Series Based on Feminist Attorney Gloria Allred in Development at CBS

A legal drama based on famed feminist attorney Gloria Allred is in the works at CBS.

Written by Deborah Schoeneman ("Girls," "The Newsroom"), the untitled show will be fictional but based on Allred, whose best-known clients include Nicole Brown Simpson’s family in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, one of Michael Jackson’s sexual-abuse accusers and the family of murdered transgender teen Gwen Araujo.

CBS has, of course, found great success with another female lawyer at the center of a series. "The Good Wife" is not only critically acclaimed, but has consistently produced solid ratings. Its seventh and likely final season will premiere October 4.

This new series basically sounds like "The Good Wife" on feminist steroids. Allred has made a career out of protecting and defending women’s civil rights. She’s fought against wrongful termination and sexual harassment, and the consummate badass is currently representing 20+ women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault. Allred is as much of a force to be reckoned with outside of the courtroom as she is inside: The New Republic has described the lawyer as "a longtime master of the press conference."

Julianna Marguilies’ starring role as Alicia Florrick in "The Good Wife" has made her a mainstay on the awards circuit, with wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. It will be interesting to see who the producers and the network casts to play Allred. Any ideas on who would be a good fit?

