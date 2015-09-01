Tina Mabry’s ‘Mississippi Damned’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix, Courtesy of AFFRM + Array

Tina Mabry’s feature film debut, "Mississippi Damned" – a 2009 Slamdance Film Festival selection – has been released by AFFRM + Array Releasing today, September 1, on Netflix.
Streaming subscribers of the popular online platform can now screen the acclaimed drama there.
The award-winning stark drama features an ensemble cast, and follows the dreams and disappointments of 3 African American children in poor rural Mississippi. Struggling to overcome the cyclical violence and poverty at home, each hopes for a brighter future: Leigh with her flirtatious high school girlfriend; Sammy, who has a college basketball scholarship; and Kari, the youngest, considering a career as a pianist. However, each soon learns that they will have to confront their family’s past if they are to overcome what constrains them, "damned," to their Mississippi stead.
It was an assured, deftly directed, moving debut from Mabry, and one that I need to revisit, since it’s been so long since I last screened it. And now that it’s in Netflix’s streaming library, I’ll certainly be adding it to my queue.
Chasity Kershal Hammitte, Malcolm Goodwin, and Tessa Thompson (relatively early in her film acting career) star as Leigh, Sammy and Kari.
DB Woodside, Malcolm David Kelly, Tonea Stewart, Adam Clark, and Michael Hyatt also feature.
By the way, Bradford Young (who very few were familiar with at the time – compared to wider awareness of him and his work today) shot the film.
"Mississippi Damned" was a recipient of a Film Independent grant of $10,000 of Kodak film stock, shot on super 35MM (at a time when digital was becoming all the rage), and made its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in January 2009, in competition. It went on to win top awards at Outfest, Philadelphia Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival and others, and would later be distributed independently by the filmmaker and partner Morgan Stiff, via their production house, Morgan’s mark.
As she told us in 2010, after several unsuccessful attempts at securing a fair and equitable distribution deal, they decided to release the film themselves – which likely means that a lot of you still haven’t seen it. Here’s your opportunity to do so – assuming you have a Netflix streaming account, or plan to sign up for one. It’s also available on DVD via Morgan’s Mark.
Other AFFRM + Array Releasing films currently streaming on Netflix include "Vanishing Pearls," "Big Words," and "Middle of Nowhere."
A trailer for "Mississippi Damned" follows below:
Comments
I saw this movie on Netflix and it brought me to tears. I am a black woman from New York City. Someone commented on here that they think it would be one of the saddest things is to be poor and black. Being black is not a burden. Being poor is not a black thing. In reference to the movie I didn’t see COLOR. What I saw was a family with a cycle of secrets so sad, so raw and gritty and anyone who ever was abused or went through troubled times can relate. Anyone. The cycle of abuse is so scary and it is real. Don’t let this movie make you think that ALL black families and black women in general go through this much…that is a dangerous stereotype. This is an isolated incident of one family in particular. I hope this movie opens people’s Evers on their own stories and makes them appreciate what they have. What I hope this movie does not do is make people who are unfamiliar with American, black or poverty in America think that every black person goes through this because we don’t. I’m glad this movie was made. It starts a conversation. One that needs to be had.
I really need to know the name of the song Kari was playing on the piano because it was beautiful and it goes excellent with the movie
Just watched this. The epitome of drama. It was so sad and so real and its just scary that it’s based on a true story. Everyone was so real and so rich and the story was great. The transitions were perfect as opposed to America Is Still the Place, which i saw over the weekend, where they mostly felt uninspired. Totally different genre and story of course. I really loved this and I’m always fascinated by how black women are so tortured, how they’re forced to bare such pain and how black people in general keep so many secrets and the different ways that they self-medicate and suppress their pains, the ways in which they manifest for the individual. It’s a beautiful, haunting film with so much truth unfortunately in regards to poor black people inheriting poverty and they cycle of it that is just so deadly. I think definitely one of the most dangerous things you can be is poor and black.
I watched this yesterday, and it really forces the viewer to see how generational curses can follow into future generations. You see how hopes and dreams are built and destroyed. And you also see how abuse never goes away, or comes out in other forms or areas (Sammy). But, it also shows you hope and a better life can be achieved, even if it means leaving everything and everyone behind to break the cycle of the damned.
Added to my list, will check this out!
Nice to see this movie getting more shine. Cynthia Addai-Robinson is also featured in the film.
I saw Mississippi Damned while my mom was dying with cancer, and this movie gave me hope. It felt like I had real insight into the reality of another family that had forces tearing it apart. I needed the truth this family shared of their darkest moments during this movie. I had just turned 18, and it felt like my life had been a lie. So many things were going wrong and this movie showed me that life can’t be all bad. Seeing the characters move forward, however damaged, was an inspiration for me to keep trying when I didn’t think I could go on. For all the struggle, pain, mistakes, and regret the characters experienced, there was always more to the story.