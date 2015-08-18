Toronto Adds 60+ Films Including ‘About Ray’ and Andrew Haigh

Also announced today? Catherine Hardwicke’s female buddy drama "Miss You Already," David Gordon Green’s Sandra Bullock-starrer "Our Brand Is Crisis," Natalie Portman directorial debut "A Tale of Love and Darkness," and Cate Blanchett alongside Robert Redford in "Truth" (though Blanchett’s "Carol" was not part of the announcement).
Check out the latest films added to TIFF below:
Disorder (Maryland) Alice Winocour, France/Belgium
In this masterfully engineered thriller, a young ex-soldier suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder protects a beautiful woman
and her child from a brutal home invasion. Starring Matthias Schoenaerts and Diane Kruger.
Man Down Dito Montiel, USA North American Premiere
In a savage post-apocalyptic America, U.S. Marine Gabriel Drummer searches desperately for the whereabouts of his estranged son
and wife. Accompanied by his best friend, a hard-nosed Marine whose natural instinct is to shoot first and ask questions later, the two
intercept Charles, an apocalyptic survivor carrying vital information about the whereabouts of Gabriel’s family. By revisiting the past,
audiences are guided in unravelling the puzzle of Gabriel’s experience, and what will eventually lead to the origin of this war-torn
America. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Kate Mara, Gary Oldman and Jai Courtney.
Miss You Already Catherine Hardwicke, United Kingdom World Premiere
This honest and powerful story follows two best friends, Milly and Jess, as they navigate life’s highs and lows. Inseparable since they
were young girls, they can’t remember a time they didn’t share everything — secrets, clothes, even boyfriends — but nothing prepares
them for the day Milly is hit with life-altering news. A story for every modern woman, this film celebrates the bond of true friendship
that ultimately can never be broken, even in life’s toughest moments. Starring Toni Collette, Drew Barrymore, Dominic Cooper, Paddy
Considine, Tyson Ritter and Jacqueline Bisset
Mississippi Grind Ryan Fleck, Anna Boden, USA Canadian Premiere
Gerry is a talented, but struggling poker player about to be swallowed up by his unshakeable gambling habit. But his luck begins to
change after he meets the young, charismatic Curtis. Gerry convinces his new lucky charm to hit the road with him, towards a
legendary high stakes poker game in New Orleans. The highs and lows unveil the duo’s true characters and motivations, and an
undeniable bond forms between them. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller, Analeigh Tipton and Alfre Woodard.
Mr. Right Paco Cabezas, USA World Premiere
Martha is unlucky in love, but when she finally meets her Mr. Right it seems like she’s found her match — even if he’s an international
hitman on the run from the crime cartels who employ him. On the bright side, as long as Hopper or Shotgun Steve don’t kill them first,
these two may actually have a chance at happily ever after. Starring Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, Tim Roth, James Ransone,
Anson Mount, Michael Eklund and RZA.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
45 Years Andrew Haigh, United Kingdom
While preparing for their 45th anniversary, Kate and Geoff’s marriage is shaken with a discovery that calls into question the life they’ve
built together, in this emotional tour-de-force. Starring Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay.
About Ray Gaby Dellal, USA World Premiere
The touching story of three generations of a family living under one roof in New York as the life-changing transformation by one
ultimately affects them all. Ray is a teenager who realizes that she isn’t meant to be a girl and decides to transition from female to
male. His single mother, Maggie, must track down Ray’s biological father to get his legal consent to allow Ray’s transition. Dolly, Ray’s
lesbian grandmother, struggles to accept that she now has a grandson. They must each confront their own identities and learn to
embrace change and their strength as a family, in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding. Starring Naomi Watts, Elle
Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Tate Donovan, Linda Emond, Sam Trammell and Maria Dizzia.
Angry Indian Goddesses Pan Nalin, India World Premiere
A comic drama about a group of Indian women finding their hearts and losing their heads! A wild bunch of girls from all over India
descend upon Goa. Their closest friend Frieda has invited them to her family home for a surprise announcement: she’s getting
married. Thus begins an impromptu bachelorette. Starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sandhya Mridul, Sarah Jane Dias, Pavleen Gujral,
Anushka Manchanda, Rajshri Deshpande and Amrit Maghera.
Being Charlie Rob Reiner, USA World Premiere
Being Charlie is based on a compilation of real-life experiences written by two friends who lived through being stuck in the cycle of
rehab. Eighteen-year-old Charlie Mills is a sharp-mouthed addict fighting to get back home, while his father constantly stiff-arms him
to limit the distractions during a big election for governor of California. Charlie’s parents are at odds about their son’s return to rehab.
Following a feeble attempt at an intervention, he agrees to work the program at a new adult rehab facility where he meets a handful of
misfit personalities; among them is Eva, a beautiful but troubled girl, and Travis, a supportive house manager. Charlie’s internal
struggle with his addiction is confronted by the envy for his best friend and his separate addiction with Eva. Starring Nick Robinson,
Morgan Saylor, Devon Bostick, Cary Elwes, Susan Misner, Common and Ricardo Chavira.
Body (Body/Cialo) Małgorzata Szumowska, Poland North American Premiere
Set in Poland, this absurdist dark comedy follows the intertwined stories of a criminal prosecutor, his anorexic daughter, and her
therapist who claims she can communicate with the dead. Starring Janusz Gajos, Maja Ostaszewska and Justyna Suwala.
Equals Drake Doremus, USA North American Premiere
In a futuristic, utopian society known as the Collective — where inhabitants have been bred to be peaceful and emotionless — a man
and a woman discover that they have feelings for one another. Together, they attempt to understand this connection. Starring Kristen
Stewart, Nicholas Hoult, Guy Pearce and Jacki Weaver.
This film tells the story of legendary country western singer Hank Williams, who in his brief life created one of the greatest bodies of
work in American music. The film chronicles his meteoric rise to fame and its ultimately tragic effect on his health and personal life.
Based on Colin Escott’s award-winning biography. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Whitford, David Krumholtz
Cherry Jones and Maddie Hasson.
London Fields Matthew Cullen United Kingdom/USA World Premiere
Set in 1999 London, this noir crime thriller based on Martin Amis’ novel of the same name features a star-studded cast, including
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Cara Delevigne, Theo James, Billy Bob Thorton and Jim Sturgess.
ma ma Julio Medem, Spain/France International Premiere
This is the story of Magda. Confronted with tragedy, she reacts with a surge of life that flows inside of her, from the imaginable to the
unimaginable. Accompanied by her closest circle, she will live the most unexpected situations filled with humour and delicate
happiness. Starring Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar and Asier Etxeandia.
The Meddler Lorene Scafaria, USA World Premiere
Marnie Minervini, recent widow and eternal optimist, moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. Armed with
an iPhone and a full bank account, Marnie sets out to make friends, find her purpose, and possibly open up to someone new. Starring
Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne and J.K. Simmons.
Mr. Six (Lao Pao Er) Guan Hu, China North American Premiere
With his son captured, Mr. Six and his old pals stand up to the new, younger generation of hooligans, defending their dignity as once
respected gangsters in the neighbourhood. Starring Feng Xiaogang.
Mustang Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Turkey/France/Germany North American Premiere
It’s the beginning of the summer in a village in the north of Turkey; Lale and her four sisters come home from school, innocently
playing with boys. The supposed debauchery of their games causes a scandal with unintended consequences. The family home
slowly turns into a prison, classes on housework and cooking replace school, and marriages begin to be arranged. The five sisters,
driven by the same desire for freedom, fight back against the limits imposed on them. Starring Gunes Sensoy, Dogba Doguslu, Tugba
Sunguroglu, Elit Iscan, Ilayda Akdogan, Ayberk Pekcan and Nihal Koldas.
My Mother (Mia Madre) Nanni Moretti, Italy/France North American Premiere
Margherita is a director shooting a film with the famous American actor, Barry Huggins, who is quite a headache on set. Away from
the shoot, Margherita tries to hold her life together, despite her mother’s illness and her daughter’s adolescence. Stars Nanni Moretti,
Margherita Buy, John Turturro and Giulia Lazzarini.
Our Brand Is Crisis David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere
A Bolivian presidential candidate enlists a management team led by damaged but brilliant strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, who
seizes the chance to beat her professional nemesis Pat Candy, coaching the opposition. But as Pat zeroes in on every vulnerability,
Jane faces a personal crisis as intense as the one her team exploits to boost their numbers, in this drama revealing the machinations
of political consultants for whom nothing is sacred and winning is all that matters. Starring Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton,
Anthony Mackie, Joaquim de Almeida, Ann Dowd, Scoot McNairy and Zoe Kazan.
A Tale of Love and Darkness Natalie Portman Israel/USA North American Premiere
Based on Amos Oz’s international best-seller, this is the story of his youth at the end of the British Mandate in Palestine and the early
years of the state of Israel. The film details young Amos’s relationship with his mother and his birth as a writer, looking at what
happens when the stories we tell become the stories we live. Starring Natalie Portman, Gilad Kahana and Amir Tessler.
Based on the miraculous true story of Jackie Chan’s parents, this film is about the unbreakable bond of love between an opium-
peddling widow and a former spy on the run. Together they witness love and humanity in the face of war, famine, and overwhelming
danger. Starring Tang Wei and Sean Lau.
Truth James Vanderbilt, USA World Premiere
In the vein of All the President’s Men and The Insider, this is the incredible true story of Mary Mapes, an award-winning CBS News
journalist, and Dan Rather’s producer. The film chronicles the story they uncovered of a sitting U.S. president that may have been
AWOL from the United States National Guard for over a year during the Vietnam War. When the story blew up in their face, the
ensuing scandal ruined Dan Rather’s career, nearly changed a U.S. presidential election, and almost took down all of CBS News in
the process. Based on Mapes’s book Truth and Duty. Starring Cate Blanchett, Elisabeth Moss, Robert Redford, Topher Grace, Dennis
Quaid and Bruce Greenwood.
The Wave Roar Uthaug, Norway International Premiere
Experienced geologist Kristian Eikfjord accepts a job offer out of town. As he’s getting ready to move from the city of Geiranger with
his family, he and his colleagues measure small geological changes in the underground. Kristian worries that his worst nightmare is
about to come true, when the alarm goes off and disaster is inevitable. With less than 10 minutes to react, it becomes a race against
time in order to save as many people as possible, including his own family. Starring Kristoffer Joner, Ane Dahl Torp and Jonas
Oftebro.
The Witch Robert Eggers, USA/Canada Canadian Premiere
A colonial family leaves plantation life and attempts to reap their harvest on a fledgling farm at the edge of an imposing ancient New
England forest. Superstition and dread set in as food grows scarce, a family member goes missing, and the children’s play takes on a
frenzied and menacing undercurrent. As they begin to turn on one another, the malevolent machinations of an ethereal presence from
within the woods exacerbate the growing corruption of their own nature. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey
Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson.
CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
Award-winning filmmaker Leanne Pooley utilizes the letters and memoirs of New Zealand soldiers and nurses along with state of the
art animation to tell the true story of the 1915 battle of Gallipoli. Dramatic, moving, sometimes humourous and often thrilling, the film
explores an event whose resonance continues for Australians and New Zealanders to the present day.
3000 Nights (3000 Layla) Mai Masri, Palestine/France/Jordan/Lebanon/United Arab Emirates/Qatar World Premiere
After Layal, a newlywed Palestinian schoolteacher gives birth to a baby boy in an Israeli prison, the chief warden threatens to take her
baby away unless she agrees to spy on the other prisoners who are planning a major strike. 3000 Nights makes a prison into a
metaphor for Palestine under occupation, exploring the complicated interplay of resilience, empathy, and psychological manipulation
between women. Layal fights to survive and maintain hope.
An Naomi Kawase, Japan/France/Germany North American Premiere
Sentaro runs a small bakery that serves dorayakis — pastries filled with sweet red bean paste (“an”). When an old lady, Tokue, offers
to help in the kitchen, he reluctantly accepts. But Tokue proves to have magic in her hands when it comes to making “an”. Thanks to
her secret recipe, the little business soon flourishes. And with time, Sentaro and Tokue will open their hearts to reveal old wounds.
A young man finds himself navigating the baffling, labyrinthine bureaucracy of the Catholic Church when he attempts to formally
renounce his faith, in this gently absurdist comedy from Uruguay’s Federico Veiroj (A Useful Life).
As I Open My Eyes (A peine j’ouvre les yeux) Leyla Bouzid, Tunisia/France/Belgium North American Premiere
Tunis, summer 2010, a few months before the Revolution. Eighteen-year-old Farah is at a crossroads: to fulfill her mother’s wish and
enroll in medical school or follow her passion for music. She has joined a subversive rock band, “Joujma”. As it becomes more and
more visible, she does not suspect the danger of a regime that watches and infiltrates her privacy.
Baba Joon Yuval Delshad, Israel World Premiere
Set in northern Israel, the film tells the story of three generations of strong-willed men: Baba Joon, the patriarch who emigrated to Israel
from Persia years ago; his son Yitzhak who maintains the family farm; and young Moti, who doesn’t feel beholden to Baba Joon or his
father for anything.
Box Florin Șerban, Romania/Germany/France North American Premiere
The story by acclaimed Romanian director Florin Șerban (If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle) follows talented 19-year-old boxer Rafael, for
whom a session in the ring is everything; and Cristina, an attractive 30-something mother who finds herself at a critical moment in her
life. Two characters with their own secrets, two journeys, two outlooks and an intense drama that penetrates to the core.
Campo Grande Sandra Kogut, Brazil/France World Premiere
Eight-year-old Ygor and six-year-old Rayane were abandoned by their mother, who left them on Regina’s doorstep in Rio de Janeiro’s
Ipanema neighborhood. The sudden and unexpected arrival of these children in Regina’s life and the search for their mother changes
their lives.
Chevalier Athina Rachel Tsangari, Greece North American Premiere
In the middle of the Aegean Sea, on a luxury yacht, six men on a fishing trip have decided to play a game. Things will be measured,
blood will be tested. The man who wins will be the best man, and he will wear upon his littlest finger the victorious signet ring: the
“Chevalier”.
A Copy of My Mind Joko Anwar, Indonesia/South Korea North American Premiere
She gives facials in a cheap beauty salon. He makes subtitles for pirated DVDs. They find a soulmate in each other. But their love is
threatened to a tragic end when she stumbles upon evidence of a corruption case linked to a presidential candidate’s closest aides.
Cuckold Charlie Vundla, South Africa World Premiere
Smanga is a successful assistant professor whose life suddenly unravels when his wife leaves him. He spirals into an alcohol,
marijuana and sex-fuelled tail spin that places the status of his sanity, career and house in jeopardy. However, with the emergence of a
long lost former classmate Jon, he finds the support to fix his life.
Embrace of the Serpent (El Abrazo de la Serpiente) Ciro Guerra, Colombia/Venezuela/Argentina North American Premiere
A tale of the first encounter, approach, betrayal and life-transcending friendship between an Amazonian shaman, last survivor of his
people, and two explorers that become the first men to travel the Northwest Amazon in search of ancestral knowledge.
The Endless River (La Rivière sans fin) Oliver Hermanus, South Africa/France North American Premiere
A fierce crime drama set against an unforgiving landscape, The Endless River is a story about morality, love, revenge and forgiveness.
The Fear (La Peur) Damien Odoul, France World Premiere
Gabriel, an introverted young man, finds terror and appalling carnage in the hell-on-earth of the trenches between 1914 and 1918. At
the end of his horrifying interior journey through the conflict — full of sound, fury and blood — he will discover his own humanity.
In the new film from award-winning Turkish writer-director Emin Alper, an ex-con, just released after serving a 15-year sentence, is
recruited as a police informant as political violence grips Istanbul.
*Stephen J. Toope, Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and an officer of the Order of Canada, is an international scholar on
law, human rights, and global affairs. He will speak about Frenzy in a Q&A session following the second public screening of the film.
Girls Lost Alexandra-Therese Keining, Sweden World Premiere
Kim, Bella and Momo, three bullied teenage girls, are going through the throes of finding themselves. Surrounded by a dark world of
teenage violence, marginalization and sexual confusion, the girls have only each other. They come across a curious magical plant that,
when consumed, transforms the girls temporarily into boys. Not only does their gender change, the world around them, and their
response to it, is altered.
Granny’s Dancing on the Table Hanna Sköld, Sweden World Premiere
Thirteen-year-old Eini grows up isolated from society with her violent father, a man afraid of the world, who keeps her very close. The
brutality that Eini is exposed to pushes her to almost lose her sense of self — but through the power of her own imagination she is able
to create a world from which she can draw strength to survive.
A Heavy Heart (Herbert) Thomas Stuber, Germany World Premiere
Director Thomas Stuber (winner of the Student Academy Award) tells the story of an aging boxer from the former East who learns he
has limited time to try to rectify the mistakes of his past.
Homesick (De nærmeste) Anne Sewitsky, Norway Canadian Premiere
When Charlotte, 27, meets her half-brother Henrik, 35, for the first time as an adult, it becomes an encounter without boundaries,
between two people who don’t know what a normal family is. How does sibling love manifest itself if you have never experienced it
before? Homesick is an unusual family drama about seeking a family, and breaking every rule to be one.
Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous Christopher Doyle, Hong Kong World Premiere
This is a story of Hong Kong told by three generations. The voices you hear onscreen come from real life interviews. The film is a
dream as well as a document, as each generation wonders how to live, here and now.
Honor Thy Father Erik Matti, Philippines World Premiere
An idyllic family’s life crumbles when the couple, Edgar and Kaye, discover that the investment scheme Kaye runs is one big scam.
With friends turning against them and murderous big-time investors at their heels, Edgar is forced to return to his dark roots to save his
family.
Imbisibol (Invisible) Lawrence Fajardo, Philippines/Japan International Premiere
Invisible essays the story of four Filipino migrant workers in Japan, in a crucial encounter that mirrors the difficult challenges that
confront the “Pinoy” diaspora. The main characters in the film include Linda, a mail-to-order-bride who married a Japanese
“salaryman”; Benjie, an illegal migrant worker who has been jumping from one odd job to another in the last 17 years; Manuel, an
overstayer who now works as a male entertainer in a bar in the red light district; and Rodel, a newcomer who works as a day labourer
in a logging company.
In The Room deals with love, life and lust. Eric Khoo’s latest film is a tapestry of stories, all of which unfold in a hotel room over several
decades. The common thread is sex. That hotel room is Room 27 at the Singapura Hotel, which started out as a ritzy establishment in
the 1940s but has, over the decades, lost its sheen of respectability. For some, Room 27 is a nameless numbered room, a place which
provides a cloak of anonymity, where one could indulge in indiscretions and the forbidden, where their trespasses will be forgiven once
they return the key and sign the bill.
Incident Light (La Luz Incidente) Ariel Rotter, Argentina/France/Uruguay World Premiere
—Since the car accident where both her husband and brother died, Luisa has not been able to put her life back together, until she meets a seductive stranger who forcefully proposes starting over. The new man’s overwhelming energy may be hiding warning signs about his character. But Luisa is confused, and the desire she feels for the new man merges with the absence of the man she lost the possibility of rebuilding a family blurring with her own inability to accept her husband’s death.
Ivy (Sarmaşik)Tolga Karaçelik, Turkey Canadian Premiere
Trapped at anchor due to a legal dispute, the skeleton crew of a cargo ship come into potentially deadly conflict with one another, in
this slow-burning psychological thriller from Turkish writer-director Tolga Karaçelik.
Jack Elisabeth Scharang, Austria North American Premiere
One winter’s night a girl freezes to death after suffering brutal injuries. Jack is convicted of her murder. When he is released from
prison 15 years later, he goes from being a jailbird poet to a real ladykiller and darling of Vienna’s society. Can a man change so
fundamentally? Or is it a case of once a murderer, always a murderer?
Journey to the Shore (Kishibe no tabi), Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan/France North American Premiere
Mizuki’s husband drowned at sea three years ago. When he suddenly comes back home, she is not that surprised. Instead, Mizuki is
wondering what took him so long. She agrees to let him take her on a journey. A touching ghost story from Japanese master Kiyoshi
Kurosawa (Tokyo Sonata, Pulse).
The Kind Words (Hamilim Hatovot) Shemi Zarhin, Israel/Canada International Premiere
At the death of their mother, three siblings are shocked to discover that their “real” father may not be their biological father, and he in
turn may be an Algerian Muslim. The Kind Words is a warm, sometimes humourous, and often dramatic story about identity and love.
*Dan Breznitz, Director of Research and Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs, is an expert on innovation-based growth and
how we respond to global changes. He will speak about The Kind Words in a Q&A session following the second public screening of the
film.
Koza Ivan Ostrochovský, Slovakia/Czech Republic North American Premiere
This subtle fusion of documentary and fiction follows a young Roma boxer as he embarks on a tragicomic return to the ring in order to
pay for his girlfriend’s abortion. Koza features Peter Baláž, who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, and Ján Franek,
Olympic medallist from Moscow 1980, as his coach. Featuring the outstanding performances of non-professional actors and blurring
the lines between representation and presence, Koza is a powerful and haunting challenge to the concept of authenticity.
Lamb Yared Zeleke, Ethiopia/France/Germany/Norway North American Premiere
After his mother dies and draught hits his village, Ephraïm, a young Ethiopian boy, has to go live with relatives at the other end of the
country. He takes his mother’s lamb with him, it is his only source of comfort. One day, his uncle announces that he will have to
sacrifice the lamb for the upcoming religious feast, but Ephraïm is ready to do anything to save his only friend and return home.
Rex drives a cab and has never left Broken Hill in his life. When he discovers he doesn’t have long to live, he decides to drive across
the heart of the country to Darwin, where he’s heard he will be able to die on his own terms; but along the way he discovers that before
you can end your life you’ve got to live it, and to live it you’ve got to learn to share it.
*Robert Steiner, Director of the Fellowships in Global Journalism Program, is a writer and award-winning former foreign correspondent
now teaching journalism at the Munk School. He will speak about Last Cab To Darwin in a Q&A session following the second public
screening of the film.
Let Them Come (Maintenant ils peuvent venir) Salem Brahimi, France/Algeria World Premiere
Algeria, at the end of the 1980s: against the background of mounting violence from a radical Islamist opposition repressed by the army,
compelled by his mother, Noureddine marries Yasmina. As the conflict becomes more pronounced, he and his family have to defend
themselves from the onslaught of pervasive barbarity. A chilling foray into a very contemporary drama, and remarkable adaptation from
the novel with the same title by Arezki Mellal.
*Janice Stein, founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and member of the Order of Canada, is an internationally
renowned expert on conflict management. She will speak about Let Them Come (Maintenant ils peuvent venir) in a Q&A session
following the second public screening of the film.
Magallanes Salvador del Solar, Peru/Argentina/Colombia/Spain International Premiere
While driving his cab, Magallanes unexpectedly meets Celina, a woman he first met more than 20 years ago, under completely
different circumstances. In what would turn out to be a personal quest for redemption, Magallanes will do everything within his power to
help her overcome her difficulties, only to find out that Celina would much rather give up everything she owns than accept his help.
Mekko Sterlin Harjo, USA International Premiere
Mekko, starring Rod Rondeaux and Zahn McClarnon, tells the story of a homeless Native American parolee who discovers a chaotic
yet beautiful community living on the streets of Tulsa. He also uncovers an old-world darkness that threatens to destroy them from
within, one he must fight before it’s too late.
A Month of Sundays Matthew Saville, Australia World Premiere
Real estate agent Frank Mollard won’t admit it, but he can’t move on. Divorced but still attached, he can’t sell a house in a property
boom — much less connect with his teenage son. One night Frank gets a phone call from his mother. Nothing out of the ordinary. Apart
from the fact that she died a year ago. A Month of Sundays is about parents, children, regrets, mourning, moments of joy, houses,
homes, love, work, television, Shakespeare and jazz fusion; about ordinary people and improbable salvation — because everyone
deserves a second chance.
Much Loved Nabil Ayouch, Morocco/France North American Premiere
The heat of Marrakesh’s night, money flows freely to the rhythms of lusts satiated and humiliations suffered. Noha, Randa, Soukaina,
and Hlima sell pleasures of the flesh. They share an apartment and form a makeshift family, united in their womanhood, full of light,
dignity and joy, they manage to keep their spirits and dreams alive. Their families depend on them, and as they move from one
embrace to the other, they always go home loveless. A hard-hitting but luminous drama from Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch.
*Ron Levi, Deputy Director of the Munk School and Director of the Master of Global Affairs Degree, is an expert on how people
respond to crime and violence in a global context. He will speak about Much Loved in an extended Q&A session following the second
public screening of the film.
Legendary Taiwanese actress and filmmaker Sylvia Chang directs this magical story of estranged siblings whose shared memories of
their mother’s fairy tales begin to draw their lives together once again.
One Breath (Ein Atem) Christian Zübert, Germany World Premiere
One Breath is the story of two women from different backgrounds but with the same desire: happiness. Elena, young, well-educated
and with no perspective in her home country, Greece, is trying to pursue a better life. And Tessa, a 30-something mother and
successful manager in Germany, is torn between happiness as an individual and a mother. These two women meet and their
encounter changes both their lives forever.
*Robert Austin, Associate Professor at the Munk School’s Centre for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies, is an expert on East
Central and Southeastern Europe and coordinates the Hellenic Studies Program. He will speak about One Breath in a Q&A session
following the second public screening of the film.
One Floor Below (Un Etaj mai Jos) Radu Muntean, Romania/France/Germany/Sweden North American Premiere
After being the sole unfortunate witness to a domestic quarrel that ends up in a murder, Sandu finds himself at odds with two very close
neighbours. One is the bizarre murderer, the other is his very own conscience.
Parisienne (Peur de rien) Danielle Arbid, France World Premiere
The new film from Lebanese director Danielle Arbid follows a young Arab immigrant in Paris, whose encounters with three men reveal
different facets of her new country, and of herself.
Paths of the Soul (Kang Rinpoche) Zhang Yang, China World Premiere
Director Zhang Yang blurs documentary and fiction in this account of a band of pilgrims who make a 2,000-kilometre journey on foot to
Lhasa, the holy capital of Tibet and beyond.
THE PEOPLE vs. FRITZ BAUER (Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer) Lars Kraume, Germany North American Premiere
Germany, 1957. Attorney general Fritz Bauer receives crucial evidence on the whereabouts of SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf
Eichmann, the man responsible for the mass deportation of the Jews. Because of his distrust in the German justice system, Bauer
contacts the Israeli secret service Mossad, thereby committing treason.
Price of Love Hermon Hailay, Ethiopia North American Premiere
A young Addis Ababa taxi driver’s cab is stolen when he gets caught up in the dark side of love. He finds himself stuck in a relationship
with a prostitute, making him confront his past and discover the price of love.
Rams (Hrútar) Grímur Hákonarson, Iceland Canadian Premiere
Winner of the Un Certain Regard prize at this year’s Cannes festival, Grímur Hákonarson’s stunningly shot drama focuses on two
Icelandic sheep farmers whose decades-long feud comes to a head when disaster strikes their flocks.
Schneider vs. Bax Alex van Warmerdam, Netherlands/Belgium North American Premiere
Schneider, a hit-man, is given a task: before the night has passed he must kill the writer Ramon Bax.
Song of Songs (Pesn pesney) Eva Neymann, Ukraine North American Premiere
1905. A Jewish Shtetl. Shimek and Buzya are two 10-year-olds. Of course, she is a princess and he is a prince. They live in the same
yard, in neighbouring palaces. Years later Shimek begins to understand what Buzya really means to him when he receives the news
that she is about to be married.
Sparrows Rúnar Rúnarsson, Iceland/Denmark World Premiere
Sparrows is a coming-of-age story about 16-year-old Ari, who has been living with his mother in Reykjavik and is suddenly sent back to
the remote Westfjords to live with his father Gunnar. There, he has to navigate a difficult relationship with his father, and he finds his
childhood friends changed. In these hopeless and declining surroundings, Ari has to step up and find his way.
Fifteen years after he was dismissed of his functions, the former Minister of Interior during Morocco’s sinister decade of repression
steps out of the shadows to make his confessions and disclose the monarchy’s dark secrets. He calls a filmmaker, famous for her
daring documentaries during the time when he was in power, before the change of reign. She reunites the technical crew that was once
her professional family — and while nothing seems to fall into place, she risks missing the confessions.
The Steps Andrew Currie, Canada World Premiere
An uptight New Yorker and his party girl sister visit their dad at his lake house to meet his new wife and her rough-around-the-edges
kids. When the parents announce they’re adopting a child to bring the family closer together, it has the opposite effect. Starring Jason
Ritter, Emmanuelle Chriqui, James Brolin and Christine Lahti.
Story of Judas (Histoire de Judas) Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche, France North American Premiere
Rabah Ameur-Zaimeche’s bold re-imagining the story of the Biblical figure of Judas Iscariot proposes that he is not a traitor, but rather
Jesus’ most loyal and trusted disciple and steward. As Jesus’ teachings astound more and more crowds, he attracts the attention of
resistance groups, high priests and the Roman authorities. When he drives the merchants from the Temple, Judas shows himself to be
the guardian of the words of the master.
Stranger (Zhat) Yermek Tursunov, Kazakhstan World Premiere
Stranger is a film about freedom, with one man’s fate in focus. The times are hard: 1930s to 1940s Kazakhstan. A Kazakh steppe is
scourged by famine, wasteland, collectivization and war. Having lost his father, a 9-year-old boy gathers his belongings and
disappears. He lives alone in the mountain cave. Years pass by and returning to his village seems almost impossible.
Te prometo anarquía (I Promise You Anarchy ) Julio Hernández Cordón, Mexico/Germany North American Premiere
Childhood friends Miguel and Johnny are dedicated to skating and having fun. To earn easy money and continue skating they secretly
sell their blood. Business is good, until a large transaction turns out to be not as they imagined.
Thank You for Bombing Barbara Eder, Austria World Premiere
Three international TV correspondents — Ewald (Erwin Steinhauer), Lana (Manon Kahle) and Cal (Raphael von Bargen) — cross
paths while waiting for a war that has already begun long ago in their own lives.
The Treasure (Comoara) Corneliu Porumboiu, Romania/France North American Premiere
Two neighbours set out to unearth a buried treasure in their own backyard, in this delightful fusion of contemporary fairy tale and
political parable from Romanian New Wave master Corneliu Porumboiu (Police, Adjective).
Truman Cesc Gay, Spain/Argentina World Premiere
After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, a Madrid man resolves to spend his last days putting his affairs in order, in this delicate and
intimate drama from Spanish director Cesc Gay. A humourous and honest portrait of the courage it takes to accept that death is just
another part of life.
The Whispering Star (Hiso Hiso Boshi) Sion Sono, Japan World Premiere
Sion Sono wrote the screenplay and drew the accompanying storyboards in 1990, and 25 years later they’ve materialized into this
black and white science fiction movie.
CITY TO CITY: LONDON
A middle class British couple end up living like feral creatures in a camouflaged hole in the middle of a vast forest in France. Starring
Paul Higgins and Kate Dickie.
The Hard Stop George Amponsah, United Kingdom World Premiere
Over several years The Hard Stop features Marcus and Kurtis, childhood friends of Mark Duggan, the young man whose death ignited
the UK riots in 2011. Marcus was sentenced for starting the riots in Tottenham that turned into the worst civil unrest in recent British
history. The film reflects the current class divisions in British society as it charts the everyday challenges Marcus and Kurtis face as
they grieve the loss of their dear friend, and negotiate incarceration and unemployment while the media debate about who their friend
was and the inquest into his killing plays out in the background.
Kill Your Friends Owen Harris, United Kingdom North American Premiere
Set in 1990s London, Kill Your Friends follows a 27-year-old A&R man — Steven Stelfox — slashing his way through the music
business. Fueled by greed, ambition and inhuman quantities of drugs, Stelfox searches for his next hit record. But as the hits dry up
and the industry changes, Stelfox takes the concept of “killer tunes” to a murderous new level. Starring Nicholas Hoult, James Corden,
Rosanna Arquette and Ed Skrein.
Set in Afghanistan in 2006, a group of British soldiers find themselves trapped in an unmarked minefield, setting into motion a
desperate rescue mission. Based on a harrowing real life event, this suspenseful drama sheds light on the bravery, selflessness and
heroism soldiers must have to avoid severely tragic consequences. Starring David Elliot and Mark Stanley.
London Road Rufus Norris, United Kingdom International Premiere
A film adaptation of the National Theatre’s ground-breaking musical by Alecky Blythe and Adam Cork about the “Suffolk Strangler”
murders in Ipswich in 2006. London Road follows the community who found themselves at the epicentre of these tragic events, and
uses their own words set to an innovative musical score. Starring Tom Hardy and Olivia Colman.
Northern Soul Elaine Constantine, United Kingdom North American Premiere
John and Matt are changed forever when they discover American soul music. No longer satisfied with the prospect of a dead-end
factory job, they dream of finding the American soul record which will make them famous DJs. Northern Soul was phenomenally
popular with British youth in the 1970s, taking the north of the country by storm. This is the story of a youth culture that changed a
generation and influenced songwriters, producers, DJs and designers for decades to come. This is the story of Northern Soul. Starring
Elliot James Langridge, Joshua Whitehouse, Antonia Thomas and Steve Coogan.
The Ones Below David Farr, United Kingdom World Premiere
Kate and Justin are a successful working couple in their mid-30s whose lives are destined to change forever when the seemingly
charming Teresa and Jon move into the flat downstairs. Kate and Teresa become especially close when they both discover that they
are pregnant. But when Teresa loses her baby in an accident, she blames Kate. After that, nothing is ever the same. Starring
Clémence Poésy, David Morrissey and Stephen Campbell Moore.
Urban Hymn Michael Caton-Jones, United Kingdom World Premiere
Urban Hymn is a redemptive coming-of-age story which follows a neglected and wayward teen, Jamie, whose incredible singing voice
offers an escape to a better life until she finds her loyalties torn between her inspiring, unconventional care worker and her possessive
and volatile best friend. Starring Letitia Wright, Isabella Laughland and Shirley Henderson.
