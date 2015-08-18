Toronto Adds 60+ Films Including ‘About Ray’ and Andrew Haigh

In the Room Eric Khoo, Hong Kong/Singapore World PremiereIn The Room deals with love, life and lust. Eric Khoo’s latest film is a tapestry of stories, all of which unfold in a hotel room over severaldecades. The common thread is sex. That hotel room is Room 27 at the Singapura Hotel, which started out as a ritzy establishment inthe 1940s but has, over the decades, lost its sheen of respectability. For some, Room 27 is a nameless numbered room, a place whichprovides a cloak of anonymity, where one could indulge in indiscretions and the forbidden, where their trespasses will be forgiven oncethey return the key and sign the bill.

Incident Light (La Luz Incidente) Ariel Rotter, Argentina/France/Uruguay World Premiere

—Since the car accident where both her husband and brother died, Luisa has not been able to put her life back together, until she meets a seductive stranger who forcefully proposes starting over. The new man’s overwhelming energy may be hiding warning signs about his character. But Luisa is confused, and the desire she feels for the new man merges with the absence of the man she lost the possibility of rebuilding a family blurring with her own inability to accept her husband’s death.

Ivy (Sarmaşik)Tolga Karaçelik, Turkey Canadian Premiere

Trapped at anchor due to a legal dispute, the skeleton crew of a cargo ship come into potentially deadly conflict with one another, in

this slow-burning psychological thriller from Turkish writer-director Tolga Karaçelik.

Jack Elisabeth Scharang, Austria North American Premiere

One winter’s night a girl freezes to death after suffering brutal injuries. Jack is convicted of her murder. When he is released from

prison 15 years later, he goes from being a jailbird poet to a real ladykiller and darling of Vienna’s society. Can a man change so

fundamentally? Or is it a case of once a murderer, always a murderer?

Journey to the Shore (Kishibe no tabi), Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Japan/France North American Premiere

Mizuki’s husband drowned at sea three years ago. When he suddenly comes back home, she is not that surprised. Instead, Mizuki is

wondering what took him so long. She agrees to let him take her on a journey. A touching ghost story from Japanese master Kiyoshi

Kurosawa (Tokyo Sonata, Pulse).

The Kind Words (Hamilim Hatovot) Shemi Zarhin, Israel/Canada International Premiere

At the death of their mother, three siblings are shocked to discover that their “real” father may not be their biological father, and he in

turn may be an Algerian Muslim. The Kind Words is a warm, sometimes humourous, and often dramatic story about identity and love.

*Dan Breznitz, Director of Research and Professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs, is an expert on innovation-based growth and

how we respond to global changes. He will speak about The Kind Words in a Q&A session following the second public screening of the

film.

Koza Ivan Ostrochovský, Slovakia/Czech Republic North American Premiere

This subtle fusion of documentary and fiction follows a young Roma boxer as he embarks on a tragicomic return to the ring in order to

pay for his girlfriend’s abortion. Koza features Peter Baláž, who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, and Ján Franek,

Olympic medallist from Moscow 1980, as his coach. Featuring the outstanding performances of non-professional actors and blurring

the lines between representation and presence, Koza is a powerful and haunting challenge to the concept of authenticity.

Lamb Yared Zeleke, Ethiopia/France/Germany/Norway North American Premiere

After his mother dies and draught hits his village, Ephraïm, a young Ethiopian boy, has to go live with relatives at the other end of the

country. He takes his mother’s lamb with him, it is his only source of comfort. One day, his uncle announces that he will have to

sacrifice the lamb for the upcoming religious feast, but Ephraïm is ready to do anything to save his only friend and return home.