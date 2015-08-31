Review: Chris Evans’ ‘Before We Go’ Starring Alice Eve Is Like Dating Someone Who Only Talks About Their Ex

"I’ve got an idea," Nick says a handful of times in the film. Eager to avoid a wedding reception where he’ll face an ex-girlfriend that’s still the love of his life, and with Brooke on a ticking clock to get back to Boston by 7 AM before her husband returns from a business trip at 8 AM (for reasons revealed later), Nick openly says he wants to be a hero and does everything he can, within his meagre means, to make that happen. But it really leads to a series of not very amusing or appealing misadventures, designed to force Nick and Brooke to face the problems they are trying to put behind them or ignore, while also realizing the future may lie with each other.
"Before Sunrise" is an obvious touchstone and influence on "Before We Go," right down to a running device involving pretend phone calls (except Nick and Brooke call their past selves), but it severely lacks that film’s heart and soul. What made Linklater’s film(s) work so well, and the characters feel so real, was that we learned everything about them. Celine and Jesse’s journey through Vienna was partially about escaping their respective breakups, but their discussions centered on all the things people connect over—love, life, religion, philosophy—and made them complex, compelling people you wanted to spend time with and know more about. By contrast, Brooke and Nick are not even half as interesting. "Before We Go" is like going on a date with someone who only talks about their ex; indeed, much of Brooke and Nick’s time together is spent focused on people who have hurt them, so when we’re supposed to believe during the third act that they are being drawn to each other, it’s a bit mysterious why they find each other interesting, beyond having a mutual shoulder to cry on. Their passions, motivations, dreams and thoughts never surface to help suggest why there is something more to their brief nighttime odyssey.
Meanwhile, when the script isn’t working, Evans turns towards the soundtrack and leans on indie rock when he can (and when the low-budget picture can afford it) to attempt to do some of the emotional lifting. But when those cuts includes overused or outdated choices like "Song For Zula" by Phosphorescent (see also "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and "The Spectacular Now") and Bloc Party‘s "So Here We Are" (used on "One Tree Hill" twice, Katherine Heigl‘s "27 Dresses"), not to mention a closing credit song by omnipresent soundtrack emotional shorthand Bon Iver. And it’s even more frustrating because the snatches of score by Chris Westlake, when used, are actually quite good and more effective than the safe indie rock selections.
If there is anything Chris Evans can take away from "Before We Go," it would be to treat the film as a tremendous learning experience. Making a good film requires more than simply aping the structure and superficial qualities of better movies, and that there is much to be learned by digging deeper into the technical and emotional mechanics of what makes them work. Otherwise, you end up with an effort like this: a movie so firmly convinced it has all the moving parts, it never investigates whether they work well together. While Nick and Brooke might walk away from the evening wondering if those few hours together stoked something that’s real, for the audience, those 89 minutes will feel like an eternity that they’ll be ready to be divorced from. [D]
This is a reprint of our review from the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
Comments
OK it’s not Before Sunrise, but it was a pretty good movie in it’s own right, especially as a directorial debut for Chris Evans. In fact, if Before Sunrise and its sequels hadn’t been made (or if I hadn’t seen them first) I would’ve been pretty blown away by this movie. There was a lot of great dialogue, and they did a great job of not over-acting, which would be easy to try in a movie with this type of pacing.
Also two thumbs up for using "I Don’t" by Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s during the scene in the dinner where Nick and Brooke talk about her husband…I love that song and it made a nice, soft backdrop to that conversation.
It wasn’t. While I love The Playlist, I think they are excessively and needlessly hard on films when it comes to reviews – just for the sake of it. It’s like some critics will give 4 out of 5 or 5 out of 5 to almost everything – The Playlist goes the opposite route, in that most movies are shit and the only films that are deserving of A’s and B’s – are movies that are the best thing since sliced bread.
I would watch Chris Evans read the phone book, so I guess I’m biased, but I also thought it wasn’t that bad.
It’s certainly no "D", which conveys awful.
I don’t think it was a harsh review. Yeah, sure, he’s likeable but that’s not some redeeming quality, especially not in film. The movie wasn’t great, not saying it was awful, but it’s a good learning experience.
It is a way too harsh review. The movie is actually pretty charming and Chris Evans is incredibly likeable here. It is his first directorial effort and on that level, it completely delivers. I am sure you wish you could have made this movie. A B- at best and a C at worst.
This is way too harsh a review. A great first shot at directing. Maybe there have been some changes since you saw it last year. Comments about the barely audible "indie" soundtrack and overly shaky shots sounds like those of a frustrated x-film student.
chris evans is a hack
I enjoyed this movie and though the ending wasn’t wrapped in a pretty bow that is life. As far as the ending I interpreted it that the field on the hotel card that he did not check off said”would you return” or “do you plan to return” then when she flipped it over it probably said something like a year from now or we will see and his number or something. I think the hotel art they did as well can be used if one or both go back there and flip it…intention being for a sequel? I thought Chris Evans was endearing and charming and their was chemistry so it was believable. The movie was entertaining and made you actually feel something. Just my thoughts…
My wife and I just finished viewing on Netflix. We loved it. I remarked to her that whomever wrote the script must be a genius. This work needs viewers with considerable life experience to appreciate it’s presentation of a very difficult – and delicate – relationship. Thanks to all of you who had the guts to make this movie possible for us to see.
I spent a ngiht with this movie when I needed to remember that taking that leap for love and seeing where you land can take you in so many different directions, some that are so very unexpected and vital to a worthwhile life. The film achieved that with ease and it was a lovely time spent watching this chance meeting become something soft and lovely. With a limited budget and probably a short production time, Evans did a great job with a small cast in the everyday streets of NY. I loved both lead characters and felt for both of them. I hope that the future holds an amazing relationship for Nick and Broooke.