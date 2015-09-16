'About Ray' and 'Legend' Both See Release Dates Pushed Back

Coming off generally mixed responses in Toronto, two LGBT-related films have been pushed back from their fall release dates: "Legend" and "About Ray."

The former’s switch is less questionable. Universal moved the Tom Hardy-starring film (in which he plays gangster twins — one of whom is gay) to a November 20th limited release, followed by a wide release December 11th. That’s a very awards season-y plan, even though the chances of "Legend" getting much Oscar traction is slim.

"About Ray" — which stars Elle Fanning as a transgender teen — was supposed to come out this Friday, September 18th. But now it’s as-yet-undecided date, which doesn’t bode well for The Weinstein Company release