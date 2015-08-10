10 Films That Should Be in the Criterion Collection

READ MORE: What We Learned from Watching (Almost) the Entire Criterion Collection

Since its inception in 1984,

the scope and importance that The Criterion Collection has had on cinema is immeasurable: Letterboxing, audio commentary, special edition DVD and Blu-ray packages and painstakingly made film restorations are at the

forefront of their revolutionary ideas. Funded by film buffs Robert Stein, Aleen Stein and Joe Medjuck, the Collection has the upmost care for cinema history and its

preservation, and directors know that, which is why some of the biggest names

in cinema have worked with the company to have their films properly released, from Coppola to Scorsese, Lynch to De Palma, just to name a few. Tough-to-impress director

Terry Gilliam once said, "It’s nice working with people for whom profit

isn’t the only reason for existence. They seem to be actually interested in

film."

There are currently over 775 films

in The Criterion Collection, but not every movie on cinephiles’ wish lists will get

the much prized Criterion treatment. For the time being, however, the following movies

seem to be tailor-made for an eventual restoration and release, many of which

have been long rumored to be next for the Collection but to no avail.

1. "Beau Travail" (1999)

How can it be that Clair Denis’ "Beau Travail" is only

sporadically in print and that you can’t find it on any streaming service? It’s

no coincidence that this war movie bears many similarities to another female-directed dissection of male ego and testosterone: Kathryn Bigelow’s "The

Hurt Locker." This is an artsier film through and through, but no less

remarkable; just the thought of its lingering final shot, which poses a

turbulent, uncomfortable question, will give anybody – especially men –

nightmares. Criterion has already released Denis’ "White Material," an arguably lesser film compared to "Beau Travail," which has stood the test of

time and now needs to be immortalized in proper fashion.

2. "Enter the Void" (2010)

Gaspar Noe’s surreal nightmare

was, once upon a time, rumored to get the full Criterion treatment; however,

the story goes that "Enter the Void" was rejected by them and audiences ultimately ended up with a normal, token Blu-Ray/DVD release that could have been so much

more. Noe’s film is divisive, but it’s garnered an immense cult following over

the years, with many proclaiming it is ahead of its time. You can fault or insult the 51-year-old French filmmaker all you want, but he had the chutzpah to make a modern day

"2001," full of intense visual treats and thought-provoking questions

about life, death and the afterlife.

3. "Bamboozled" (2000)

Most people have forgotten how

groundbreaking, political and philosophical Spike Lee’s work in the late

80’s and early 90’s really was. "Bamboozled" came out in 2000, when

the director was about to enter a new, albeit confusing, phase of his

filmmaking career. It would be the last explicitly political movie Lee would

make about race in America. Starring Damon Wayans and Savion Glover, the film

was pure Lee: Over the top, angry and ready to throw darts at its audience. Lee’s film

is as relevant as ever, dealing with an African American’s frustration with a

blindly racist country. All hell breaks loose when a black minstrel show becomes

a primetime television hit. The film wasn’t an easy watch, but it’s become a

summary of Lee’s strengths as a filmmaker, encapsulating a time when his anger

translated into celluloid. A few years

later he’d follow it up with the masterful "The 25th Hour," which

couldn’t have been more tonally or texturally different.

4. "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" (1927)

It is criminally unfair that

one of the greatest movies of all-time did not get the proper DVD treatment. The images in "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" simmer

into your head and stay there for years on end. F. W. Murnau’s visual poetry was

second to none, and "Sunrise" has always been the runaway winner for

greatest silent movie ever made. Its DVD and Blu-ray releases until now have

been mostly pitiful, bland and uncared for. What gives? It’s mind-boggling

that there are self-proclaimed "cinephiles" out there who

have never seen this movie, and its DVD treatment is to blame.

5. "Freaks" (1932)

Tod Browning’s visceral,

pre-code horror film still shocks audiences today, so imagine what it must have

been like to watch his masterful freak show 83 years ago, when audiences were

much more sensitive to grotesque imagery. Then again, the original version was

considered too shocking to even be released and basically ruined Browning’s

career. Based upon his own experiences as a runaway teenager with a travelling

circus, Browning was one of the first mavericks to push the envelope to the

very extreme. "One of us, one of us" is a chant that evokes the

spirit the filmmaker was going for; he was trying to get the audience to understand

his circus performers, when in fact the despicable people in the movie were

the "normal" circus performers. The DVD release has a decent amount

of extra footage, but this movie is the stuff that Criterion dreams are made of.