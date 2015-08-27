Eddie Redmayne & Alicia Vikander In The Beautiful First Posters For Transgender Drama ‘The Danish Girl’

While some really great international posters for “The Danish Girl” were pulled earlier this month, Universal and Focus Features have finally dropped the first official one sheet. Director Tom Hooper’s latest is a transgender love story, long in development, that stars recent Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory Of Everything”) and Alicia Vikander (“Ex Machina”) with Matthias Schoenaerts, Ben Whishaw and Amber Heard rounding out the cast. Here’s the official synopsis:

The Danish Girl is the remarkable love story inspired by the lives of artists Einar and Gerda Wegener (being portrayed, respectively, by Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander), whose marriage and work are cast into the unknown when Einar begins a groundbreaking journey to become one of the world’s first transgender pioneers, Lili Elbe. The Danish Girl has been adapted into a screenplay by BAFTA Award nominee Lucinda Coxon, based on the novel of the same name by David Ebershoff. The film’s cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts (The Drop), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall), and Amber Heard (The Rum Diary). The film’s producers are Gail Mutrux (Kinsey) through her Pretty Pictures production company, Anne Harrison (Two Family House) through her Harrison Productions, Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Tom Hooper. Linda Reisman is executive-producing The Danish Girl with Ulf Israel of Senator Global Productions.

The film is set for limited release in New York and Los Angeles on November 27th, but will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will also make its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. You can be sure this film will be all over awards season in every capacity. Check out the new poster below.