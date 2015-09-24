Steven Soderbergh Developing Choose-Your-Own-Adventure HBO Project with Sharon Stone

Give credit where credit is due: Steven Soderbergh is staying away from film and, in the process, completely reconfiguring television.

Variety reports the director’s latest effort is a truly grand experiment, relying on viewer feedback to determine the outcome of the story. Titled "Mosaic," the interactive series or film is described as part of the "choose-your-own-adventure" genre, in which the audience will get to pick what happens next. Scripts will be written to encompass multiple scenarios and outcomes, all of which will be filmed during production before viewers at home can select which direction they want to take the story.

Sharon Stone is reportedly set to star in the series, with Garrett Hedlund in talks to join her, but no plot details have been provided.

"I believe the good people at HBO are genuinely enthusiastic about ‘Mosaic’ for two reasons: first, it represents a fresh way of experiencing a story and sharing that experience with others; second, it will require a new Emmy category, and we will be the only eligible nominee," Soderbergh said in a statement.

"Mosaic" also represents a massive draw for potential HBO NOW subscribers. With a higher price tag than Netflix, HBO has been looking for more and more unique content to drive up subscriptions for their new standalone service. Specials like "7 Days in Hell" and "Ferrell Takes the Field" certainly play to a younger, more internet-friendly audience, but an interactive TV series from Steven Soderbergh would easily be the biggest draw to date.

No specifics were released on how, exactly, audiences at home could participate in "Mosaic," but some outlets are reporting decisions will be made via an app (possibly through an updated version of the HBO NOW app). No matter how it works, fans should be plenty familiar with Soderbergh-style TV by the time it hits. The busy director and producer also has the second season of "The Knick" set to be released October 16 on Cinemax, "Red Oaks" ready for an Amazon release October 9 and a serialized version of his film "The Girlfriend Experience" expected in 2016 on Starz.

