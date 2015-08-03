Harmony Korine Says 'The Trap' With Robert Pattinson Is A “Super Propulsive, Pretty Highly Violent Revenge Movie”

Harmony Korine gives good interview. Particularly in his early days as an enfant terrible, you had no idea whether what he would say was on the level or a spur of the moment, madcap declaration. As he’s gotten older, he’s mellowed on trying to mess with interviewers, yet his films remain just as singular. His next is "The Trap," set against the backdrop of the Miami music scene, and it looks like "Spring Breakers" was just an appetizer for what’s to come, as he revealed in a lengthy, terrific talk with Marc Maron.

It’s “a complete sensory bombardment,” he said about the movie, which is about a gangster rapper (played by Idris Elba) who becomes the target of revenge by an ex-con recently released from fourteen years in prison (Benicio Del Toro), with Robert Pattinson as part of the latter’s crew and Al Pacino as a parole officer. Korine confirmed the casting of each of those actors, but he made no mention of James Franco, who was said to star in previous trade reports.

READ MORE: Venice Review: Harmony Korine’s ‘Spring Breakers’ Is Semi-Conventional Genre Flick & Future Cult Favorite

“…the way I feel about storytelling now is that it’s more like liquid. It has to do more with energy,” Korine said of his approach, describing the "The Trap" as a “super propulsive, pretty highly violent revenge movie.” Hot damn!

And while production on that picture will begin in January, Korine apparently still has lots of goodies yet to come. One is "Mitch Poppins," a twenty minute short film/musical he made with acclaimed music video director Chris Cunningham. It’s about a man with Tourette’s Syndrome whose tic takes the form of breakdancing. Korine says it’s not quite finished, but hints that he often waits for the right time to release certain projects, and says "Mitch Poppins" may be ready to see the light of day.

Much more in this great talk with Marc Maron below. [via The Film Stage]

