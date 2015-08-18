Ellen DeGeneres Offers Heartfelt Speech For LGBT Youth At Teen Choice Awards

On her seventh wedding anniversary to Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres won a Teen Choice Award for "Choice Comedian" — and used the opportunity to offer a heartfelt shout out to LGBT youth.

“I wanna say also it feels good to be chosen but there was a time in my life that I was not chosen," she said. "I was the opposite of chosen because I was different, and I think I wanna make sure that everyone knows that what makes you different right now, makes you stand out later in life. So you should be proud of being different, proud of who you are.”

Watch the whole speech below: