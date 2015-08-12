Attention, Filmmakers: Tribeca Film Festival Announces Call for Submissions and 2016 Dates

READ MORE: The 2015 Indiewire Tribeca Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During Run of Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced its call for submissions and dates for its 2016 installment, which runs April 13-24.

For those looking to submit, the submission dates are:

September 14: Submissions open for feature films, short films and interactive storytelling projects.

October 16: Early deadline for feature films and short films.

November 25: Official entry deadline for feature films, short films and interactive storytelling projects

December 23: Late entry deadline for feature length world-premiere films only.

The festival will once again be presented by AT&T and have its residency in Spring Studios in New York City. For further information regarding eligibility and rules for submission, head over to Tribeca Film Fest’s home page here.

READ MORE: The Winners of the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival