‘About Ray’ Director Gaby Dellal Ignites Controversy With Very Problematic Interview

Uh oh. This could be a rough few months for LGBT representation in cinema. Earlier today we previewed the 5 major LGBT films coming out this fall, including one that is already igniting a lot of controversy (“Stonewall,” in case you’ve been offline for the past few weeks). Now it looks like another one of those films could prove problematic to those it represents.
Gaby Dellal gave an interview to Refinery29 about the upcoming “About Ray,” an inter-generational story focusing on a transgender boy (Elle Fanning) and his supportive mother (Noami Watts) and grandmother (Susan Sarandon). And unlike a recent interview in which Eddie Redmayne (who plays a transgender woman in another fall release, “The Danish Girl”) offered thoughtful and respectful words on the community he’s representing, Dellal presented herself quite problematically. Co-writer of the film as well, she admitted that just three and a half years ago she was largely unaware of the subject matter in her film.
“Three and a half years ago that was news to me,” she says. In her mind, “we all think we’re working in a generation where transgender issues are very normal — ” i.e., covered by mainstream media — “but I don’t think they were as little as three years ago. They weren’t as transparent. I’m not saying they didn’t exist, but I didn’t know about them.”
She used female pronouns to describe Ray and defended her casting of a cisgender actress (Fanning) with some very poor choices of words:
“The part is a girl and she is a girl who is presenting in a very ineffectual way as a boy,” Dellal explains. “She’s not pretending to have a deeper voice. She’s just a girl who is being herself and is chasing the opportunity to start hormone treatment. So to actually use a trans boy was not an option because this isn’t what my story is about.”
In our mind, Dellal seems to be presenting herself as someone trying to capitalize on trans issues being ‘popular’ without know what she’s talking about. You can read the whole interview here and let us know what you think. “About Ray” is having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and debuts in theaters in September. Here’s hoping it proves more sensitive than Dellal’s interview.
Why is Dellal being given such a hard time about this? For one thing, the "she" Dellal is referring to is a fictional character, so there is no real person who is requesting a specific pronoun. A fictional character does not "want" or ask for anything from a real person. The other thing I’d like to state is that Dellal describes the character as presenting male in an "ineffectual way," meaning, the character does not pass as male. Although the character might "feel" as though she is a male, and wants to transition to male, in this fictional story as written, the character has not yet received any medical transitional treatment whatsoever — theerfore, hiring a more stereotypically masculine-presenting actor would not have been the right choice for this part — Dellal needed to cast a young female-presenting female. Also, Dellal is being honest about not knowing much about transgender issues until several years ago. Many people have only recently learned about the transgender movement as it has picked up steam in the last year or so. I don’t see why these points are cause for such an uproar. Not everyone is a transactivist who knows all the special uber-PC lingo. It appears as though people are just digging for reasons to be upset and stir up a stink. Calling Delal "cruel, inhumane and pure evil" (Jonathan, above) is drama-seeking and just plain silly.
The "controversial" quotes you highlighted read as anything but. She says quite accurately that trans issues in the mainstream were not regularly discussed before the past few years and most people wouldn’t have thought of them. Because she learned about and became interest in, compassionate to something only 3 years ago this makes her bad? And the second quote is saying that the film follows the character from the time she is still living as a girl, so casting an trans man wouldn’t be correct. Sounds pretty logical and not at all discriminatory to the trans community. Why are you trying to provoke outrage amongst people who haven’t seen the film?
Problematic? It’s transphobia. Call it transphobia. I’m hoping to find contact info for this exploitative, ignorant director so I can write to her and encourage others to do the same.
Wow! A Hollywood film being insensitive to a minority by being misinformed about aspects of their lives? Gee, who woud have thought that?
Wow… not only she refuses to use to right pronoun but her her views regarding thr Trans community are just sad. I predicted this film and everything/one surrounding it was going to be a mess. Kinda sad to see I’m probably right.
Her failure to call people what they want to be called at all times is simply disgusting. She’s cruel, inhumane, and pure evil. Problematic? More like horrific! This is one of the most offensive things I’ve ever read!! I will boycott!
Her refusal to call the character "he" is grossly problematic & simply unnecessary. Why bother ? It’s a losing battle, & she just lost a tremendous amount of credibility.