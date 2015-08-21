Watch The Trailer To ‘Brothers,’ The Bollywood Remake Of Tom Hardy Vehicle ‘Warrior’

Did you come out of Gavin O’Connor’s little-seen but excellent “Warrior,” the story of two estranged MMA fighting brothers (Joel Edgerton and Tom Hardy) reunited in the ring, and think, “What I’d really like to see is a Bollywood remake of this”? Then, apparently, you’re not alone. Following in the recent footsteps of “Stepmom,” “Knight & Day” and “The Fault In Our Stars,” an Indian re-do of the movie, "Brothers," recently opened.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra as the quarreling siblings, with Jackie Shroff taking up the role that brought Nick Nolte an Oscar nomination. The film opened this past weekend, and Yahoo Movies has dug up the trailer, allowing fans of the original to compare and contrast the different approaches.

In some aspects, “Brothers” looks similar to its predecessor and in others not so much (the fight sequences appear to be have been amped up, with what might be CGI). Weighing in at a hefty 160 minutes, the film’s had mixed reviews (“if Gavin O’Connor, who directed and co-wrote ‘Warrior,’ ever sees how his story has been brutalized, he might just go on a campaign claiming that intellectual property rights be damned, Hollywood is better off not being associated with Bollywood remakes,” wrote one critic), but did pretty well this weekend at the box office, taking $11 million in India. That’s more than twice what the original “Warrior” made in its opening weekend, and only $2 million shy of what it made in total in the United States.

This is good news for Lionsgate, who partnered with an Indian company for the movie, though it remains unclear if we’ll see “Brothers” in the U.S. at any point. Interested fans can watch the trailer below, along with one for the original.