Watch: Tom Cruise Hangs By His Fingernails Off a Plane in 'Mission: Impossible'

It was Tom Cruise who stole the Paramount CinemaCon show back in April, hanging by his fingernails off an A400 aircraft in Chris McQuarrie’s "Mission: Impossible –Rogue Nation," out July 31.

Cruise obligingly showed real footage of him hanging with a side harness from the aircraft as it took off and the ground receded below. He wore special lenses to protect his eyes from the force of the wind which knocked his feet off the wing as his legs dangled, and submitted to eight very cold takes, banking up to 5000 feet, breathing jet fuel fumes, without any protective padding. "He’s crazy," said his costar Rebecca Ferguson, who like comic relief Simon Pegg (along with Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner) did many of her own stunts as well. Cruise admits, "My body was flapping against the fuselage. I was scared shitless."

Even the requisite escape-from-torture and car chase scenes had zing. I can’t wait to see this.

