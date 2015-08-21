Dr. Dre Issues Public Statement Apologizing for "The Women I’ve Hurt"

As an addendum to yesterday’s revelation that the original 150-page draft of the "Straight Outta Compton" script did include a scene that captured Dr. Dre’s January 27th, 1991 nightclub assault of hip-hop journalist Denise "Dee" Barnes, which was later cut out by director F. Gary Gray, who told us in an interview last week: "The original film was 3 hours and 30 mins long. It actually included more of the entire story that included women. And the relationships are really fleshed out. We did not forget, because it’s part of the entire story. However, we could not fit it all into a 2 hour movie. We had to weigh out what we were going to be criticized on."

Today, The New York Times published a statement from Dr. Dre, apologizing for the women he hurt in the past. The statement reads: “Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

He then added: “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Even Apple, the company that Dre now works for as a top consultant, after selling his Beats business to them last year, also issued a statement, saying: “Dre has apologized for the mistakes he’s made in the past and he’s said that he’s not the same person that he was 25 years ago. We believe his sincerity and after working with him for a year and a half, we have every reason to believe that he has changed.”

The New York Times piece also digs into the other victims of Dre’s assaults, speaking to Barnes, Tairrie B, and Michel’le. You can read the full piece here.