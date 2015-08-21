Watch: Bill Hader and Fred Armisen Hilariously Parody 'Grey Gardens'

This clip from last night’s episode of "Documentary Now!" — IFC’s spoof series that will send up such docs as "The Thin Blue Line" and "Nanook of the North" — will probably be lost on anybody who hasn’t seen the Maysles’ 1975 film.

READ MORE: How "Grey Gardens" Was Restored to Its Squalid Glory

In the clip from the parody, titled "Sandy Passage," Bill Hader as Little Edie aka "Vivvy" shares her fashion sense ("This is a skirt I safety-pinned on, and if I want, I can make it a cape"), while hitting on the crew, of course. Meanwhile, Fred Armisen makes an appearance as her adorably clueless mother Big Edie. We seriously can’t wait to see what they have in store next week. (Longer clip here.)