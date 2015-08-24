NE Heartbreak The Movement Director Releases Statement on Progress + BET’s New Edition Project Announcement

Earlier this year, in February, we alerted you to "NE Heartbreak The Movement" – a creative team that comprises of New Edition fans, who hoped to eventually produce a feature film that tells the group’s story. To help raise awareness for the project, The Movement put together what they called a "sneak peek" trailer (which you can watch above), asking for your help in spreading the word about the collective’s efforts to bring the R&B group’s story to the big screen. And, as I recall, your reactions to the "sneak peek" were mostly very positive and encouraging for the team.
The film was to be directed by Bobby Huntley, an independent filmmaker from Atlanta, and produced by Nikki Wade. The rest of the production team was to include cinematographer Calisha Prince; lighting designer Mark Alston; post-production designer and sound editor, Brandon Cordy & hair professional Jameelah Crump. All of them are part of a team of New Edition fans who spent 6 weeks auditioning for the cast, and another 6-week period of rehearsals, to shoot the fan-made trailer embedded below, which they said was created with no budget.
Six months after their above campaign, just a couple of weeks ago, BET announced its plans for a miniseries on New Edition, in collaboration with producer Jesse Collins and his production company (recall Collins signed a first-look deal with BET earlier this year).
The currently-untitled miniseries, which will air over 3 nights, will see New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant serve as consultants and executive producers. Bobby Brown was not mentioned in the press release announcing the project.
Jesse Collins said at the time: “New Edition’s music is woven into the fabric of our culture. When I brought the idea to BET years ago, I wanted to create a film that would tell the story of how New Edition emerged into one of the most important groups of its generation. I am so grateful that Stephen Hill and his team are giving Jesse Collins Entertainment the opportunity to chronicle the lives of these music icons."
New Edition’s longtime manager Brooke Payne will also serve as a co-producer. With a script by Abdul Williams ("Lottery Ticket"), the untitled film is slated to begin shooting in early 2016. A director has not yet been selected. This will be the first scripted music-focused television movie to air on BET.
The "NE Heartbreak The Movement" are not affiliated with this BET miniseries in any way, and, after the BET announcement of its own New Edition project, director Bobby Huntley released a video message providing an update on what’s been happening with his project since the movement’s February campaign announcement – fan reactions to their "sneak peek," the many industry folks who reached out to him in encouragement, the lessons he’s learned, and more. It’s all done very humbly. He also speaks briefly about the BET miniseries, wishing that project well, but still hopeful that he’s able to eventually get his feature film on the group made.
I’m so grateful to God for all the wonderful comments about my talented and gifted son, Bobby Raye Hollywood HuntleyII . Every post has been correct and honest and I appreciate that. I can say personally that Bobby will do an excellent job in directing said project. You can tell by his birth name that he was born to do movies. Bobby has been working his craft since the age of ten when I bought him his first video camera. Needless to say that the camera was huge and he carried it around everywhere he went. Bobby recorded projects in elementary, middle and high school and went on to pursue his degree in college in Atlanta studying film making. I shared with my son that what God has for him is for him and he definitely understands that. The Favor of God is on his life! To God be the Glory!
Ooh, Btw I’m a little biased towards this project because I know their sacrifice and disappointment. I wholeheartedly believe that Bobby’s road will not end with the New Edition project as many good movies will come his way to direct soon because of this and believe me, Bobby will be a huge director in Hollywood soon. Peace!!!
CC.. You are entitled to your opinion and that’s what makes America great, but I know the Bobby Huntley team and they are dedicated, very professional and they would not take on an undertaking of this kind if they could not do the job superbly, especially when his career is on the line. Even Stephen Spielberg had to start in television before he made it big in the movies. Ok, Bobby is no Stephen Spielberg yet, but you have to start in the mail room first before you can climb the latter to the executive washroom and I believe Bobby deserves a chance, given his NE movement is pushing this project forward. Lastly, Bobby’s been a fan for decades and knows the subject matter, so who best to tell their story then him….
Not so fast KDS. One thing for sure and two for certain, you don’t roll the dice with millions on the line. And, how do you know they didn’t have a meeting with Mr. Huntley, including going over his script and reviewing his limited resume? Now, speaking of said resume, I’d suggest Bobby could reap rewards by signing on as the director’s assistant. Then he’s sure to be in the inside, rubbing shoulders with and learning from the shot callers. Crying and pointing fingers reaps no rewards.
Interesting statement CC… they went with WHO they knew???? How do you not get a chance to KNOW a person if NOT ever given the chance???? WOW!
Not so fast J.A. Brown. Shooting a trailer is one thing, but writing a screenplay and directing an entire feature film is something quite different. No one "turned their backs" on Bobby, BET simply went with someone they were familiar with. You do know this business is more about who you know than what you know, don’t you? Btw, for the record, I thought Mr. Huntley "trailer" was impressive.
It’s kills me how Hollywood turns their backs on young filmmakers. Bobby Huntley, who is an experienced filmmaker has proven his loyalty to this project by giving the best short trailer ever for a biopic and is left shattered watching another company snatch his dreams of directing away due to Hollywood politics. Bobby, nothing is stopping you in pursuing your dream. Make your own unauthorized film and tell the story as you need it to be told. You have a movement behind you, so use it to your advantage and everything will work out fine. Good luck in achieving your goal.
Sounds like a great project, however how can there be a film about New Edition without Bobby Brown?
I would rather see New Edition movie in theaters. I am hopeful that the movie can get off the ground. Good luck Bobby Huntley.
