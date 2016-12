Exclusive: Ernest Hemingway Biopic 'Papa' Announced as Key West Film Festival Centerpiece

The Key West Film Festival has just announced that the Ernest Hemingway biopic "Papa" will screen as the Centerpiece film at the upcoming festival, followed by a Gala event at the historic Hemingway house. Directed by Bob Yari ("The Illusionist"), "Papa" depicts the relationship between journalist Denne Bart Petitclerc, played by Giovanni Ribisi ("Selma"), and legendary writer Ernest Hemingway, played by Adrian Sparks, during the author’s residence in Cuba. Set during the Cuban Revolution, the film managed to nab an authentic backdrop, being granted special permission by the U.S. Treasury Department to shoot on location in Havana. This unprecedented access, which allowed filming inside Hemingway’s old estate, Finca Vigia, marks "Papa" as the first Hollywood film to be shot in Cuba since 1959. The film co-stars Joely Richardson and Minka Kelly. Yari will attend the festival’s premiere, with other talent yet to be announced.

The Festival’s Director of Programming Michael Tuckman said, “Key West and Cuba are iconic locales in the life and work of Ernest Hemingway and this epic film presents a rare and perfect opportunity for our festival to both honor the cultural heritage of Key West while heralding in a new era of artistic relations between the U.S. and Cuba. We’re honored to present ‘Papa’ and to have Bob Yari attending.”

"Papa" will be one of several anticipated events during this edition of the Key West Film Festival, which will feature guests including director Neil Labute and writer Sebastian Junger and screenings such as the Sunday Local Spotlight films, "Writers on Bicycles: Literary Key West" by Carey Winfrey and "Little Firemen," by Quincy Perkins.