Jean-Pierre Jeunet Explains Why Harvey Weinstein Dumped ‘T.S. Spivet’

Jean-Pierre Jeunet has not been shy about airing his grievances at Harvey Weinstein about the handling of his latest film, "The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet." Earlier this year, Jeunet said Harv wanted to reedit his film, even though the filmmaker had final cut on ‘Spivet.’ And it seems that eventually Weinstein just gave up on the movie altogether, carelessly dumping it into theaters last month, with the trailer dropping literally the day before it was set open, with no press screenings or other advertising being done to promote the picture. Chatting with Sydney’s Buzz, Jeunet once again took the producer/distributor to task for his handling of ‘Spivet,’ and he has a pretty good idea why the movie was shuffled into cinemas in such a poor manner.
"…they have a contract with Netflix. The contract says that you have to release the film in 100 theaters, no more and no less. This is the only reason they released the film, to keep that contract and keep a good relationship with Netflix. It’s also probably because Harvey Weinstein is still pissed off because I refused to reedit my film," Jeunet said. "’T.S. Spivet’ is a fake American movie because it’s a movie produced in Europe and Canada, so I have the final cut. I always choose this specifically to avoid this kind of problem, but with Mr. Weinstein you never avoid this kind of problem, of course [Laughs]."
"You know, we had exactly the same story with ‘Delicatessen,’ a long time a go," he continued. "With ‘Amelie‘ he wanted me to reedit it, but because it was a success he decided to release the film in the same version as Europe. He wanted Caro and me to reedit ‘Delicatessen’ but we said, ‘OK. We have another idea for a modification, you cut our names out of the credits,’ so they never cut ‘Delicatessen’ either. However, ‘Delicatessen’ only became a success on video because it had a very bad theatrical release. But this release of ‘T.S. Spivet’ is just a caricature. [Laughs]."
However, the crazier detail in all this is that Jeunet has no idea what Harvey actually wanted to change. "We don’t know! It’s a question of principle. He doesn’t even know it himself probably. He needs to give the film to an American editor and say, ‘Do something!’ There is not a specific problem, he just needs to reedit the film," the director said. "He does that with every movie except ‘The Artist.’ You know why? Michel Hazanavicius told me it was because the score was part of the entire film and matched the entire film. If Harvey Weinstein had reedited the film he would have had to rerecord the whole score one more time and it would have been very expensive. So he didn’t reedit the film [Laughs]. It was very clever of Hazanavicius in fact."
And while you might think all of this makes Jeunet angry, he ultimately feels "very sad" about the whole situation. And indeed, it can be disheartening to spend years making a movie only to have its entire release left at the whims of a distributor who buys your picture, seeming to want to support it, only to turn around and demand changes.
Thoughts? Let us know what you think below and perhaps keep an eye for ‘T.S. Spivet’ on Netflix at some point in the future.
You can actually take Mr. Portelli up on his Blu-ray offer by viewing it in 3D from France if you have a regiion-free Blu-ray player where it is currently available. Yes, the 3D is exquisite!
I saw Spivet in Belgium over a year ago and thought it had a unique voice, but was overly focused on the American-west. There was a lot of people in the 3D theatre, but there was little to no advertising for the film.
Why does anyone even work with Wankstain?
Talk to James Gray.
Just heartbreaking…. Looking forward to some sort of Blu-ray purchase than a theater ticket at this point here in the U.S. Jeunet’s films are so important to me. Thank you Demetri for your comments!
hello, Mr Portelli. can’t wait to view it on 3D b lue ray when it comes out in that format. i also agree that Mr. Jeunet’s work is visually marvelous and hope to continue enjoying his work in the future.
The very sad part about this is that we made T.S.Spivet in 3D for the cinemas and it is the highest quality 3D available in the industry to date. The equipment of James Cameron (Avatar) was used by myself (3D Stereographer) to help Jeunet deliver these stereo visuals… mr. Jeunet has always been a beautiful artist who frames the world in depth and colour so magically, it also makes me sad that Weinstein did not let the U.S. Audiences see the film the way we made it …. May I suggest a 3D Blue Ray viewing if you will give it a chance.
This constitutes no surprise. Allowing that distribution company to buy films is walking into a bad situation, no matter what. They have a reputation for destroying endless films.
how did this film do in europe, france in particular? i mean, a little research may have helped to contextualized this article.