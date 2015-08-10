10 Films That Should Be in the Criterion Collection

READ MORE: What We Learned from Watching (Almost) the Entire Criterion Collection
Since its inception in 1984,
the scope and importance that The Criterion Collection has had on cinema is immeasurable: Letterboxing, audio commentary, special edition DVD and Blu-ray packages and painstakingly made film restorations are at the
forefront of their revolutionary ideas. Funded by film buffs Robert Stein, Aleen Stein and Joe Medjuck, the Collection has the upmost care for cinema history and its
preservation, and directors know that, which is why some of the biggest names
in cinema have worked with the company to have their films properly released, from Coppola to Scorsese, Lynch to De Palma, just to name a few. Tough-to-impress director
Terry Gilliam once said, "It’s nice working with people for whom profit
isn’t the only reason for existence. They seem to be actually interested in
film."
There are currently over 775 films
in The Criterion Collection, but not every movie on cinephiles’ wish lists will get
the much prized Criterion treatment. For the time being, however, the following movies
seem to be tailor-made for an eventual restoration and release, many of which
have been long rumored to be next for the Collection but to no avail.
1. "Beau Travail" (1999)
How can it be that Clair Denis’ "Beau Travail" is only
sporadically in print and that you can’t find it on any streaming service? It’s
no coincidence that this war movie bears many similarities to another female-directed dissection of male ego and testosterone: Kathryn Bigelow’s "The
Hurt Locker." This is an artsier film through and through, but no less
remarkable; just the thought of its lingering final shot, which poses a
turbulent, uncomfortable question, will give anybody – especially men –
nightmares. Criterion has already released Denis’ "White Material," an arguably lesser film compared to "Beau Travail," which has stood the test of
time and now needs to be immortalized in proper fashion.
2. "Enter the Void" (2010)
Gaspar Noe’s surreal nightmare
was, once upon a time, rumored to get the full Criterion treatment; however,
the story goes that "Enter the Void" was rejected by them and audiences ultimately ended up with a normal, token Blu-Ray/DVD release that could have been so much
more. Noe’s film is divisive, but it’s garnered an immense cult following over
the years, with many proclaiming it is ahead of its time. You can fault or insult the 51-year-old French filmmaker all you want, but he had the chutzpah to make a modern day
"2001," full of intense visual treats and thought-provoking questions
about life, death and the afterlife.
3. "Bamboozled" (2000)
Most people have forgotten how
groundbreaking, political and philosophical Spike Lee’s work in the late
80’s and early 90’s really was. "Bamboozled" came out in 2000, when
the director was about to enter a new, albeit confusing, phase of his
filmmaking career. It would be the last explicitly political movie Lee would
make about race in America. Starring Damon Wayans and Savion Glover, the film
was pure Lee: Over the top, angry and ready to throw darts at its audience. Lee’s film
is as relevant as ever, dealing with an African American’s frustration with a
blindly racist country. All hell breaks loose when a black minstrel show becomes
a primetime television hit. The film wasn’t an easy watch, but it’s become a
summary of Lee’s strengths as a filmmaker, encapsulating a time when his anger
translated into celluloid. A few years
later he’d follow it up with the masterful "The 25th Hour," which
couldn’t have been more tonally or texturally different.
4. "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" (1927)
It is criminally unfair that
one of the greatest movies of all-time did not get the proper DVD treatment. The images in "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" simmer
into your head and stay there for years on end. F. W. Murnau’s visual poetry was
second to none, and "Sunrise" has always been the runaway winner for
greatest silent movie ever made. Its DVD and Blu-ray releases until now have
been mostly pitiful, bland and uncared for. What gives? It’s mind-boggling
that there are self-proclaimed "cinephiles" out there who
have never seen this movie, and its DVD treatment is to blame.
5. "Freaks" (1932)
Tod Browning’s visceral,
pre-code horror film still shocks audiences today, so imagine what it must have
been like to watch his masterful freak show 83 years ago, when audiences were
much more sensitive to grotesque imagery. Then again, the original version was
considered too shocking to even be released and basically ruined Browning’s
career. Based upon his own experiences as a runaway teenager with a travelling
circus, Browning was one of the first mavericks to push the envelope to the
very extreme. "One of us, one of us" is a chant that evokes the
spirit the filmmaker was going for; he was trying to get the audience to understand
his circus performers, when in fact the despicable people in the movie were
the "normal" circus performers. The DVD release has a decent amount
of extra footage, but this movie is the stuff that Criterion dreams are made of.
6. Any David Lynch Film
So far we have had
"Eraserhead" and "Mulholland Drive" on Criterion, but where
is the rest of the Lynch canon? The director’s DVDs have always been scant on
extra material, as he’s always been a "the movie speaks for itself"
kind of guy. Of course, the two films that have been released via Criterion have given Lynch-heads
some hope that more is to come. "Blue Velvet" is the next great film,
but its DVD treatment has actually been pretty decent, with over 51 minutes of
deleted footage. Instead, the Collection could opt for "The
Elephant Man," "Lost Highway" or "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk
with Me." Of course — like with any Lynch film — we
don’t want the mysteries explained to us; we would just love to have decent
Lynch releases to add to our collections to replace the single-disc copies of
these films.
7. "Blow-Up" (1966)
Will Michelangelo Antonioni’s
"Blow-Up" ever get properly released? Has Warner Bros. forgotten that
they own the rights to this incredible film? There are some used copies of the
film on Amazon for $50, but the film transfer is terribly primitive and
the extras are nowhere to be found. A re-release is rumored to be in the works,
but isn’t a film like this one meant for a more in-depth treatment? Just
recently, Criterion released Brian De Palma’s homage to Antonioni’s film, "Blow Out," a great movie that stands along the best 1980’s cinema
had to offer. You’d think it would only be a matter of time before we finally
got what we wanted, but not so much. There is absolutely no indication this
will be coming out in the near future via Criterion.
8. "Atlantic City" (1981)
In an American Film magazine critics poll of the best movies of the 1980’s, Louis Malle’s "Atlantic City" was named the fifth best movie of the decade. The film is criminally underrated and one of the great achievements of American cinema, and yet time has not been kind to Malle’s film, but for all the wrong reasons. It is not a showy, bombastic picture, but instead quiet and cerebral in its approach to organized crime on the boardwalks of Jersey. The way this movie has been released is a crime, whether it’d be on VHS, DVD or Blu-Ray – the film is almost ghostly in its absence and availability. The film transfer is underwhelming and the extras are pitiful, that is, if you can find a copy. What exactly happened to Malle’s landmark movie? Criterion has released 17 of his movies, and it’s time for his best movie to be the 18th.
9. "All About My Mother" (1999) and 10. "Talk To Her" (2001)
It has always been a toss-up as
to what is the best Pedro Almodóvar movie: "Talk to Her" or "All
About My Mother." Why can’t Criterion just release them all? We’ll be first in line to buy
the 30-disc package of every Almodóvar movie out there, and even if we can
probably pass on "I’m So Excited," we’ll still take that one as well.
The man is a genius, and his movies haven’t had much luck when it comes to DVD/Blu-ray releases stateside. A proper release is almost inevitable, but we just hope we won’t be
waiting another decade for it.
Comments
Some inspiration for Criterion:
The Spirit of the Beehive
Hard Boiled / The Killer
Parallax View
Soldier of Orange
Blow-up
Le Samourai
Day of the Jackal
Sleuth
Happiness
Il Grande Silenzio
Short Cuts
Before Sunset / Before Sunrise
Berlin Alexanderplatz
Le Trou
The Shout
Yol
Seams I’m late to the conversation, but I just discovered this little article. You may be interested to know that three of the mentioned titles have already made the Criterion cut; way back in the beginning. I refer to my Criterion laserdiscs by spine number i.e. CLD #26 which is actually the number for Blow Up. Blue Velvet and The Elephant Man also make the list along with many other worthy titles. You can check out these great resources for a more exhaustive list and special features. Criterion laserdisc tumblr and letterboxd have great lists.
The 13th Letter, The Night has a Thousand Eyes, M (1951-Losey), Doctor X, The Mystery of the Wax Museum
While I would certainly have no objection to a Criterion edition of F.W. Mourner’s SUNRISE I would disagree that it has not received a worthy release on DVD and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray has two versions of the film along with a commentary track, outtakes, the script for the film and a reconstruction of the lost Murnau film "FOUR DEVILS". It also has the original Movietone score and newly done orchestra score. So what more could Criterion do?
Vive la difference and all that, but there are two 70s films that deserve a place much more than either Nichols or Lynch: Arthur Penn’s Night Moves (1974), and Alan Pakula’s Klute (1971)
How about any south American films? There’s none of cinema Novo, it’s a shame..
I can’t get behind them on "any David Lynch movie," because his stuff is sometimes pretty bad. I would agree that The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, And The Straight Story would make wonderful additions to the Criterion Collection.
And I am totally with you on Freaks, but only if it could be restored.
I’d also argue for the following (in a universe where all were available to be licensed):
1. The Devils (restored)
2. The Wicker Man (restored; you can add the sequel as a bonus!)
3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
4. The Lives of Others
5. Amores Perros
6. United 93
7. The Line King (Hirschfeld)
8. Infernal Affairs (all of them)
9. Birdman
10. Night/Dawn/Day/Land of the Dead
11. Before Sunrise/Sunset/Midnight
12. The Age of Innocence
13. Kundun
14. Out of Sight
15. The Company of Wolves
16. Diva (which they had on laserdisc 20 years ago…)
17. Control
18. Zodiac
19. Winter’s Bone (it’s a fine film, and women directors are underrepresented in the CC!)
20. Sexy Beast
21. Sydney/Hard Eight
And nice boxed sets dedicated to Bilky Wilder, Buster Keaton (since Kino didn’t restore them), David Cronenberg, Woody Allen, the Coen Brothers, and Scorsese shorts and documentaries could be pretty wonderful.
Get on it Criterion!
What about the Marx Bros. or Elvis Presley.?
No disagreements on any of these, especially Spike Lee’s bold and hilarious "Bamboozled." I suggest also the great Lina Wertmuller films from the 1970s and Ildikó Enyedi’s exhilarating Hungarian fable "My Twentieth Century."
Jacques Deray’s "La Piscine",
Why was my comment spammy?
How about Greenaway’s "The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" and we really need "Peeping Tom" on BluRay in North America.
I asked for years for Odd Man Out and Criterion at last released a quality print of that darkish Carol Reed film. I’ve asked for from Criterion, and might as well here as well: Robert Donat’s and especially Cedric Hardwick’s performances in the 1948 Winslow Boy; and John Garfield in the James Wong Howe-photographed great boxing film, Body and Soul, and Garfield’s noir Force of Evil with a solid character lead performance by Thomas Gomez.
I appreciate that the list isn’t "Top 10," just ten of many that Criterion needs. I’d like to see more international animated film from Criterion. I was happy to see Watership Down but I need more!
Two immensely important classics that currently are not even available on DVD with English subtitles: Yellow Earth (Chen Kaige, 1984) and City of Sadness (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1989).
The Brown Bunny, The Science of Sleep, and Bully (2001) please
Suburbia is Linklater’s only movie not available on DVD or Blu-Ray. I’d love to see Criterion give it a release.
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
It’s a shame "The Conformist" is not in the collection yet. I would love to see that on a 4K restoration. Such a beautiful movie deserves it.
So, ‘yes’ to Bamboozled and Sunrise (already on Blu-ray and it looks great) but ‘No’ to K. Russell’s DC of The Devils? :/
I actually have the old laserdisc criterion of Blow-up and althoug it still looks great some rot is setting in. Would love to see that and David Cronenberg’s Crash get reissued on dvd and blu-ray.
The Qatsi Trilogy
Steve James’ The Interrupters (to add to the more than well deserving, and if it could be possible, still underrated Hoop Dreams). Also, Frederick Wiseman’s oeuvre.
Bamboozled isn’t exactly Criterion material because the footage is was and shall forever be ugly, owing to its filming on prosumer cameras…imho…
You’re Jordan Ruimy from awardsdaily? Good to see your writing on IndieWire!
Far From Heaven.
The Conformist
City of God and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. And Butch & Sundance.
Jacques Tourneur: Stars in My Crown, Out of the Past. I want these!
You want Fire Walk With me , just buy the Surperb Twin Peaks The Whole Mystery Box Set. would like to see more PTA, Altman, powell,Woo, Kubrick on Criterion Blu-ray
Where is Let The Right One In?
The list could be endless. In an ideal, every "important" film would be on Criterion. So many Criterion titles still haven’t gotten the Blu-Ray treatment. See the difference between the Criterion DVD vs. Blu-Ray for "L’Avventura" for example. Please make more Criterion titles available on BD!
I’d like to see "The Devils" by Ken Russell
I personally think some works from Hal Hartley should be in there.
Tsui Hark’s PEKING OPERA BLUES and THE BLADE. John Woo’s BULLET IN THE HEAD. Zhang Yimou’s RAISE THE RED LANTERN, TO LIVE and THE STORY OF QIU JU.
Blood Simple, Cronenberg’s Shivers, Let The Right On In, and Barbara Loden’s Wanda
At some point, someone needs to do a restoration of Edward Yang’s A Brighter Summer Day. It would only be the second Yang ever distributed in the US.
How about Alain Resnais’s only English-language film, PROVIDENCE? That Criterion hasn’t released this, is little short of scandalous. Starring Dirk Bogarde, Eliane Stritch, David Warner and Sir john Gielgud–and featuring a stunning score by the great Miklos Rosza–PROVIDENCE is a lost masterpiece aand exactly the kind of film Criterion should be rescuing from oblivion. So how about it, Criterion?
Rivette’s Celine and Julie Go Boating! Renais’s Providence! Jan Troell’s The Emigrants and The New Land! Fassbinder’s Eight Hours Are Not a Day!
Good Burger deserves the Criterion treatment more than any of these!
Edward Yang’s A Brighter Summer Day. I’m begging you.
Satantango or Werckmeister Harmonies! Impossible to find! And Tarkovsky’s Stalker
Matewan
Sunrise is definitely one of the greatest silents, but I would like to see Stroheim’s Greed & The Wedding March get restored and released in their entire 4+ hour versions.
Secrets and Lies. Mike Leigh. That NEEDS a Criterion release desperately.
And Sunrise should have the intensely beautiful Lambchop score that’s on the French Carlotta Films DVD.
Um, what about Pootie Tang? OK, I’m sort of joking. Agreed on "Blowup." Would also like to see some of these – Hourglass Sanatorium, Phase IV, India Song, Khrustalyov My Car, My Friend Ivan Lapshin, L’eau Froide (Cold Water), The Oak, The Confrontation (Jancso), Je t’aime je t’aime.
In a response to Gil, P.T. Anderson is another director who believes in letting the "movie speak for itself". The Blu-Ray treatments of his films are pretty well done and offer just enough extra material to still let the film keep its’ presence. Although I do agree it would be nice to see his name in the collection at some point.
Baby Face (1932)
Most wanted in the collection:
Les Bonnes Femmes (Claude Chabrol, 1960)
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
Scavenger Hunt
Meet the Feebles
yes. yes. and yes. i have that primitive transfer dvd of BLOW UP – & what about SID & NANCY update which criterion has let slip into "out of print"
How about Ken Russel early films "Women in Love", "The Music Lovers", "The Boy Friend", "The Devils"?
The 1968 Soviet version of "War and Peace," Preminger’s "Porgy and Bess," the delightful film version of "Where’s Charley?" starring Ray Bolger, and every Satyajit Ray film that is still missing from U.S. DVD release.
How about the films of Béla Tarr and Michael Haneke as well as Tarkovsky’s "Stalker" and "Mirror"? Might as well add Woody Allen’s "Interiors."
FIre Walk With Me already has a spectacular Bluray release in the Twin Peaks series Box set. It was released ealier this year. Elephant man or Lost highway should be in there. Any of Dennis Hopper’s films should be in there. Also, 10 years from now…that lost Jerry Lewis film!
The original MADCHEN IN UNIFORM. One of the great old Janus Film releases for years and years during the old "college film society days." Great film but also historically important as the first film focused on lesbian love.
Great picks. I would add a reconstruction of Ken Russell’s original cut of THE DEVILS (should Warner ever repent for their sins), DETOUR, KILL BABY KILL, LA MADRE MUERTE, BEYOND THE VALLEY OF THE DOLLS, SEUL CONTRE TOUS, THE KRAYS and EUREKA.
The Mother and the Whore is one of the worst, most boring, most pretentious films ever made.
Nearly all movies from Spain have fared badly in US disc releases, not just Almodovar’s films. If you have a region-free player you’re usually better off getting the Region 2 disc from Spain, though the shipping fees to the US can be deadly.
In general, the answer to "why isn’t X in the Criterion Collection" is that the owner of the rights to it won’t play.
"one of the great achievements of American cinema" except that Atlantic City is a French/ Canadian co-production
Mike Leigh’s Secrets and Lies would be a good addition. Maybe the extended versions of Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford or extended Tree of Life
Kids and Happiness
Jean Eustache’s The Mother and the Whore should occupy all 10 spots on this list.
Out:1 would be up there too but that now seems possible with the BAM announcement.
Would love to see David Lynch’s Lost Highway or Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me make it to Criterion. Also, Jonathan Glazer’s Birth and Vincent Gallo’s The Brown Bunny. They need to stop only releasing Wes Anderson films and focus on other directors too like PTA for example.
How about Dennis Hopper’s "The Last Movie" or "Out of the Blue"?
“Instead, the Collection could opt for "The
Elephant Man," "Lost Highway" or "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk
with Me." Of course — like with any Lynch film — we
don’t want the mysteries explained to us; we would just love to have decent
Lynch releases to add to our collections to replace the single-disc copies of
these films.”
I don’t agree, read that: http://www.highdefdigest.com/blog/criterion-bluray-disc-rot/
PeI don’t see the point of having Criterion release the majority of the films in this top-10 list. While I certainly appreciate their vast collection of high quality releases, they are not the only company producing good films. Most of these picks (i.e. Almodovar, Lynch, Murnau) already have decent bluray releases, so I’d much rather see Criterion putting their efforts into films that currently do not have a proper release (or no release at all)… Bela Tarr, Sergei Patajanov, Lenny Abrahamson,Yoshishige Yoshida, to name a few.
I would like to see The Loves of Isadora (Isadora), Women In Love, Long Time Companions, Diary of a Mad Housewife, The Prime of Jean Brodie, Room At the Top, Cabaret, Klute, Tom Jones, Lilies of the Field, The Conversation, and any Hitchcock that isn’t on Criterion.
I like to see The Devil at 4 O’Clock on criterion. That movie deserves a really good dvd and bluray treatment.
Many good suggestions, but the ones I would most prefer to see would be titles that do not have a substantial DVD/Blu-ray release and are difficult to see or obtain. The titles that immediately spring to mind are Satantango (it’s a shame that one of the 2012 Sight and Sound Top 50 Greatest Films of All Time has never received an adequate home video release in North America), Zulawski’s Possession (Isabelle Adjani’s performance is one of the bravest, unnerving, and most intense you will ever see), and the early RKO horror films produced by the legendary Val Lewton (namely Curse of the Cat People, I Walked with a Zombie, Night of the Demon, and The Seventh Victim). And although they have had decent releases on DVD/Blu-ray, I’ve always thought a Mario Bava or Dario Argento film would be eye-popping given the Criterion video/audio treatment; thinking about a Criterion Blu-ray release of Suspiria gives me goosebumps.
Looks like Blow Up is finally going to be added to the collection and I’ve heard rumors on Freaks as well.
Movies I want on Criterion: A Page of Madness, Floating Clouds (and other Naruse films like Scattered Clouds and Yearning), Humanity and Paper Balloons, Koreeda’s After Life, A City of Sadness, The Terrorizers, Lovers on the Bridge, Paper Moon, and Days of Being Wild