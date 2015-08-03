Harmony Korine Says ‘The Trap’ With Robert Pattinson Is A “Super Propulsive, Pretty Highly Violent Revenge Movie”

Harmony Korine gives good interview. Particularly in his early days as an enfant terrible, you had no idea whether what he would say was on the level or a spur of the moment, madcap declaration. As he’s gotten older, he’s mellowed on trying to mess with interviewers, yet his films remain just as singular. His next is "The Trap," set against the backdrop of the Miami music scene, and it looks like "Spring Breakers" was just an appetizer for what’s to come, as he revealed in a lengthy, terrific talk with Marc Maron.
It’s “a complete sensory bombardment,” he said about the movie, which is about a gangster rapper (played by Idris Elba) who becomes the target of revenge by an ex-con recently released from fourteen years in prison (Benicio Del Toro), with Robert Pattinson as part of the latter’s crew and Al Pacino as a parole officer. Korine confirmed the casting of each of those actors, but he made no mention of James Franco, who was said to star in previous trade reports.
“…the way I feel about storytelling now is that it’s more like liquid. It has to do more with energy,” Korine said of his approach, describing the "The Trap" as a “super propulsive, pretty highly violent revenge movie.” Hot damn!
And while production on that picture will begin in January, Korine apparently still has lots of goodies yet to come. One is "Mitch Poppins," a twenty minute short film/musical he made with acclaimed music video director Chris Cunningham. It’s about a man with Tourette’s Syndrome whose tic takes the form of breakdancing. Korine says it’s not quite finished, but hints that he often waits for the right time to release certain projects, and says "Mitch Poppins" may be ready to see the light of day.
Much more in this great talk with Marc Maron below. [via The Film Stage]
Amazing cast! Not sure I am a fan of Korine’s but, this definitely warms me up. Word of advice to Pattinson fans, let the lunatics comments stand. The back and forth only turns off everyone else. The truth will out, no repudiation is necessary and no one importer listens to the trolls’ rants.
i am so here for this! that is one awesome cast.
Marc Maron is freaking nuts. lol Can’t wait for this film already.
I’m not disappointed that James Franco’s name is not on the list. With Korine on his own timetable I hope they aren’t riddled with delays. Rob Pattinson is developing quite a variety of roles on his work resume’. He’s been working with the best directors and already has a list that any actor ending his career could only wish to have. This one will be different. He’s certainly showing everyone what he’s capable as an actor. Great cast!
Korine makes films on his own timetable, it’s nice to get some confirmation that everyone is still in place and shooting will start in Jan. Fantastic cast, sounds like another great ensemble film. Korine is one of the few directors who knows how to handle Franco, who can be problematic. Looking forward to seeing Pattinson create another gritty character, that man is on a winning streak.
Sounds like it has the potential to be great, considering the caliber of all involved. If Franco is out, that would be fine with me (just my opinion, but never cared for him). Love Elba, del Toro, and Pattinson.
Nice to hear that this film is still going ahead
So ready for this movie!