What Quentin Tarantino and Darren Aronofsky Think of Netflix and Other Streaming Services

Below is an excerpt from Tom Roston’s "I Lost it at The Video Store: A Filmmakers’ Oral History of a Vanished Era." The chapter, entitled "Wake Up Streaming," features directors discussing their thoughts about streaming video in the age of Amazon, Hulu and Netflix. Find out more about the book here.

Quentin Tarantino: I am not excited about streaming at all. I like something hard and tangible in my hand. And I can’t watch a movie on a laptop. I don’t use Netflix at all. I don’t have any sort of delivery system. I have the videos from Video Archives. They went out of business, and I bought their inventory. Probably close to eight thousand tapes and DVDs.

That’s kind of genius. He’s such a sentimental dude.

READ MORE: Directors from Quentin Tarantino to Kevin Smith Remember the Video Store

Quentin Tarantino: I have a bunch of DVDs and a bunch of videos, and I still tape movies off of television on video so I can keep my collection going.

Allison Anders: Now, it’s boring to go online. "All right, I picked that out and you picked this out." It’s boring.

David O. Russell: There’s a lot of stuff going on with the licensing and the deals where they no longer have certain movies. It used to be that Amazon had everything, but Amazon changed their deal. And I’ll say it to the guy I know who owns Netflix: it’s a bunch of dreck.

J.C. Chandor: They are figuring it all out slowly. In the next four or five years, whether it be from Amazon or Apple, you’ll be able to get anything you want with the click of a mouse.

Alex Ross Perry: I started trying to get into downloading movies, and I just never watched any of them.

Doug Liman: It’s awfully convenient to click on something on your laptop and get it. I remain excited for the future.

Tim Blake Nelson: I love the streaming feature. I love that I can sit in my house and for four bucks I can watch "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" and I don’t have to deal with commercials. And I have control of the experience. I love Netflix and Apple TV. Eventually, I think everything will be on there.