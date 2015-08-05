Salim and Mara Brock Akil Are Exiting BET and Setting Up Shop at Warner Bros

Wow! This is significant and can’t be good for BET, losing a creative team that has, in essence, helped revitalize the network’s programming offerings ("The Game" and, most recently, "Being Mary Jane"), as well as its overall reputation.
Announced this afternoon, Salim and Mara Brock Akil are effectively saying goodbye to BET, and setting up shop at Warner Bros. Television (WBTV). The husband-wife creative duo have inked a multiple-year overall deal with the WB via their Akil Productions, which will begin in May 2016, which also happens to be when their agreement with with BET ends. You might recall that, last fall (2014) the Akils extended their then 3-year agreement with the network through 2016.
As a result of today’s news, Mara Brock Akil will transition from showrunner of BET’s number one program, “Being Mary Jane,” to become "executive consultant" on the series instead; meaning a new showrunner will be named. Although, quite frankly, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if "Being Mary Jane" is eventually canceled, without Brock Akil’s full involvement; after all, she created it! It’s her baby.
It’s also timely as the other Akil production, "The Game," wraps up its run on BET, with its series finale airing tonight, August 5.
I have to wonder what BET’s plans are to replace the couple. I was under the impression that they would be to BET what Shonda Rhimes has become for ABC; or even what Tyler Perry has become for OWN. I expected a long term relationship, as they work together with BET brass to turn the network around, and build a cable TV powerhouse aimed at black audiences specifically. But I imagine this new deal at Warner Bros will provide them with the flexibility to diversify their efforts, as well as extend their reach. Although exact terms of the agreement aren’t revealed in any report I’ve come across; but as with past similar agreements, it will likely see the pair create TV content that will be produced and distributed via WBTV, which could land on any number of networks. For example, WBTV, itself part of Time Warner, serves as a television production arm of The CW Television Network, but also produces shows for other networks, such as "Shameless" on Showtime and "The Leftovers" on HBO (though Time Warner also owns HBO). An Akil Productions series on HBO certainly would be a good look, as the saying goes.
Keep in mind that BET is owned by Viacom, so this is a significant move – not just away from BET, but from Viacom. The Akils could’ve certainly been retained by the media conglomerate, in a similar kind of deal they just inked with the WB, which would’ve seen them create content for Viacoms various properties, meaning they wouldn’t be relegated to BET alone. I mention that because, Viacom and its key TV properties are in the middle of a "midlife crisis" as a report I read on Bloomberg news a month ago, put it. In short, while the company was busy suing YouTube for copyright infringement, its competitors, like Disney for example, was buying up all the hot properties (Marvel, Pixar, "Star Wars," etc). The so-called MTV generation is older now, and no longer watches, as that network, once a jewel within Viacom’s media empire, is of really little influence now. After I read Bloomberg’s report, my immediate thought was that, BET may inevitably become Viacom’s salvation, since the network, seemingly undergoing a radical makeover, has a lot of potential ahead of it (it’s just getting started in terms of original scripted programming, and there’s a significant black audiences hungry for varied representations of themselves on the small and big screens), compared to Viacom’s other top holdings – MTV and VH1 notably – whose best days may be behind them.
But I’m certainly not sitting in on meetings in the various network executive suites, so there’s probably plenty going on that I’m not aware of. Things aren’t looking particularly great on the surface, however. Check out the Bloomberg report here.
Prior to “Mary Jane” and “The Game,” Brock Akil created “Girlfriends,” which ran on the then-UPN, followed by the CW. Akil directed the Whitney Houston film “Sparkle” and “Jumping the Broom,” both for Sony Pictures.
And so it goes… Congratulations to the Akils on this move.
Troublemaker makes a good point. The quality of writing was not strong. And let’s face it Union is the worst actress on the planet. Mainstream networks gave her a shot and she just doesn’thave the skill level to keep an audience. That’s not racist that’s the truth! So Everyone needs to calm the hell down and stop being so offended because someone has an opposing opinion. Plus BET does not treat there people well at all. I’ve heard horror stories working for BET so this is a good move for them. I just hope the writing gets better.
@YOU’RE SO OFF! Not because Mara’s stories deal with issues in the black community that automatically makes Mara a good writer or her stories great. She may have good intentions but the quality and the execution her intentions are the problems I have with Mara’s writing.
These comments are pure comedy. You can always tell when someone comments from the camp and it’s personal. Their shows are not my cup of tea but I wish them luck wherever they go.
Wow, a lot of racist comments. Mara Brock is great. She continues to write & produce new things and I admire all of her hard work and success. Hate on her work you want to, she’s making a difference and making money. What are you doing? It’s ashamed that racists still exist. One day you’ll have to answer to God. He’ll ask you why you were so hateful to the people he created and you won’t have anything to say. God made the HUMAN RACE, not black & white.
I believe this is an excellent advancement and great opportunity for the Akils. For more than a decade, they have literally written, produced, and directed the essence of black life on screen through “Moesha”, “The Jamie Foxx Show”, “Girlfriends”, “Soul Food: The Series”, “The Game”, and “Being Mary Jane”. As well as the upcoming BET/Diggy Simmons-lead series “The Start-Up”.
Their production company (Akil Productions, formerly Happy Camper Productions) has really been the unsung hero in terms of telling African-American stories on Television on a constant basis since the year 2000.
Warner Bros. Television is one of the largest production companies in the world and their reach is global. Not to mention, the images of cultured, non-monolithic black women like on Mara’s shows “Girlfriends” and “Being Mary Jane” is greatly needed on WB networks such as The CW, TNT, TBS, HBO, or Cinemax.
I know that Salim made a deal with HBO in 2013 about producing a docu-style comedy called “Mr. Director” which is suppose to follow a version of himself as he deals with “the business” and Black Hollywood. I guess with this new deal, that project is all but greenlit. I believe what Akil Productions achieved with BET Networks was great and this move to the WB is a perfect way for various/broad audiences to see their version of black life on an grand scale.
These comments, though? "This dynamic power couple?" "Deep dialogue?" "Disclosed new perspectives within the Black community?" Can someone please direct the Akils’ black azzes away from this article, and back into another pitiful, tired, dry, and one-dimensional experiment with "black stories" before their desperate jump into the magical world of "White Hollywood?" Bye!
Are you kidding me?!?! Being Mary Jane actually provided entertainment and content on a network that obviously didn’t value rhetoric which impacted its primary demographic. EVERY EPISODE focused on a new issue in a nuanced manner with a deep dialogue that disclosed new perspectives within the Black community. The episode on Suicide, the Police Stop, the Black successful single male, the family dependent niece, the homosexual co-worker, the work-life balance and challenge, and so much more was WELL developed given the time AND still remained is entertainment value without force feeding us with information. In my opinion, no one is consistently touching on Black issues with the nuance that Mara does. I hope BET does hire good writers in the future but not because the one, Mara, that’s leaving is bad but because they can’t afford to leave the audience that her programming alone brought back or to the network during her tenure.
Good riddance! Hopefully BET can now hire good writers to create well written shows. Mara Brock Akil’s shows are very poorly written. Some of the worst dialog that I have heard was written by Mara. The characters are so poorly drawn out and predictable! All the female characters act the same way. Since Mara has struck a deal with Warner Bros, she may feel the need to use more white lead actors in order to appeal to a wider audience but the characters and the scripts will be the same recycle garbage from somewhere. Sparkle was so painful to watch. It was just sad to see Whitney go out like that.
This dynamic power couple have the vision to create characters that have a long media life span and live forever in our hearts! This power move gives them a wider playing field and one that invests in advertising!
NOW, with the NEW season, how do you all feel now?