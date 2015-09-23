Universal Can’t Find A Director For ‘Furious 8,’ Are Worried Vin Diesel Might Want To Do It

An April 14, 2017 release date has been set, a script is being written, but there’s one thing Universal needs before they can start moving ahead with the followup to the $1.5 billion dollar earning “Furious 7“: a director. That’s right, the next installment in the massively successful “Fast & Furious” franchise can’t seem to get someone behind the camera, and the studio is looking under every rock they can to find someone.
THR reports that while James Wan made a huge and very successful leap from horror to blockbusters with “Furious 7,” the gruelling production apparently “compromised” his health, so he’s bowed out, choosing to go to back to his bread and butter and make “The Conjuring 2” next. And while the trade doesn’t have a list of contenders yet to step in, apparently Universal is looking at both seasoned hands and newbies to take on the gig, floating an offer to Jaume Collet-Serra (“Orphan,” “Non-Stop,” “Run All Night“), who was unable to do it, and reaching out to Justin Lin (“The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five“) who decided to make “Star Trek Beyond” instead.
One scenario they reportedly don’t want to see play out is Vin Diesel, who apparently has big sway over the franchise — including consultation on the filmmakers who get hired — deciding to do it himself. Depending on who you talk to, the actor was either meddlesome or collaborative during “Furious 7,” lending his input to big action sequences and the script, causing filming to be held up at times. There is a rumor that Universal has a “fear” that Diesel will want to get behind the camera, though others say he wouldn’t take such a risk.
At any rate, Universal has a pile of money with which to convince someone to take on the gig (a tactic Universal used to try and snare Wan for “Furious 8” after Lin turned them down). In the meantime, here’s the Diesel directed “Los Bandoleros,” a short that’s a prequel to 2009’s “Fast & Furious.”
Update 9/23: Reps for James Wan deny THR’s report that Wan’s health was “compromised” during the shoot of “Furious 7,” and say he turned down “Furious 8” due to scheduling issues with “The Conjuring 2.”
Comments
How nice it must be to skate through life talent-free, and with one silly action flick make your millions. Yes, by all means, direct the next one. What could possibly go wrong? It’s hard to mess up what amounts to a series of explosions and crashes and the occasional shag. None of the fans of this series would even notice.
Orson Welles…in other words he could direct this crap from his grave.
I’ll do it
If you want stylized action that uses up big budget dollars and does away with the rules of physics as well as cookie-cutter characters then I’ve got two words for you: Michael – Bay.
Ron Howard – he did "Rush" a true car racing film which was well-done.
I’m going to go tell everyone that lunch is ready – Hey, Lunch is almost ready. Hey, remember that we have that meeting tonight with Elvis about the gas.
There is no upside to taking on the franchise at this point if you are already established. This is a gig for someone up-and-coming who is willing to risk that the series hasn’t already peaked and needs to establish big budget bonafides.
Or M. Night Shyamalan, who really, really, really needs a hit. Any hit at all.
Wes Anderson.
Antoine Fuqua is a name that comes to mind. He’s great with characters and his action direction seems to be improving.
Whose to say vin diesel can’t direct ff8? Watch the short he directed. It sucked and had no direction. All they did was talk about gas. He’d ruin the series I hate when actors direct 9 times out of ten they suck and then they give up instead of trying to improve. Give vin diesel a kids movie or a horror movie or both then this series to direct.
I wouldn’t object to Vin Diesel directing "Furious 8." He has been a part of the franchise since the beginning. Who’s to say he can’t direct the film?
It was well directed by F.Gary Gary.