Marcie Bloom Taps Four College Filmmakers for Salon-Style Fellowship

The IFP Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has announced four fellows for the 2015-2016 fellowship year: Alik Barsoumian (New York University), Antoneta Kusijanovic (Columbia University), Julie O’Leary (Columbia University) and Susanna Locascio (Columbia University).

Since 2007, this intimate mentorship has become a staple of the New York independent film community. Past fellows have hailed from schools including NYU, Columbia, Yale, Wesleyan, Harvard, Bard College and the University of Chicago, among others.

Once a month, the four fellows will spend an evening with a guest — from the cream of Gotham’s indie filmmaking crop — at Marcie Bloom’s Upper West side apartment. The fellowship is an “intimate, casual environment we imagine to be reminiscent of Gertrude Stein’s Parisian salons of the 1920s and 1930s,” Bloom has said.

The idea is to “foster ideas, hopes, inspiration, and provide real-life contact with some of the very people the fellows aspire to become.” The mentorship is as much social as it is professional.

Past fellows have broken bread with guests that have included “Foxcatcher” director/writer Bennett Miller, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” producer Anthony Bregman, Killer Films head Christine Vachon, producer Anne Carey, film critic/curator Elvis Mitchell, director/writer Gillian Robespierre and more.

