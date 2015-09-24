Amy Heckerling Advises How NOT to Lose Your Virginity in 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

The following is excerpted from Tara Ison’s book "Reeling Through Life: How I Learned to Live, Love, and Die at the

Movies."

I’m a child of the movies, a movie freak, a film junkie; movies have

influenced my perceptions and decisions, and shaped entire aspects of my self —

they’ve taught me how to be a Jew, how to be a drunk, how to go crazy, how to

die with style, how to be a writer. I am who I am because of the movies, and I think the other movie freaks out there

are too.

Some of film’s most powerful life lessons for me, especially as a

curious and impressionable young girl, were about sex: what it was, or what it could be; what it meant, and what it could mean. In "Reeling Through Life: How I Learned to Live, Love, and Die at the

Movies" my essay

"How to Lose Your Virginity" begins with a discussion of seeing

Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo And Juliet” in

1976, when I was twelve years old — I fell madly in love with those two

exquisite teenagers and was wildly aroused by the innocent eroticism of their nude

morning-after love scene: "it strikes a match, triggers a longing, begins

a craving for an experience I do not know how, at twelve years old, to find or

make happen." Wherefore art thou, my Romeo? I wanted him now.

In 1980, “Little Darlings” tempered my eager curiosity. Fifteen-year-old Kristy McNichol, in order to win

a summer camp wager, loses her virginity to Matt Dillon, an experience that

leaves her feeling profoundly sad and vulnerable: "God, I feel so lonesome," she says afterward,

confused. She has misjudged the power of sex, not just to pleasure and create

intimacy, but — when it’s for the wrong reasons — as a possible pathway to an

emotional emptiness. I was also fifteen, and this film convinced me to hold on

to my "innocence" just a little while longer.

Amy Heckerling‘s extraordinary and seminal 1982 film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” taught

me, at a still-virginal seventeen, the most important and cautionary lesson of

all. In Universal Studios’ screenplay by Cameron Crowe as directed by

Heckerling:

LINDA: Stacy,

what are you waiting for? You’re fifteen

years old! I did it when I was thirteen.

It’s no huge thing, it’s just sex,

counsels so-mature Linda

(Phoebe Cates), The Worst Best Friend in the World, to baby-faced Stacy

(Jennifer Jason Leigh). Stacy has just started high school (filmed in the

unnamed San Fernando Valley, where I live), she and her friends work at the

Mall (the unnamed Sherman Oaks Galleria, where I spent my teenage years eating

corn dogs and buying tank tops while waiting for life to flicker on) and

everyone is singularly obsessed with sex: getting it, talking about it,

puzzling through the shifting boundaries of physical and emotional intimacy

while trying to pretend it is, of course, no

huge thing: it’s just sex.

Stacy worries whether or not she will be any good in bed, and Linda

assures her there is no such silly question of “good” or “bad”: “You either do

it, or you don’t.” The actual experience is meaningless — it’s all about

getting to list it on your resume. She is appalled that Stacy has never given a

blow job, and, with patient-teacher-voice (“It’s so easy, there’s nothing to

it, relax your throat muscles…”), gives her an impromptu lesson using a carrot

in the school cafeteria — it’s free advertising for the boys leering nearby.

There is so much pressure to do it

already, get it over with, what are you waiting for, what’s the big deal,

what’s wrong with you?

Heckerling, however, isn’t judging Stacy. This is not a “Don’t Lose Your

Virginity” story: It’s a “How Not to

Lose Your Virginity” tale. This film, so familiar to me in its geographical

landmarks and teenage angst-ridden sexual strategizing, is an instructive,

confirming deterrent. Stacy finally works up the nerve to tell Linda: “I

figured it out. I don’t want sex. Anyone can have sex” — she wants a

relationship, and romance; a screen scroll at the movie’s end tells us Stacy

and the sweet nerdy boy are still dating, but they “still haven’t gone all the

way.” And that is the coming-of-age charm that elevates "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" above the usual teen-sex-comedy fare.

Bio: Author Tara Ison’s book "Reeling Through Life: How I Learned to Live, Love, and Die at the Movies" looks at how film shapes identity. Through nine cleverly constructed essays, Ison explores how a lifetime of movie-watching has, for better or worse, taught her how to navigate the world and how to grapple with issues of career, family, faith, illness, sex and love. Available now through Soft Skull Press.