman’s publicists are trolling now, too.
What oddly enthusiastic tag-team comments here, from Ulkar and Ed at 5pm-6pm, and then Aaron and Tess at 4am-4:45am.
Great interview – Nicole’s authenticity comes through and she is at her best when she is passionate about the story.
My goodness, I never fail to be amazed at how charming Nicole Kidman is. "Strangerland" sounds amazing. And "Queen of the Desert" too. But she just seems like such a truly impressive woman.
didn’t read the article because I thought this was a sequel to that Dee Snyder movie
Nicole Kidman is impressive actress and shockingly very humble about her amazing craft. I hope that in the future she plays more interesting roles, historic ones, it will be amazing to see her playing a queen, I picture her as Marie Therese of Austria, Catherine of Medicis… I can only dream!!
Excellent interview. I loved it very much! Nicole is a terrific actress and can`t wait to see Strangerland in Toronto