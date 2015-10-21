Afrofuturist Sci-Fi Indie Film - ‘Bar Star City’ - Set to Go Into Production This Fall

Ytasha

Womack has established a name for herself in recent years, as a leading

proponent and advocate of the concept of Afrofuturism, with her acclaimed,

best-selling book, “Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Culture,” as well as her latest sci-fi book, “Rayla 2212.”

She is

also a filmmaker, producing and directing previous romantic comedies, "The

Engagement" and "Love Shorts," and was also the co-producer

of the documentary "Tupac Shakur: Before I Wake."

Now Ms.

Womack’s latest feature film, which she wrote and will direct, titled "Bar Star City," is set to go into

production on the Southside of Chicago after a successful Indiegogo campaign.

Starring ObiSoulstar (above),

Fanta Celah, Kfleye, Mel Roberson, and Harold Dennis, the filmmaker describes "Bar Star City" as a “sci-fi film with Afrofuturist themes," adding that it will “follow two star crossed lovers from opposite ends of time who decide

to make a bar on the Southside of Chicago their home. The dive hovers at the

intersection of Time, Memory and Love and finds ‘the magic in the

ordinary’ among its cast of offbeat patrons."

Or, as co-producer

Tiffany Tapley puts it more simply: “Think ‘Cheers’ meets Funkadelic’s ‘Maggot

Brain’.”

"I’m making this film because Afrofuturism is a part of life," Womack says. I

think it’s fun to explore the sci-fi-isms and surreal nature of daily and

future life. This film bridges time, memory and love. I’ve found that those are

strong touch points for people. I want ‘Bar Star City’ to bridge the art,

otherworldly, the here and now, and the laughably ironic, in a visual explosion

that splashes all over your glowing screen."

Why

shoot the film in Chicago? Aside from being a Chicago native and living in the

city, Ytasha says adds ”… [I’ve] found

the extraordinary in the ordinary. I want to highlight sci fi-isms in

unexpected places. The South Side of Chicago is a portal of its own with wonder

and fantasy and I want to tell more of those stories as well. But also because “whenever

I tell people I’m doing a sci fi film about a South side bar that’s a portal to

other worlds they say ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been there!”

A trailer was recently shown at The Afrofuturism

Now festival in Rotterdam, and generated interest among sci-fi

fans.

In addition, a new website for "Bar Star City" debuted this week, which you check out for yourself here. Each week, the site will release a short story detailing the love affair of the film’s

star-crossed lovers, as well as a "Behind the Bar" look at its many

eccentric regulars.