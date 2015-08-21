Dr. Dre Issues Public Statement Apologizing for “The Women I’ve Hurt”

As an addendum to yesterday’s revelation that the original 150-page draft of the "Straight Outta Compton" script did include a scene that captured Dr. Dre’s January 27th, 1991 nightclub assault of hip-hop journalist Denise "Dee" Barnes, which was later cut out by director F. Gary Gray, who told us in an interview last week: "The original film was 3 hours and 30 mins long. It actually included more of the entire story that included women. And the relationships are really fleshed out. We did not forget, because it’s part of the entire story. However, we could not fit it all into a 2 hour movie. We had to weigh out what we were going to be criticized on."
Today, The New York Times published a statement from Dr. Dre, apologizing for the women he hurt in the past. The statement reads: “Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”
He then added: “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”
Even Apple, the company that Dre now works for as a top consultant, after selling his Beats business to them last year, also issued a statement, saying: “Dre has apologized for the mistakes he’s made in the past and he’s said that he’s not the same person that he was 25 years ago. We believe his sincerity and after working with him for a year and a half, we have every reason to believe that he has changed.”
The New York Times piece also digs into the other victims of Dre’s assaults, speaking to Barnes, Tairrie B, and Michel’le. You can read the full piece here.
Comments
There is more interest in outrage than there is in stopping violence against women.
I didn’t think he would apologize but it still doesn’t mean anything. Black women are so undervalued in society by blacks and whites and I hate when people wave off violence against women as if it’s okay. Our society is really too desensitized to violence against women. I haven’t seen the movie and don’t plan to but the movie should’ve somehow referenced his abuse against women and how it might’ve immediately affected his career or life in those instances, this way it doesn’t appear as a "side story" as Gray called it, but tied in more with NWA’s members’ internal "struggles" and issues. But his abuse didn’t need to be depicted.
Why do you keep deleting my posts? I made valid points without being offensive. Dre has already paid Dee Barnes and has paid his debt to society.
Also, get out there and speak to all the young men who are abusing women. I’m proud of you for the change but take it a step further. Many of our young people are misguided. They can use your help. Support Black Colleges.
Dre already paid Dee Barnes. In hindsight, he should have had her sign a non-disclosure agreement. Nobody condones what he hid 30 years ago, but he’s already paid his debt to society. Dre is worth half a billion dollars. He can donate the money he earned to whoever he wants. Instead of complaining about who he hasn’t given money to, how about YOU go out and give money to the causes you support. Stop watching the next man’s pocket.
Haven’t seen the movie, I admit (and probably won’t TBH) but I’m curious as to whether the apology was made directly, face to face or is this just an open letter style mea culpa. Are there any films or documentaries that focus on the women of hip hop? Because there surely needs to be one so that women can tell their own story because if they wait on others, well, let’s just put it this way, Sylvia Robinson has yet to get an Unsung episode.
Well…he’s given millions to USC (a mostly white college) if he’s really sorry he should at least give 1 million to Dee Barnes. By the way, how much has he given to ANY African American college? Has he helped any indie Black female filmmakers? Dre. Have a new day and help Black women. Set-up a fund to help Black women filmmakers. Do something man, to help Black women.
This is turning into a media spin cycle. Dr. Dre apologized for what he did years ago and either the women he assaulted are going to forgive him or not? If they forgive him, then move on and the media needs to on as well. If your not going to forgive him, than what do you want from him? I have to wonder because what I see is nothing more than a media spin cycle where nothing gets accomplished.
If the domestic abuse/ violence portions of his life were included in the film and: a) the film tanked, he certainly wouldn’t have apologized; b) the film did the same or better, he wouldn’t have apologized. For his apology to make an impact, it needs to be concrete, he should’ve named individuals, addressed specific women…
So he only apologized because the movie came out or did he make a personal apology to the women he hurt years ago after he stopped drinking and started a family? Sometimes money does humble you. "Apple"
“It actually included more of the entire story that included women”
