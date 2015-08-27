Eddie Redmayne & Alicia Vikander In The Beautiful First Posters For Transgender Drama ‘The Danish Girl’

While some really great international posters for “The Danish Girl” were pulled earlier this month, Universal and Focus Features have finally dropped the first official one sheet. Director Tom Hooper’s latest is a transgender love story, long in development, that stars recent Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory Of Everything”) and Alicia Vikander (“Ex Machina”) with Matthias Schoenaerts, Ben Whishaw and Amber Heard rounding out the cast. Here’s the official synopsis:
The Danish Girl is the remarkable love story inspired by the lives of artists Einar and Gerda Wegener (being portrayed, respectively, by Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander), whose marriage and work are cast into the unknown when Einar begins a groundbreaking journey to become one of the world’s first transgender pioneers, Lili Elbe. The Danish Girl has been adapted into a screenplay by BAFTA Award nominee Lucinda Coxon, based on the novel of the same name by David Ebershoff. The film’s cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts (The Drop), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall), and Amber Heard (The Rum Diary). The film’s producers are Gail Mutrux (Kinsey) through her Pretty Pictures production company, Anne Harrison (Two Family House) through her Harrison Productions, Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Tom Hooper. Linda Reisman is executive-producing The Danish Girl with Ulf Israel of Senator Global Productions.
The film is set for limited release in New York and Los Angeles on November 27th, but will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will also make its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. You can be sure this film will be all over awards season in every capacity. Check out the new poster below.
TOM HOOPER = OSCAR BAIT
More TV Movie garbage.
Sage, besides the fact Lili Elbe always looked feminine due to having very low testosterone levels even if you cast an actress who can pass makeup is always there to change that.
That poster i totally fail. They forgot to change the lorem ipsum text to the real names and on the other poster it says "dummy title" and "dummy credits."
Did they really have to change it up and make it about a man? Why not keeping two females actresses?
FILMRUNNER, I recently did research about the decision not to cast an actual transgender woman as well. It turns out that the reasoning behind Lili’s casting was due to the fact that most trans women "pass." Therefore, casting a man was supposed to make her appearance more accurate for the early 1900’s timeline.
"Based on the extraordinary true story" – In fact, the movie is based on a book that it’s pure fiction, it doesn’t tell the true story of Einar Wegener/Lili Elbe. This tagline is extraordinary BS!
"Find the courage to be yourself" LOL taken from a Dior ad with Jennifer Lawrence!
The posters scream "OSCAR BAIT"…. I hope all these idiots get snubbed!
I still remember an interview from like 7 years ago of Charlize Theron saying that she was trying to make this film work with Nicole Kidman.
Such a shame that didn’t happen that way or with Marion Cotillard attached too.
But I will definitely check this movie.
Alicia Vikander was also very good in ‘Ex Machina’
Love Alicia Vikander, she was so heartbreakingly good in Testament of Youth, and she’s funny in TMFU, and now this. Girl has so much range and is bursting with talent. Very curious to see how Eddie is in this, it’s another good example of his range, so necessary for a good actor.
"Which seems like an inspired choice given our cultural conversation about gender fluidity and the rise of transgendered awareness, acceptance and empathy."
Wouldn’t a more inspired choice have been to cast an actual transgender actress? It’s not like they’re in short supply.
What’s up with Swedish "it girl" face? Don’t like it. But I’m really excited for this film, Redmayne is coming for his second Oscar!
The Danish Girl looks like a truly masterpiece.I can’t wait to see what Tom Hooper created with Eddie and Alicia from that unforgettable read by David Ebershoff!
“The Danish Girl has been adapted into a screenplay by BAFTA Award nominee Lucinda Coxon, based on the novel of the same name by David Ebershoff”
