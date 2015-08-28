Review: ‘Narcos’ Season 1 Had Promise, But Netflix Could Have Learned From ‘Entourage’

The new series "Narcos," created by Chris Brancato, Eric Newman and Carlo Bernard, represents a pretty ambitious step for Netflix. Set over several years in the 1970s and ’80s, the crime drama pairs the story of Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook), a tough and obsessive DEA agent, with that of notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), who played Robin Hood to the poor folk of Colombia while racking up billions of dollars in the cocaine business.
READ MORE: 7 New Netflix Shows to Binge Watch in August 2015 (And the Best Episodes of Each)
It’s a pretty classic story of sex, drugs and violence, and one that’s been popularized a hundred times over. In fact, in advertising copy, Netflix has been using the tagline "First they got the coke. Then they got the money. Now the Colombian cartels want the power" — a clear reference to one of the most classic gangster film lines ever uttered, from "Scarface."
Ergo, "Narcos" knows the audience it’s targeting, and the series shows real ambition in that quest: Director José Padilha brings a verite style to the directing that plays well against the unshowy acting of its performers, and the series is to be commended by how firmly it commits to basically being a bilingual series. If I were to guess, about 50 percent of the entire first season features dialogue spoken in Spanish, as diegetically appropriate. It’s a choice that represents a commitment to authenticity, and one I genuinely respect.
That said, I’m pretty confused about why there’s a need for "Narcos" because our generation already has seen the Pablo Escobar story it needs. We have Billy Walsh’s "Medellin." And who needs anything more?
For those who forget, "Medellin" was Walsh’s second major collaboration with "Aquaman" star Vincent Chase, following the indie darling "Queens Boulevard." [Editor’s Note: Billy Walsh and Vincent Chase are fictional characters from the HBO series "Entourage," and we’re not sure why this writer doesn’t realize that.]
"Medellin" was certainly a troubled production. As documented by behind-the-scenes footage, Walsh failed to get the poontang he craved during production, and the arduous shoot compromised the long-term relationship of one of Chase’s best bros. And the fact that the film was then released straight to DVD by the Weinstein Company after a disasterous Cannes premiere was a harsh blow. But there’s still a part of me that was wishing, while I watched "Narcos," that it was "Medellin" on my screen.
[Editor’s Note: Ignore the trailer above. As mentioned before, the feature film "Medellin" does not actually exist.]
Because here’s what’s fascinating about comparing "Narcos" to "Medellin": The problem with any narrative focusing on Pablo Escobar comes down to the basic fact of rooting for a fundamentally terrible human being. (I mean, you can build a hundred soccer fields, but that doesn’t excuse the hundred men who died along the way.) It’s a storytelling problem that "Narcos" seeks to avert by making the show about more than Escobar, almost overcorrecting on that score.
I mean, the protagonist of this gritty crime drama that’s largely en espanol is a blonde white man. At the very least, "Medellin" had the balls to focus entirely on its true subject mattter. Unflinching. Uncompromising. No blemishes were airbrushed away. Instead Vinny Chase put on that fat suit and prosthetic makeup every day, determined to honor the role as best he could.
(Not that Vincent Chase’s acting talents were particularly up to the challenge. But bless him, he tried.)
[Editor’s Note: At this point in the editing process, we reached out to our writer to see what kind of head trauma she might have sustained. Her response: "AQUAMAN SWIMS!"]
And say this about Billy Walsh: He might be a [Editor’s Note: FICTIONAL] lunatic who enjoys doling out drugs and making porn, but he would never agree to the level of voice-over that permeates every scene of "Narcos" that’s not in Spanish. At least one critic has compared the series to listening to someone "read out loud a Wikipedia entry," and while the voice-over adds wry wisdom to certain scenes, at a certain point you start craving the Spanish-language scenes because those are the scenes that Holbrook doesn’t talk over entirely.
Digging into Pablo Escobar as a fictional character at times feels like a fever dream, like I’ve somehow come to believe that a fake movie created within the world of a TV show about a fake actor was actually real. But here’s what’s real about both "Medellin" and "Narcos": Both are projects that cost some significant cash and are predicated on the notion that audiences, on some instinctual level, don’t hate a man who fostered corruption and ruined untold numbers of lives.
[Editor’s Note: Technically, this comparison also works with "Entourage," so we’re going to let it slide.]
And it’s honestly an attitude that leads to creating an entry into one of the least-exciting genres of media available to producers at this point: a celebration of masculinity defying the law. It’s not that you can’t find nuance and enjoyment in that approach, but it’s such well-plowed material that it becomes dull at times.
Though here’s the sad truth: As inferior as "Narcos" is to "Medellin" when it comes to execution {Editor’s Note: Again, "Medellin" is not a real film], Vinny Chase might not be as great a Pablo Escobar as Moura. Quite frankly, Moura is second only to the charming Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones"), when it comes to crafting a character you’d actually want to spend time with.
And there lies the challenge for any series, especially one launching under the Netflix model, where the premiere of Season 1 immediately leads to questions about when might expect Season 2 and what we might expect from it. What Vinny Chase made us realize, as the central figure of "Medellin," is that an antihero narrative that commits to its antihero is more compelling than something that tries to split the difference; which is unfortunately where "Narcos" ends up aiming.
Here’s the unavoidable truth: An unlikeable character, no matter the circumstances, remains unlikeable, but an unlikeable character trumps a bland blonde man whose position of authority appears to be his only really interesting character trait, no matter how much voice-over he utters.
In a perfect world, Vinny Chase would be filling the gaps here. But no world truly knows perfection.
Grade: C+
"Narcos" is streaming now on Netflix. "Medellin" does not actually exist.
Comments
I disagree. I think Narcos is a lot better than Billy Walsh’s "Medellin".
VERY TERRIBLE REVIEW… SHAME ON YOU INDIEWIRE
This…this was actually hilarious. I was legitimately dumbfounded then even when reading the first Editors note, was still pretty convinced that the author was being honest. Even now I’m still not sure what to make of this. Pretty unique article!
The narrator may talk over some scenes but certainly not as many as you make it seem like. And it’s not pointless it’s telling the story. narcos is a great show, way better than Medellin. The only gripe I had is there’s not much more to go in season 2. Season 1 ended basically at the end of Pablo’s life.
I am sorry, but this review is extremely biased. Narcos first season was straight up great, the characters were perfect, and even Steve Murphys’ acting was good. His character is essential to the plot in the series and the actor plays it great. The narrating was great because it gave you another point of view.
I don’t know what planet you are on, but Narcos is incredible and the guy that plays Escobar deserves an Emmy. Terrible review.
Worst review EVER
I cannot believe this review?!? This was/is one of the best performances ever, and man, he nails it. I also work in the biz. Cheers, Touch e
Yawn…….
*its
I didn’t read your review in it’s entirety because after the first paragraph I was done. I like Narcos
I thought this was hilarious; nice job.
this is so awesome…
Hey, we live in Miami. I was a Detective during those years. The show of course is not a true documentary, but it recreates the era and portrays the violence that really occurred. I don’t see why a comparison to a loser movie should be nvolved here. The action is good. So sit back and read the lines. By the way, that’s how these creeps actually communicated.
Addicting show! Can’t say the same about Entourage though.
Absolutely wrong review! Narcos season one is an exceptional series.
Wth did I just read?
This review sucked so badly. Did u watch the entourage movie? Cause Vinnie can’t even trust someone that said they liked medellin. U suck dude.
Boy! This critic just doesn’t get it! What a horrible review to a very good series.
I wish i understood this review.
This review is a joke!
Could not disagree more. Watched the whole series and it is A in my book. And who is your generation really? There are multiple generations in this country and this would appeal to most into this type of movie.
ur retarded
Reviews like this should be deleted. its incorrect on many levels. and it has too much opinion for a review.
All 10 episodes of Narcos are compact works of cinematic genius; it’s completely baffling how dismissive, ill-informed and self-referential this review is.
That was a good read. This is the only article on the web that i have found that compares the two (narco and medillen), its all i can think about when watching Narcos. Especially Vinnie chase and the fat suit looking like the Narcos version of Pablo
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Battlefield Earth of TV Reviews. I don’t usually comment on other people’s opinion but this one I couldn’t just ignore. What a terribly reviewed piece, incoherent thoughts and ridiculous comparisons. The fact that this review is universally bashed by the audience is telling.
Who wrote this article?? how can you relate Narcos to a fictional movie based in the show Entourage. It doesnt work!
This review is pure trash, you should probably take it down.
I wish your idiotic review didn’t exist —
worst review ever,,,please dont ever write another u suck!!!!go work at starbucks u wannabe critic
Moura yes, great actor. BUT… his Spanish is almost TERRIBLE!!! He is Brazilian and his accent is there, in every single line. He doesn’t put together more than 3 or 4 sentences as a lousy way to mask the problem, but to us, native Spanish speakers, it sounds brutal. I wonder if this casting decision had to do with some sort of general ignorance about the linguistic and cultural differences among Latin American countries, from the perspective of -once again- a North American production.
Basic common sense: the main character will speak Spanish? Well, guys, you need a Spanish speaking actor. Preferably Colombian. There are LOTS !!!
Grade for this Review: F
Review written by somebody seeking entertainment not information. The series conveys so many facts of the drug war that I doubt you’d be satisfied with "Medellin" if you’re really interested.
Wow, this might be the worst article on the entire internet. O_O
Well I got the satirical meaning of this review. I thought it was pretty funny. If you’re not a entourage fan or at least watched the show. I watched it because it intrigued me, not because I liked it. But I lol’d during this piece so it served its purpose.
Editor’s note: Technically, this comparison falls short in sense and reality.
Time to find a new career sweetie.
Seriously why compare just for the sake of comparing? This series is great. I’m enjoying thus much almost as much, maybe even more than breaking bad. The only thing that save bb was it’s originality. This show is great I have enjoyed it immensely and I am hoping for a season 2. Just because you have to be edgy and different doesebt mean you have to hate a really great show.
This article filled my quota of WTF?!?! Journalism for the year.
Yeah, sorry… You lost me
Are we watching the same show? Having a Colombian dad and growing up in Miami from age 2-14 I have to say this show is brilliant. I guess not everything can be Michael Bay which would seem to be more your taste).
This review is a joke. The problems could be pointed out, and broken down, but I don’t think that would be worth the time. To all looking for honest reviews, though, don’t base your decision to watch, or not watch, based on this review.
uhm i think my comment has been deleted … sorry this review is biased! it isnt a review at all…
This review is a pathetic and quite frankly embarrassing. It taints what I considered to be a brilliant production. Narcos really worked for me. A brilliant script, fast paced narrative and beautiful location shoots it really drew me in from start to end. As an editor to allow this to remain on display really puts your credibility into question. Hack!
Absolutely awful review of a series that definitely deserves a better criticism. Maybe the writer and editor can hone their writing skills during the interim between the release of the second season.
terrible review this woman clearly hasnt a clue this is a great show and everyone i know who has seen it agrees so this woman needs a new job maybe reviewing shoes or sandwiches great show dont believe none of this bs
Sorry, I enjoyed bingeing on this compelling dramatic well directed series. The review, by comparison, is dung.
This review is poor I think ,I think it grabs the imagination of the viewer well and even though the majority is in Spanish, I think that makes it more intriguing for an English speaking viewer like myself as you don’t only have to listen but read and watch which brings you into and makes you feel involved and gripped .I think the the acting was good and although based on true events etc, as in any documentary/series it is always dramatised at some points to keep you gripped to the story, there not going to show you parts where he has a nice calm trip to the supermarket !I thoughthink overall it was good and gripping and I’m most certainly looking forward to season 2
AMAZING! Had me laughing throughout, i really hope it was intentional though.
Here we go again – a review from a white woman who has no clue or does not care to know about Latino Culture. Ask the Latino people who watched and enjoyed it and it felt like a series finally that respected another culture – As Black Man I loved every second of it! Horrible review !!!
Excellent review. Narcos is a pretentious show and its voice over narrative seems very much like a Wikipedia entry. Besides, if you speak at least a little bit of spanish, you can tell that Moura’s spanish is very poor and not convincing at all … Could you imagine watching a series about Al Capone if the guy playing Capone had an indian, or spanish accent? Same goes for Mr Moura, which is a superb actor, but in his native language. The production is fantastic and well put together, I guess my expectations were too high. Anyway, nice review. Cheers.
….liquid shit teeming with the Ebola virus.
This journalism resembles the kind of liquid shit that only comes with a bout of dysentery .
I rarely EVER comment on the world wide web but I just couldn’t help myself after reading this horrifically biased review. This review in hopes of getting a cheap, desperate over reach for an original laugh was written at the expense of a pretty damn good show. How this sad, sad piece of a very insecure "reviewer" got past all the gates to print is astonishing. It’s one thing to be ironic and genuinely clever without such over kill on a joke that wasn’t that great yo begin with, but this is just RIDICULOUS and AMATEUR and almost offensive to a reader.
What the f#ck? Is this serious?
I’ve read more coherent articles written in faeces on asylum walls.
This might be the single stupidest review I have ever read…. Spend the whole time comparing a 10 hour production to a 3.5 hour movie that does not exist and you can know nothing about
I get what you were trying to do, but your execution is atrocious in both planning and execution.
The few excerpts of vc playing pablo would show that his portrayal is child’s play to to wm’s.
You swung for the fences and took a bat to the groin…in every single way imaginable. Even buzzfeed would be ashamed of this attempt.
This review is really awful. Comparing a real TV show to a fake made up movie within a movie that would have been played by a mediocre actor playing an awful actor, is absolutely absurd. Next time you write a review, make it count. But take some writing classes first.
I give this review an F-. Give me my five minutes of my life back.
Narcos rocked. I wanted to see Pablo die by the end of the season
This is my first time on this site and definitely my last. Absolute garbage. This gets published? This belongs in the trash.
Ridiculous review. Find yourself another job, Liz Shannon Miller.
I loved this hope there Is season 2
Oh, I’m sorry, it the writer is a "she". Explains a lot of the stupid point of view (not meant to be sexist, I know there are a lot of women who would appreciate Narcos, I only meant this writers point of view specifically).
The author should have learned from Entourage that he can’t write and is not at all creative. This is the worst review ever. Get a job in janitorial services ans stop wasting peoples precious time. They would be better off watching a very entertaining show like Narcos.
If this write-up is the best Liz Shannon Miller has to offer, indiewire seriously needs to rethink its hiring practices.
HAHAHA is this a joke?
april 1 was a long ways ago. what a horrible review. im actually appalled
.
This is the most ridiculous piece of writing ever. The only direct point it made about Narcos was absolutely wrong. Holbrook’s "blande blonde white guy" was absolutely nuanced with depth and some real intensity and he wasn’t even the bedt thing. I can’t tell if the writer was trying to be funny or make some serious comparative point. If you paid this person get your money back this writer sucks.
Thoroughly enjoying this series; Escobar is easy to hate, baby-faced actor Moura not withstanding; presentation a bit reminiscent of Breaking Bad.
Liz Shannon Miller’s article about "Narcos" was unbearable, and seemed to desperately attempt to draw comparisons with a movie that, apparently, doesn’t even exist. Everytime she brought up "Medellin" (which was way too often,) I got the impression that she and "Medellin" had dated for a few months, and while she fell in love, "Medellin" found her excruciatingly repetitive and ignorant; he decided to end the relationship and block her number.
Liz, my advice to you; move on!
I think "Narcos" accomplished what it set out to do, while your reviewer has only embarrassed herself. I’ll be sure to avoid her articles and reviews in the future.
Huh? Who is this Vinny you speak of?? Bizarre… I was hoping to read something about the fantastic show Narcos on Netflix… you should check it out!
Horrible review. You’re a joke of a writer. Great show. Critics are the biggest self indulgent d bags in the business.
This is the most stupid review I have ever read. Mentioning the "need" of a tv show or not… How many times have we seen movies about the Vietnam war or the war against terror that the US have filmed? get a grip!
Are you crazy? This is one of the best Netflix shows made yet. Poor review, learn what you’re talking about!! This is a completely different show to Entourage fool!
Seriously though, did you just Google "shows/movies about Pablo Escobar" and stumble upon the fictional movie "Medellin" from a fictional TV show?! If there was anyone reading this review who had never watched "Entourage", they’re now convinced "Medellin" is a real movie. Congrats Liz. You’re the only person in history to see "Medellin" from what I’ve read. If anything, you can walk away from this article with that. Hell, put that on your next resume. Also, is the editor a banana?? Laziness on top of laziness. Perhaps neither of you have heard of the show "Entourage". I’d love to read your review on that. Maybe you compare it to (Enter fictional comedy within fictional comedy). Absolutely absurd writing. I’ve wasted five minutes reading the article, and another couple minutes writing how incompetent the writer and editor are. "Editor’s Note: Technically, this comparison also works with "Entourage," so we’re going to let it slide." "Editor’s Note: At this point in the editing process, we reached out to our writer to see what kind of head trauma she might have sustained. Her response: "AQUAMAN SWIMS!". Why didn’t you reach out to the writer and let her know she was making a fool of herself and do a re=write? Here’s a good note for you: take this article down.
Did you even watch my show?
I’m guessing the writer tried some of Pablo’s dust before writing..
This is legitimately one of the worst reviews I’ve read for anything, ever, anywhere.
What the **** did I just waste my time reading. Give me back my 3 minutes I just wasted reading this garbage "review"
Absolutely terrible review, did you actually watch the show?
This review is bullshit. It belongs on the "onion". Liz Shannon Miller should choke on a dick before she’s allowed to speak again!
That was the worst review, why talking about a fictionnal stuff over that marvelous tv series. I’m enjoying Narcos, it relate and explain pretty much the story and keep you entertain. I wiuld be ashamed of such a review…
Ya, don’t give up on your day job. A stupid comparison. Your comment about how bad Escobar was and soccer fields is just absurd. The point of the show, and the actual historical events, is that people viewed him differently than they do now. People did not have access to everything Escobar did (good or terrible), so many in Colombia viewed him as a hero. I am assuming much of your review is filled with sarcasim, at least I hope it is because if it isn’t then you are not nearly as clever as you thin you are, but even then it just seems like a pointless article to write. Sounds like you thought it was a clever idea, but in retrospect don’t you think it was just wasting the readers time with idiotic boringnes?
Have to wonder why this was even published, but I wish other editors had the integrity to douse patholofically bad journalism (esp. in sports sections).
Wow. First time ever following clickbait to IIndiewire. Don’t hunk I’ll make that mistake again — and this is coming from an Entourage fan who would love to see "Medellin" … if it existed.
Liz Shannon, your review is garbage ERGO it sucks. With all due respect, i hope there are more qualified people to take your job.I don’t know in what state you were in while watching Narcos, or if you payed attention. And don’t talk in our name "we have Medellin", nobody gives a damn or few people saw that. Pedro Pascal and Wagner Moura were awesome, hell even Luiz Guzman.Overall if i exclude acting, this is a 8.5 ish show on a 1 to 10 scale. I suggest to watch it again, but before that, reset your brain, delete "Medellin". And do take my VERITE review of your review to the bank.
WOW, extended Internet trolling— just got taken to a new level. (BTW: "Narcos"— is actually pretty damn good.)
This was such a horrible review and piece of "writing", I wish I’d never made Medellin.
Okay, now to actually read reviews of Narcos… And then to consider watching. Alright, decided to have mind/voice of own and disregard business agendas…
yes, really the worst – i’m sorry to tell that. i usually never comment on random google stuff google spits out – but this really sucks :D
Maybe I’m lame and not with the times, but I’d rather read a simple, honest review instead of some sort of ‘hip’ running joke about a stupid HBO comedy.
The fact that this "author" is a fan of a purposefully bad movie that doesn’t exist… from an an unintentionally bad show that should not exist… over a very well done drama… speaks volumes about her taste and how she has absolutely no business reviewing anything of substance.
your an idiot, narcos is good and for you just to get some importance slandering a good show ,shows your inability to do review…so just make the coffee in the office and stick to your kardashians and whatever you cry yourself to sleep to.
What did I just read?
It should be a B+, I feel it was much better than Breaking Bad. Fantastic series, can’t wait for more.
I’m guessing this writer got fired or suspended after writing this idiotic review – mostly about a fictional film. That or she is the daughter, neice or nephew of someone on indiewire. Either way, wtf was that??
How can you provide this review when you have not yet watched all 10 episodes? I just finished all 10 Saturday morning. You are full of $h!T.
Like they would say in Colombia, "que bodrio!," what a waste of resources!!! If NF is thinking they would break the soap monopoly in LAtin America they are aiming with the wrong arrow. Acting is so bad that you may blame it on casting. If Pablo Escobar have realized he had such an accent, he would had shot himself before committing any crime. Not to say the same about Rodriguez-Gacha, El Mexicano. An Andean Colombian speaking like a Puerto Rican? give viewers some respect! Not even Argentinians, who love Escobar stories, would like this very poor show. Couldn’t the producer/director hire Andrés Parra, who did Escobar, El Patrón del Mal? Instead of hiring their Escobar actor, could’nt they pay less in stupid car chases and hire Edgar Ramirez, the Venezuelan who played Carlos, The Jackal? So bad I couldn’t surpass episode 1. As soon as Escobar speaks, the whole series goes in the toilette.
This review makes no sense, they are not asking us to root for Escobar, they are making it very clear that he’s a monster. The view on Escobar is very similar to Marquez’s in ‘News of a Kidnapping,’ that Pablo Escobar was a charismatic and dynamic leader but utterly despicable. I think the show was great at telling a MASSIVE story with a million moving parts and still making it coherent and exciting. It wasn’t perfect, and I would have liked more character development for the DEA Agents, but otherwise this is the best drug lord movie I’ve seen since, well, ‘Scarface,’ and 10 hours is the perfect length.
I wish I knew Spanish. I don’t understand a word. Stopped watching…
Corny and dumb dont make it look bad casue you want a fictional spinoff
Worst review ever, what a load of hispter garbage.
Fantastic review! Vincent Chase is the true Pablo Escobar and Aquaman!
Liz Shannon Miller no offence but you really should re-write this review or at least pass the job onto someone else. Your opinions in this review make no sense at all. Poor form. Literally.
Should be in English, but I guess the producers are trying to be auteurs with all of the Spanish. Can you imagine if this series was even more international?
Terrible review…. If you scroll down to the coments before reading it, dont lose your time like i did, its just some one who probably has a problem to read subtitles, criticizing a great drama serie by comparing to a fictional show by a not so great macho serie. So please do not waste your time whit this
Uhmmm… why add a comparison of a movie that doesn’t actually exists? I really didn’t get this review.
This woman is the worst critic i have ever seen. Fire her plz
Acting was pretty solid, action scenes were awesome.. Storyline was sweet and had me interested.. In fact I watched the whole Series in one day start to finish.. This critics a dipshit and is totally overthinking.. It’s an entertaining Pablo Escobar series which throws some Hollywood and actual events into the series while keeping you interested and wanting to watch more.. Who gives a shit that the story of Pablo has been told before.. How many other drug/gangster movies were redone over the years.. These creators did a pretty Goodjob . Ina nutshell it was an awesome series and why hell wouldn’t you finish what you started.. To the dipshit that wrote this review, find another career because you completely lost sight of why show’s are made? To keep the audience entertained and wanting to watch more, which I definitely want to see another season..
That is absolutely the worst review I have ever read. Why you tried to compare a seriously good take on a true story to a subplot of a season in a fictional show is incomprehensible. Please don’t try again. Choose another line of work.
Perfect review. Quit being idiots and just get it, other stupid commenters. Our stupid narrative cravings have consequences.
I can’t tell if this is an onion article or a review….I’m gonna go with the former, and congratulate you on a great satire…but if it’s the later, then please, learn how to write a review and don’t refer to a movie within Entourage more than once for gods sake you shill..unless its satire, in that case, bravo….
what is the Medellin bs that she keeps going on about like its a movie
This was the biggest waste of time ever, not funny, just stupid. give up. the editors notes made me cringe and gag at the same time.
Liz, are you an idiot? You think you’re being clever by jumping into a pop reference for a completely fictional production, which was a dumb plot twist on a really lousy show? This whole generation of writers are a bunch of fools…STFU if you can’t write something halfway intelligent.
*in depth character development…"
I just watched the whole first season episode after episode and I feel like not only is this show better than "Medellin" but it is vastly more artistic with beautiful landscape shots as well as very in depth and brutal violence, why compare it to some Scarface-like "violent drug lord" kind of movie, this show is purposely meant to show you that Escobar wasn’t just all bad, if you fall for everything you hear from the government than you are a sheep, something else that is often stated in the movie, don’t be a sheep. 1/10 Review was obviously written by a pendejo – A Better Critic Than U
Come on readers… WHY SO SERIOUS? It’s a funny review. Don’t take it so personal. Just enjoy the ride!! :P (or not, but don’t be ridiculous.)
Why did they even let this "review" be published? After that many editor’s notes? Yikes. Someone should not be writing again.
this review is beyond idiotic….it really made me think that the author’s only knowledge about Pablo Escobar Gaviria is a fictional movie from a tv show!?…no documentaries? no soap operas from telemundo? man! you are ignorant! read more,watch more movies,tv shows…etc…
wow. clickbait garbage.
The dialogue and commentary is in French, Spanish, and German with foreign language sub-titles or text for the hearing impaired. Supposedly, there are some English bits. Not sure I will wait for them. Netflix apparently decided to make Narcos "real" by using foreign
languages just like in real life. Why not real blood and real cocaine, etc.? Dumb idea. I called Netflix HQ, thinking that maybe I had
neglected to select the English option. Pleasant dude assisted me and discovered that the series is supposed to be unintelligible to us morons who do not speak three languages and English. My bad. If I had known this series was coming, I would have taken more languages in H.S.Ten minutes in, I quit. There seemed to be informative detail in the dialogue and in the talk of the narrator. You polyglots can feel superior. Maybe you will record each episode and post it on youtube with you translating (into English, please!).
You write a whole article comparing a real series to a fake movie within Entourage? Entourage is a comedy… The trailer was made poorly on purpose to fit the episode story line and to be funny.. But you’re comparing it to a drama that was ACTUALLY made? You are seriously a fool.
I can’t believe someone who actually calls themselves a TV Editor could write something like this. I literally don’t even know where to begin.. Pathetic
the review and the editors notes were witty as first, but after a couple paragraphs I felt embarrassed for both.
Not sure what the point of this article is…
Grade Review "F" A joking reference about Medellin is one thing, but this is like beating a dead horse. A mature writer lets things go. Less is More?
Worst review I have ever read !!
Strange review… I admire the intent but I don’t think it works.
Never thought I’d read a review of a fictional movie, that was fictionally released i a horrible tv show years ago. On indiewire. Man, i can uderstand clickbait and even poor choice in video essays, but this is something else.
Great Medellin review. I keep waiting for the Narcos one.
I just watched both Season 1 and 2 and this review of NARCOS is so horrendously mistaken, I can’t believe this person still has a job. What a bunch of uninformed drivel. This show is 9/10, a very solid effort and already extended for seasons 3-4. Narcos is a billion times better than Medellin and many Emmy’s are forthcoming…loser review!
Does it feel edgy to be in the vast minority? This show has almost universal acclaim.
Oh the tears of all these butthurt men. “This is review is biased!!!!111!!”, no f*cking shit? Are you people not familiar with the concept of reviewing? You may disagree with the author, and at the same time tell the internet about your abysmal taste in culture, because this series was completely unwatchable, much because of the voice-over bullsh*t treating the audience like children. But then again, if that didn’t bother you and you felt like the voice-over helped you understand all of the complex scenes, kudos to you for being open with your mental retardation.